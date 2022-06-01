Log in
    1313   KYG2113L1068

CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1313)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/01 03:43:33 am EDT
6.320 HKD   +1.77%
03:33aCHINA RESOURCES CEMENT : 2021 Annual General Meeting was Successfully ...
PU
05/27China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
05/06China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Announces Executive and Secretary Changes
CI
China Resources Cement : 2021 Annual General Meeting was Successfully ...

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
On 27 May, China Resources Cement held its 2021 Annual General Meeting in Shenzhen. Mr. Ji Youhong, the Chairman of the Board, the Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, along with two Non-Executive Directors attended the meeting in Shenzhen, while other Directors attended the meeting online. It was for the first time that the Annual General Meeting was arranged on the e-meeting system for shareholders to watch the meeting online.

During the meeting, shareholders approved the resolutions of the annual financial statement, the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report. They also approved the payment of the final dividend, the re-election of several directors, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditor, the amendment of the Articles of Association and other resolutions.


Online e-meeting system

Shenzhen Venue

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 011 M 5 354 M 5 354 M
Net income 2022 6 922 M 882 M 882 M
Net Debt 2022 2 723 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,23x
Yield 2022 7,40%
Capitalization 43 364 M 5 527 M 5 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 19 491
Free-Float 31,4%
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,21 HKD
Average target price 7,26 HKD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
You Hong Ji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Tan Chief Financial Officer
Xiang Cai Chief Operating Officer
Jun Tang Chief Administrative Officer
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.43%5 527
HOLCIM LTD2.09%30 130
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.18%28 672
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-20.31%15 842
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-34.72%11 524
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.78%11 257