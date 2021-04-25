China Resources and Transportation : INSIDE INFORMATION - UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING-UP PETITION

This announcement is issued by China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 April 2021 and 21 April 2021 (the "Announcements") and capitalized terms used herein shall take the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

On 23 April 2021 (Cayman Islands time), the hearing of the application to appoint joint provisional liquidators to the Company (the "Application") was held at the Cayman Court and the Application has been dismissed.

The hearing of the Petition will take place on 26 May 2021 (Cayman Islands time).

The Company will keep the shareholders and investors of the Company informed of the latest progress of the Petition and further announcement(s) will be made as and when necessary.

