-- China Resources (Holdings) Co. is planning an initial public offering of its bottled water unit on the Hong Kong Exchange which may raise up to $1 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The potential listing of its unit China Resources C'estbon Beverage (China) Co. may happen as early as next year, Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3vdbB3q

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 0508ET