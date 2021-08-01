Log in
    2198   KYG211861045

CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY LIMITED

(2198)
  Report
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

08/01/2021 | 07:52am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 11:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 323 M 1 288 M 1 288 M
Net income 2020 1 123 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 3 268 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,14x
Yield 2020 17,6%
Capitalization 2 938 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 037
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,47 CNY
Average target price 5,11 CNY
Spread / Average Target 107%
Managers and Directors
Jian Hong Han Chairman
Kai Jun Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Liang Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Pei Independent Non-Executive Director
Huo Tao Rao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SANJIANG FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY LIMITED22.73%455
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.33%96 795
AIR LIQUIDE9.18%82 084
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.91%55 257
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.92.35%34 620
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.37%33 227