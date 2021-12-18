Log in
    836   HK0836012952

CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(836)
  Report
China Resources Power : In the First Eleven Months of 2021, Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants Increased by 16.3%, among which Wind Farms Increased by 56.9%, Photovoltaic Plants Increased by 60.9%

12/18/2021 | 12:50am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 836)

November 2021 Update on Power Plant

Net Generation Figures

The appended press release contains power plant net generation figures for November 2021 for China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries. The information in the press release may be price sensitive. This announcement containing the press release is accordingly being issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The information in the press release has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors.

This announcement is issued by the Company pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The information in this announcement has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors and as such is for investors' reference only.

Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

CHINA RESOURCES POWER

HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

WANG Chuandong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 December 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three non-executive directors, namely Mr. WANG Chuandong (Chairman), Mr. LIU Guixin and Mr. CHEN Guoyong; three executive directors, namely Mr. SHI Baofeng, Mr. ZHANG Junzheng and Ms. WANG Xiao Bin; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. LEUNG Oi-sie, Elsie, Dr. CH'IEN Kuo-fung, Raymond, Mr. SO Chak Kwong, Jack and Mr. YANG Yuchuan.

For Immediate Release

17 December 2021

In the First Eleven Months of 2021,

Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants Increased by 16.3%, among which Wind Farms Increased by 56.9%,

Photovoltaic Plants Increased by 60.9%

Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in November 2021 increased by 7.0% year on year to 15,364,355MWh, among which, subsidiary wind farms increased by 60.7% year on year to 3,027,014MWh, subsidiary photovoltaic plants increased by 61.7% year on year to 95,315MWh.

Total net generation of subsidiary power plants for the first eleven months of 2021 increased by 16.3% year on year to 159,782,808MWh, among which, subsidiary wind farms increased by 56.9% year on year to 28,710,459MWh, subsidiary photovoltaic plants increased by 60.9% year on year to 1,093,258MWh.

~END~

For inquiries, please contact:

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited

Investor Relations Department

Tel: (852) 2593 7550

Fax: (852) 2593 7551

1 / 2

Net generation

Net generation

Net generation of

Net generation of

Increase/ Decrease

the first eleven

the first eleven

Increase/ Decrease

Companies

November 2021

November 2020

in November (%)

months of 2021

months of 2020

(%)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(MWh)

Thermal plants

12,087,391

12,327,842

-2.0%

128,491,686

117,159,970

9.7%

Wind farms

3,027,014

1,883,866

60.7%

28,710,459

18,299,019

56.9%

Hydro plants

154,635

89,688

72.4%

1,487,404

1,266,510

17.4%

Photovoltaic plants

95,315

58,951

61.7%

1,093,258

679,599

60.9%

Subsidiaries Total

15,364,355

14,360,346

7.0%

159,782,808

137,405,098

16.3%

2 / 2

Disclaimer

China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 05:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
