China Resources Power : In the First Eleven Months of 2021, Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants Increased by 16.3%, among which Wind Farms Increased by 56.9%, Photovoltaic Plants Increased by 60.9%
12/18/2021 | 12:50am EST
November 2021 Update on Power Plant
Net Generation Figures
The appended press release contains power plant net generation figures for November 2021 for China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries. The information in the press release may be price sensitive. This announcement containing the press release is accordingly being issued pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The information in the press release has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors.
Hong Kong, 17 December 2021
17 December 2021
In the First Eleven Months of 2021,
Net Generation of Subsidiary Power Plants Increased by 16.3%, among which Wind Farms Increased by 56.9%,
Photovoltaic Plants Increased by 60.9%
Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in November 2021 increased by 7.0% year on year to 15,364,355MWh, among which, subsidiary wind farms increased by 60.7% year on year to 3,027,014MWh, subsidiary photovoltaic plants increased by 61.7% year on year to 95,315MWh.
Total net generation of subsidiary power plants for the first eleven months of 2021 increased by 16.3% year on year to 159,782,808MWh, among which, subsidiary wind farms increased by 56.9% year on year to 28,710,459MWh, subsidiary photovoltaic plants increased by 60.9% year on year to 1,093,258MWh.
