Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation

The mainland China-based boutique bank has made several statements about the disappearance of its founder. Shares of the company slumped last week after it said in an exchange filing the company had been unable to contact Bao.

The dealmaker's disappearance is the latest in a series of cases of high-profile Chinese executives going missing with little explanation during a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.

The reasons for Bao's disappearance are unclear and the bank did not give more details of the investigation.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)