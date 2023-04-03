Advanced search
    1911   KYG212151016

CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1911)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:27 2023-03-31 am EDT
7.270 HKD   -.--%
Hong Kong's China Renaissance halts trade, delays 2022 results
RE
03/24Hong Kong makes new rules for specialist tech firm listings, cuts rev threshold
RE
03/19News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Hong Kong's China Renaissance halts trade, delays 2022 results

04/03/2023 | 12:37am EDT
Fan Bao, founder, Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance Group holds a news conference in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank China Renaissance Holdings said its would delay its audited annual results and suspend its stock trading from Monday, after mainland authorities took away its chairman, Bao Fan, to co-operate with an investigation.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the bank said auditors told it they were unable to complete their audit and sign off on the earnings report until Bao, as controlling shareholder, becomes generally available for contact.

"While the company has used its best efforts to facilitate the requests of the auditors", those requests are not matters within the control of China Renaissance, the bank said in the filing, adding that the board "was not able to reasonably estimate when it would meet to approve" the 2022 annual results.

The bank had an unaudited loss of 563.8 million yuan ($81.8 million) for 2022, compared with 1.6 billion yuan worth of net income for the year earlier, Sunday's filing showed.

Late in February, the bank said in an exchange filing that Bao Fan, its star dealmaker, was co-operating with authorities in their investigation.

Bao's disappearance in February sent shares in China Renaissance down as much as 50%. The shares remain about 10% down this year.

The bank said the resumption of trade in its shares would depend on the publication of its audited annual results.

Authorities have not issued any official statement regarding Bao's whereabouts. ($1=6.8915 yuan) (Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 209 M - -
Net income 2022 19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 526 M 526 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Renaissance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,93 $
Average target price 1,42 $
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Bao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Cong President
Xin Wei Wang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Qiang Cui Chief Financial Officer
Ye Ren Xu Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.47%526
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-17.92%20 501
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.38%14 511
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.49%9 145
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.0.38%6 004
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)8.68%3 675
