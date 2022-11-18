Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Renaissance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1911   KYG212151016

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1911)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-18 am EST
7.650 HKD   +0.66%
11/16Asian hedge funds amassed China's Pinduoduo, ditched JD.com in Q3
RE
10/30China Renaissance appoints senior executives in SE Asia expansion drive
RE
08/30China Renaissance Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's property prices to rise in 2023, sales to fall more slowly

11/18/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Corrects home prices to rise 1.0% in 2023, not 1.8%)

*

cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=house-poll poll data

*

New home prices seen down 0.5% in H1 2023

*

Property sales expected to fall 5.0% in H1 2023

*

New home prices expected to rise 1.0% in 2023

*

Property sales seen falling 1.0% in 2023

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's property sector will remain weak but will see a gradual recovery in 2023, economists said in a Reuters poll, expecting further stimulus measures and looser COVID-19 curbs to support the crisis-stricken sector next year.

New home prices are expected to fall in the first half of next year before rising for the whole of 2023 while sales are seen falling more slowly as the year progresses, according to the 16 analysts and economists polled by Reuters between Nov. 9 to 17.

According to the survey, new home prices are seen falling 0.5% in the first half of 2023, down from a 2.0% growth forecast for that period in a September survey. But prices were expected to rise 1.0% for the full year.

"For 2023, property indexes are expected to see a turning point and consumer confidence will improve with the economy completely stabilised after COVID restrictions ease," said Li Zongguang, chief economist at China Renaissance Holdings Limited.

"Property measures are expected to strengthen support, which will improve residents' confidence."

Woes in China's real estate market, which accounts for about a quarter of its $17 trillion economy, deepened in October, weighed down by COVID-19 curbs and industry-wide problems. New home prices fell at their fastest pace in over seven years in October and sales slumped for the 15th straight month.

A recent slew of support measures, including loan repayment extensions, aimed at improving liquidity in the property sector has underpinned market sentiment.

But analysts and economists in the poll expected concerns about falling house prices, protracted COVID restrictions, and delays in construction to continue to weigh on demand.

Property sales were seen slumping 5.0% in the first half of 2023, a smaller drop than the 15.0% fall forecast in the September poll. Economists expected a 1.0% slump in sales for the whole of 2023, the survey showed.

Huang Yu, vice president of China Index Academy, expected the market to gradually stabilise as the financing measures boosted confidence, but she did not expect a V-shaped rebound, stressing the need for more policies targeting demand.

"More home purchase support policy is needed," especially a move to ease some home purchase curbs in major cities, Huang added.

Demand for property took a big hit this past year as many developers lurched from crisis to crisis and halted the construction of apartments as they ran out of money.

Beijing last week eased some of its COVID curbs with officials flagging further fine-tuning of restrictions, raising hopes of a complete reopening after annul parliamentary meetings in the spring of 2023.

Some analysts say average house prices will need to fall by around 20% to 30% to entice demand.

(For other stories from the Reuters quarterly housing market polls:) (Reporting by Liangping Gao, Shuyan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
11/16Asian hedge funds amassed China's Pinduoduo, ditched JD.com in Q3
RE
10/30China Renaissance appoints senior executives in SE Asia expansion drive
RE
08/30China Renaissance Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Jun..
CI
08/17China Renaissance Forecasts Swing to Loss in January-June Results
MT
08/16China's Dianxiaomi raises $110 million in funding round led by SoftBank, Sequoia
RE
08/16China Renaissance Holdings Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Guidance fo..
CI
07/21CATL, SVolt Settle Unfair Competition Lawsuit
MT
07/11China Renaissance Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended December..
CI
06/14Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding from a gr..
CI
06/10China shares see best week in 16 months on foreign buying; Hang Seng slips
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 397 M - -
Net income 2022 80,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,73x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 552 M 552 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Renaissance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,97 $
Average target price 2,15 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Bao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Cong President
Xin Wei Wang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Qiang Cui Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ye Ren Xu Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.24%552
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.4.75%23 645
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-27.65%13 919
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.85%9 436
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-6.41%6 651
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-32.21%3 309