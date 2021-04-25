Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Resources and Transportation Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    269   KYG2162D1126

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

(269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Resources and Transportation : INSIDE INFORMATION - UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION

04/25/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION

This announcement is issued by China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 April 2021 and 21 April 2021 (the "Announcements") and capitalized terms used herein shall take the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

On 23 April 2021 (Cayman Islands time), the hearing of the application to appoint joint provisional liquidators to the Company (the "Application") was held at the Cayman Court and the Application has been dismissed.

The hearing of the Petition will take place on 26 May 2021 (Cayman Islands time).

The Company will keep the shareholders and investors of the Company informed of the latest progress of the Petition and further announcement(s) will be made as and when necessary.

-1-

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Resources and Transportation Group Limited

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises six executive directors, namely Messrs Cao Zhong, Fung Tsun Pong, Gao Zhiping, Tsang Kam Ching, David, Jiang Tao and Duan Jingquan; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs Jing Baoli, Bao Liang Ming, Xue Baozhong and Ms. Chan Chu Hoi.

-2-

Disclaimer

CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 10:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED
06:24aCHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Inside information - update on winding-up ..
PU
04/21CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Inside information - further particulars o..
PU
04/16CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Inside information - winding-up petition
PU
2020CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Losses Balloon 69% in Fiscal H1, Revenue S..
MT
2020CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Warns Net Loss to Widen 60% in Fiscal Six ..
MT
2020CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Further announcement of the audited annual..
PU
2020CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Date of board meeting
PU
2020CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : (i) update on further delay in publication..
PU
2020CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Postponement of annual general meeting
PU
2020CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION  : Update on further delay in publication of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 568 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net income 2020 -3 155 M -407 M -407 M
Net Debt 2020 16 053 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 112 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,3x
EV / Sales 2020 28,4x
Nbr of Employees 469
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources and Transportation Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhi Ping Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kam Ching Tsang Finance Director & Executive Director
Zhong Cao Chairman
Bao Li Jing Independent Non-Executive Director
Liang Ming Bao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED50.00%14
TRANSURBAN GROUP4.03%30 099
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.34%7 361
CCR S.A.-8.91%4 504
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-7.08%4 481
ASTM S.P.A.25.34%4 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ