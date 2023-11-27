SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator had approved on Sunday three applications to launch the country's first publicly traded commercial REITs products, backed by consumption-related infrastructure projects.

The first batch of such approvals for commercial real estate investment trusts (REITs) by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is backed by properties owned by SCPG Holdings Co. Ltd., Shanghai Xingxiumao Business Management Co. Ltd, and the commercial unit of China Resources Land, according to information from Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Shopping malls, supermarkets and other retail-focused properties generally come under the so-called consumption-related infrastructure projects.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)