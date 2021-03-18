Log in
China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/18/2021 | 06:50pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

CR DOUBLE-CRANE

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

On 18 March 2021, CR Double-Crane released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Company Limited （華潤雙鶴藥業股份有限 公司）("CR Double-Crane") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of CR Double-Crane are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Double-Crane is indirectly owned as to approximately 59.99% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 18 March 2021, CR Double-Crane released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials"). Set out below are the key financial information of the CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials:

As of

31 December 2020

As of

31 December 2019

Increase/ decrease

(RMB)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)

(audited)

Total assets

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company

12,416,486,664.94

9,294,106,183.59

11,276,864,761.85 10.11%

8,602,508,124.86 8.04%

For the year ended 31 December

2020 (RMB)

2019 (RMB) (audited)

Increase/decrease

(%)

(audited)

Revenue

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (exclude extraordinary gains or losses)

Net cash flow from operating activities Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) Weighted average return on net asset (%)

8,503,938,229.78

1,005,161,634.08

962,334,953.03

1,360,158,210.19

9,380,989,927.55 -9.35%

1,055,123,708.98 -4.74%

993,463,923.88 -3.13%

1,439,788,470.89 -5.53%

0.9635

1.0114 -4.74%

0.9635

1.0114 -4.74%

11.27%

12.87% -1.6

percentage point

As determined by the board of directors of CR Double-Crane, CR Double-Crane proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB2.90 (inclusive of tax) for every 10 shares to all shareholders of CR Double-Crane based on the aggregate share capital of 1,043,237,710 shares as of 31 December 2020. Such proposal shall be submitted for shareholders' approval at CR Double-Crane's 2020 annual general meeting.

The CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials have been prepared and audited in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to CR Double-Crane only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials, please refer to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 published by CR Double-Crane on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Chairman

Shenzhen, 19 March 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Chuncheng as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. HAN Yuewei, Mr. LI Xiangming and Mdm. WENG Jingwen as executive Directors, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mdm. GUO Wei, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LYU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors and Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 211 B 27 225 M 27 225 M
Net income 2020 3 538 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2020 28 807 M 3 710 M 3 710 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 34 931 M 4 499 M 4 499 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart CHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,90 HKD
Last Close Price 5,56 HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yue Wei Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Wen Weng Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Chun Cheng Wang Chairman
Ge Lu Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ting Mei Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED39.70%4 126
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.15%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.65%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.66%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-1.97%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.50%192 886
