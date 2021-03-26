China Resources Pharmaceutical : CHANGES OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

CHANGES OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND

MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board of directors of the Company announces that, with effect from 26 March 2021: (1) Mr. Wang Shouye has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company;

(2) Mr. Lyu Ruizhi has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company;

(3) Mr. Hou Bo has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company; and

(4) Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") announces that, with effect from 26 March 2021:

(1) Mr. Wang Shouye ("Mr. Wang") has resigned from the position of non-executive director of the Company due to other work arrangements; and

(2) Mr. Lyu Ruizhi ("Mr. Lyu") has resigned from the positions of non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company due to other work arrangements;

Mr. Wang and Mr. Lyu have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to their resignations that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to Mr.

Wang and Mr. Lyu for their valuable contributions to the Company and the Board.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that, with effect from 26 March 2021:

(1) Mr. Hou Bo ("Mr. Hou") has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company; and

(2) Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company.

The biographical details of Mr. Hou and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo are set out as follows:

Mr. Hou Bo, aged 57, joined the Beijing State-Owned Capital Operation And Management Center ("BSCOMC") in 2019 and is currently an external task director of the BSCOMC.

Mr. Hou has years of experience in financial management. He served as the director of the insurance and non-banking services department of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Financial Work （北京市金融工作局） , the director of the financial market department of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Financial Work （北京市金融工作局） , the deputy general manager (deputy bureau level) of the former Beijing Equity Exchange Center Co., Ltd（. 北 京股權交易中心有限公司） , and member of the Party Branch and deputy general manager of Zhongguancun Equity Exchange Service Group Co., Ltd（. 中關村股權交易服務集團有 限公司） . Mr. Hou graduated from the department of mechanical engineering of Tsinghua University in 1986 with a bachelor of engineering degree in forging and pressing. He graduated from the department of business and economics of Capital University of Economics and Business with a master degree in foreign trade operations and management in 1997 and obtained a doctor of engineering degree in resources industry economics from the school of earth sciences and resources of the China University of Geosciences, Beijing in 2009. He is also a senior international business engineer.

Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo, aged 33, joined the BSCOMC in 2018 and is currently the deputy general manager of the second investment management department of the BSCOMC and a non-independent director of Hainan Jingliang Holdings Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000505). Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo has years of experience in the banking industry. He served as the vice branch manager of Tibet Bank in the Lhasa Economic and Technological Development Zone, the secretary of the Youth League Committee of Tibet Bank, the deputy general manager of the corporate business department and the secretary of the Youth League Committee of Tibet Bank, the branch manager of Tibet Bank in the Lhasa Economic and Technological Development Zone, the deputy secretary of the working committee of the Tibet Financial League （西藏金融團） (concurrently) and the deputy general manager of the comprehensive management department of the BSCOMC. Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo graduated from the department of foreign languages of Tsinghua University with a major in English in 2010 and graduated from the school of economics and management of Tsinghua University with a master degree of business administration in 2014.

There is no service contract entered into between Mr. Hou and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo and the Company, and they have no fixed term of appointment with the Company. Each of Mr. Hou and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo shall hold office until the next general meeting of the Company after their appointment and shall then be eligible for re-election at such meeting. Thereafter, Mr. Hou and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo will be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years at the annual general meeting pursuant to the articles of association of the Company. They will not receive any emolument from the Company.

Save as disclosed above, both Mr. Hou and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo have confirmed that (i) they have no other relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) they currently do not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; (iii) they did not hold any other directorship in public companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (iv) there are no other matters in relation to their appointments that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of the securities of the Company; and (v) there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules

Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hou and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo do not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Hou and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo for joining the Board.

By Order of the Board

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Wang Chuncheng

Chairman

Shenzhen, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Chuncheng as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. Han Yuewei, Mr. Li Xiangming and Mdm. Weng Jingwen as executive Directors, Mr. Yu Zhongliang, Mdm. Guo Wei, Mr. Hou Bo and Mr. Qing Mei Ping Cuo as non-executive Directors and Mdm. Shing Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. Kwok Kin Fun, Mr. Fu

Tingmei and Mr. Zhang Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.