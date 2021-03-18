China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF CR SANJIU FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND PROFIT ALERT OF CR SANJIU FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF CR SANJIU FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

AND

PROFIT ALERT OF CR SANJIU

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

On 18 March 2021, CR Sanjiu released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020, and published a profit alert for the three months ending 31 March 2021.

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Company Limited （華潤三九醫藥股 份有限公司） ("CR Sanjiu") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of CR Sanjiu are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Sanjiu is indirectly owned as to approximately 63.60% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 18 March 2021, CR Sanjiu released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "CR Sanjiu Audited Annual Financials"). Set out below are the key financial information of the CR Sanjiu Audited Annual Financials:

As of

31 December 2020

As of

31 December 2019

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (audited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Total assets 22,010,147,281.16 21,401,659,186.58 2.84%

Net assets attributable to shareholders 13,727,094,531.96 12,760,124,455.50 7.58% of the listed company

For the year ended 31 December

2020

2019 (RMB) (audited)

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Revenue

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company

Net cash flow from operating activities Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) Weighted average return on net asset (%)

13,637,258,153.77 1,597,489,175.27

2,223,984,705.70 1.63 1.63 12.06%

14,793,661,506.10 -7.82%

2,098,848,629.67 -23.89%

1,949,461,227.02

14.08%

2.14 -23.83%

2.14 -23.83%

17.89%

-5.83 percentage points

As determined by the board of directors of CR Sanjiu, CR Sanjiu proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB5 (inclusive of tax) for every 10 shares to all shareholders of CR Sanjiu based on the aggregate share capital of 978,900,000 shares as of 31 December 2020. Such proposal shall be submitted for shareholders' approval at CR Sanjiu's 2020 annual general meeting.

The CR Sanjiu Audited Annual Financials have been prepared and audited in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. For further details of the CR Sanjiu Audited Annual Financials, please refer to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 published by CR Sanjiu on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).

On 18 March 2021, CR Sanjiu also published a profit alert announcement, pursuant to which it is announced that, based on preliminary assessment by the management of CR Sanjiu and the information currently available to them, the unaudited net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company and basic earnings per share of CR Sanjiu for the three months ended 31 March 2021 are estimated to be as follows:

For the three months ending 31 March

2021

2020

Decrease

(unaudited) (Approximately)

(unaudited) (Approximately)

(%)Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (RMB million)

600 to 710

541.91 10.72% - 31.02%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.61 to 0.73

0.55

N/A

For the three months ending 31 March 2021, following the industrial development trend, CR Sanjiu continued its innovation transformation and upgrade and constantly optimized its product structure while strengthening its brand building in order to enhance its profitability. As CR Sanjiu is still in the process of reviewing and confirming its quarterly results for the three months ending 31 March 2021, the above information has not been reviewed or audited and shall be subject to adjustment or amendment. Shareholders and potential investors should refer to the final quarterly results and quarterly report for the three months ending 31 March 2021 to be issued by CR Sanjiu.

The financial information set out in this announcement is limited to CR Sanjiu only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

