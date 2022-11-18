China's property prices to rise in 2023, sales to fall more slowly

(Corrects home prices to rise 1.0% in 2023, not 1.8%)
*
cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=house-poll poll data
*
New home prices seen down 0.5% in H1 2023
*
Property sales expected to fall 5.0% in H1 2023
*
New home prices expected to rise 1.0% in 2023
*
Property sales seen falling 1.0% in 2023
BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's property sector will
remain weak but will see a gradual recovery in 2023, economists
said in a Reuters poll, expecting further stimulus measures and
looser COVID-19 curbs to support the crisis-stricken sector next
year.
New home prices are expected to fall in the first half of
next year before rising for the whole of 2023 while sales are
seen falling more slowly as the year progresses, according to
the 16 analysts and economists polled by Reuters between Nov. 9
to 17.
According to the survey, new home prices are seen falling
0.5% in the first half of 2023, down from a 2.0% growth forecast
for that period in a September survey. But prices were expected
to rise 1.0% for the full year.
"For 2023, property indexes are expected to see a turning
point and consumer confidence will improve with the economy
completely stabilised after COVID restrictions ease," said Li
Zongguang, chief economist at China Renaissance Holdings
Limited.
"Property measures are expected to strengthen support, which
will improve residents' confidence."
Woes in China's real estate market, which accounts for about
a quarter of its $17 trillion economy, deepened in October,
weighed down by COVID-19 curbs and industry-wide problems. New
home prices fell at their fastest pace in over seven years in
October and sales slumped for the 15th straight month.
A recent slew of support measures, including loan repayment
extensions, aimed at improving liquidity in the property sector
has underpinned market sentiment.
But analysts and economists in the poll expected concerns
about falling house prices, protracted COVID restrictions, and
delays in construction to continue to weigh on demand.
Property sales were seen slumping 5.0% in the first half of
2023, a smaller drop than the 15.0% fall forecast in the
September poll. Economists expected a 1.0% slump in sales for
the whole of 2023, the survey showed.
Huang Yu, vice president of China Index Academy, expected
the market to gradually stabilise as the financing measures
boosted confidence, but she did not expect a V-shaped rebound,
stressing the need for more policies targeting demand.
"More home purchase support policy is needed," especially a
move to ease some home purchase curbs in major cities, Huang
added.
Demand for property took a big hit this past year as many
developers lurched from crisis to crisis and halted the
construction of apartments as they ran out of money.
Beijing last week eased some of its COVID curbs with
officials flagging further fine-tuning of restrictions, raising
hopes of a complete reopening after annul parliamentary meetings
in the spring of 2023.
Some analysts say average house prices will need to fall by
around 20% to 30% to entice demand.
(For other stories from the Reuters quarterly housing market
polls:)
(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Shuyan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing
by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)