Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Rundong Auto Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1365   KYG2119X1043

CHINA RUNDONG AUTO GROUP LIMITED

(1365)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Rundong Auto : INSIDE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH POTENTIAL INVESTOR

08/13/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Rundong Auto Group Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA RUNDONG AUTO GROUP LIMITED
09:42aCHINA RUNDONG AUTO : Inside information memorandum of understanding with potenti..
PU
07/21China Rundong Auto Group Limited Delays Earnings Results Release for the Year..
CI
04/16CHINA RUNDONG AUTO : Inside information restructuring application against prc su..
PU
04/15CHINA RUNDONG AUTO : Announcement in relation to (1) publication of unaudited fi..
PU
03/28CHINA RUNDONG AUTO : (1) delay in publication of annual results and delay in dis..
PU
2020China Rundong Auto Group Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2020China Rundong Auto Group Limited Announces Appointment of Directors and Chang..
CI
2020CHINA RUNDONG AUTO : Announcement on litigations involving the subsidiaries of t..
PU
2020CHINA RUNDONG AUTO : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019
PU
2020CHINA RUNDONG AUTO : Inside information agreement of intent in relation to joint..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 7 636 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
Net income 2019 -5 844 M -902 M -902 M
Net Debt 2019 4 580 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,07x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 285 M 44,2 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 751
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart CHINA RUNDONG AUTO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Rundong Auto Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peng Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Ping Mei Independent Non-Executive Director
Zheng San Xiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Sang Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA RUNDONG AUTO GROUP LIMITED-59.46%44
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.28.11%11 349
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED33.02%6 704
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.33.64%3 059
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED10.03%819
LOOKERS PLC232.86%379