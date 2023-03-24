Advanced search
    291   HK0291001490

CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

(291)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:10 2023-03-23 pm EDT
63.50 HKD   +2.01%
12:43aChina Resources Beer 2022 Net Profit Fell as Consumption Waned During Pandemic
DJ
03/02China Resources Beer Registers Debt Offering in China
MT
03/02Budweiser APAC bets on post-COVID China thirst for premium beer
RE
China Resources Beer 2022 Net Profit Fell as Consumption Waned During Pandemic

03/24/2023 | 12:43am EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. said Friday that its net profit fell slightly in 2022 as consumption weakened amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company's net profit fell to 4.34 billion yuan ($636.4 million) from CNY4.59 billion in 2021, while its revenue rose to CNY35.26 billion from CNY33.39 billion.

Despite higher revenue, raw-material and packaging costs rose during the year, which the liquor company attributed to geopolitical issues and global supply-chain disruptions.

China Resources Beer said it expects the beer market to recover gradually this year, as pandemic restrictions in China have been lifted.

The beer company said it is working to increase the market share of its products and brand investments in 2023.

It also said it will launch its first bistro brand, Joy Brew, which is expected to begin operations in the first half.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 0042ET

