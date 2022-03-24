China Resources Beer 2021 Profit More Than Doubled

By Yifan Wang



China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co.'s 2021 net profit more than doubled, driven by substantial gains from a land-transfer deal, as well as sales of high-margin premium products.

The Chinese brewery on Thursday posted net profit of 4.59 billion yuan ($720.3 million), up sharply from CNY2.09 billion in 2020.

Revenue rose 6.2% to CNY33.39 billion, thanks to better sales of higher-priced premium beers, even though overall beer sales volume was flat.

Profitability was further boosted by lower operational and labor expenses due to the company's plant closures and capacity optimization.

During the year, the company booked about CNY1.76 billion in compensation gain for the transfer of a land plot.

