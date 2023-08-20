Contents

Company Profile

Industry Overview

Financial Highlights

Operational Review

Outlook & Prospects

Appendix

Company Profile

Subsidiary of CR Group

  • One of 6 major industrial sectors of China Resources Group - Urban Construction and Operation
  • CR Group is holding approx.
    68.72% of the Company's issued shares

Environment, Health & Safety

  • Production Safety & Occupational Health
  • Green production - Energy saving, Ultra-low emission, Carbon emission reduction
  • Co-processingby use of cement kilns - Municipal solid waste, Urban sludge & Hazardous industrial waste

Market Position

  • One of the large-scale and competitive Cement, Clinker & Concrete producers in Southern China

Future Development

  • Three Core Strengths: Leading position in regional market, Innovation-driven development, Lowest total cost
  • New Businesses: Aggregates, Prefabricated Construction, Functional Building Materials, New Materials

Financial Performance

Turnover

(HK$ million)

43,963

32,219

16,117

12,173

2021

2022

1H22

1H23

Earnings per share

(HK$)

1.112

0.277

0.258

0.089

2021

2022

1H22

1H23

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

(HK$ million)

7,767

1,936

1,805

621

2021

2022

1H22

1H23

Net assets per share

(HK$)

7.86

7.48

7.056.90

2021

2022

1H22

1H23

Industry Overview

