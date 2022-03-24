Log in
    291   HK0291001490

CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

(291)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/24 01:15:20 am EDT
48.4 HKD   -6.02%
01:03aChina Resources Beer 2021 Profit More Than Doubled
DJ
03/22UBS Adjusts China Resources Beer's Price Target to HK$72.7 From HK$76.55, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/24Budweiser sees strong demand for premium beer in China
RE
China Resources Beer 2021 Profit More Than Doubled

03/24/2022 | 01:03am EDT
By Yifan Wang

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co.'s 2021 net profit more than doubled, driven by substantial gains from a land-transfer deal, as well as sales of high-margin premium products.

The Chinese brewery on Thursday posted net profit of 4.59 billion yuan ($720.3 million), up sharply from CNY2.09 billion in 2020.

Revenue rose 6.2% to CNY33.39 billion, thanks to better sales of higher-priced premium beers, even though overall beer sales volume was flat.

Profitability was further boosted by lower operational and labor expenses due to the company's plant closures and capacity optimization.

During the year, the company booked about CNY1.76 billion in compensation gain for the transfer of a land plot.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 0102ET

Financials
Sales 2021 41 638 M 5 321 M 5 321 M
Net income 2021 5 431 M 694 M 694 M
Net cash 2021 9 401 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 167 B 21 351 M 21 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 48,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Hai Hou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qiang Wei Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwing Chue Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Tai Ninh Houang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Cheung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-20.52%21 034
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV2.39%118 774
HEINEKEN N.V.-13.64%54 124
AMBEV S.A.-6.74%45 829
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-9.26%42 600
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED4.89%36 231