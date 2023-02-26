Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Renaissance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1911   KYG212151016

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1911)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:14 2023-02-24 am EST
7.100 HKD   -1.80%
07:41aChinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation
RE
02/24Take Five: Strap in for no landing
RE
02/23China anti-graft body vows crackdown on finance sector corruption
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation

02/26/2023 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fan Bao, founder and CEO of China Renaissance, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Renaissance Holdings said on Sunday that its missing chairman and star dealmaker Bao Fan was currently cooperating with relevant Chinese authorities conducting an investigation.

The mainland China-based boutique bank has made several statements about the disappearance of its founder. Shares of the company slumped last week after it said in an exchange filing the company had been unable to contact Bao.

The dealmaker's disappearance is the latest in a series of cases of high-profile Chinese executives going missing with little explanation during a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.

The reasons for Bao's disappearance are unclear and the bank did not give more details of the investigation.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:41aChinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an invest..
RE
02/24Take Five: Strap in for no landing
RE
02/23China anti-graft body vows crackdown on finance sector corruption
RE
02/21Factbox-Chinese business tycoons, executives who disappeared from public view
RE
02/19China Renaissance shares extend loss after chairman goes missing
RE
02/19Chinese bank seeks to reassure over missing star dealmaker
RE
02/19Shares of china renaissance holdings set to open up 1.4% after l…
RE
02/19China Renaissance shares set to open up 1.4% after slump on chairman's disappearance
RE
02/17Factbox-Five facts about missing star Chinese dealmaker and his firm
RE
02/17Hong Kong Stocks Retreat; China Renaissance Slumps 28%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 209 M - -
Net income 2022 30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 514 M 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Renaissance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Average target price 1,42 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Bao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Cong President
Xin Wei Wang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Qiang Cui Chief Financial Officer
Ye Ren Xu Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.56%514
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-15.29%20 481
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.29%14 941
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.32%9 374
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.8.62%6 496
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)20.21%4 018