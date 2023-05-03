China Resources Cement : PPT of 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation
Company Profile
Industry Overview
Financial Highlights
Operational Review
Outlook & Prospects
Appendix
Company Profile
Subsidiary of CR Group
One of 6 major industrial sectors of China Resources Group - Urban Construction and Operation
CR Group is holding approx.
68.72% of the Company's issued shares
Environment, Health & Safety
Production Safety & Occupational Health
Green production - Energy saving, Ultra-low emission, Carbon emission reduction
Co-processingby use of cement kilns - Municipal solid waste, Urban sludge & Hazardous industrial waste
Market Position
One of the large-scale and competitive Cement, Clinker & Concrete producers in Southern China
Future Development
Three Core Strengths: Leading position in regional market, Innovation-driven development, Lowest total cost
New Businesses: Aggregates, Prefabricated Construction, Functional Building Materials, New Materials
Financial Performance
Turnover
(HK$ million)
43,963
32,219
6,977
5,294
2021 2022 1Q22 1Q23
Earnings (loss) per share
(HK$)
1.112
0.277
0.104
-0.005
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the
Company
(HK$ million)
7,767
1,936
730
-37
Net assets per share
(HK$)
7.86
8.04
7.05
7.19
Disclaimer
China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 01:42:09 UTC.
