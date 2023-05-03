Advanced search
    1313   KYG2113L1068

CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1313)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:11 2023-05-03 pm EDT
3.490 HKD   +1.45%
05/03China Resources Cement : PPT of 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation
PU
04/28China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
CI
China Resources Cement : PPT of 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation

05/03/2023 | 09:43pm EDT
Contents

Page

1

Company Profile

2

2

Industry Overview

4

3

Financial Highlights

10

4

Operational Review

28

5

Outlook & Prospects

34

6

Appendix

37

1

Company Profile

Subsidiary of CR Group

  • One of 6 major industrial sectors of China Resources Group - Urban Construction and Operation
  • CR Group is holding approx.
    68.72% of the Company's issued shares

Environment, Health & Safety

  • Production Safety & Occupational Health
  • Green production - Energy saving, Ultra-low emission, Carbon emission reduction
  • Co-processingby use of cement kilns - Municipal solid waste, Urban sludge & Hazardous industrial waste

Market Position

  • One of the large-scale and competitive Cement, Clinker & Concrete producers in Southern China

Future Development

  • Three Core Strengths: Leading position in regional market, Innovation-driven development, Lowest total cost
  • New Businesses: Aggregates, Prefabricated Construction, Functional Building Materials, New Materials

2

Financial Performance

Turnover

(HK$ million)

43,963

32,219

6,977 5,294

2021 2022 1Q22 1Q23

Earnings (loss) per share

(HK$)

1.112

0.277

0.104 -0.005

2021

2022

1Q22

1Q23

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the

Company

(HK$ million)

7,767

1,936

730

-37

2021

2022

1Q22

1Q23

Net assets per share

(HK$)

7.868.04

7.057.19

2021

2022

1Q22

1Q23

3

Industry Overview

4

Disclaimer

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 01:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
