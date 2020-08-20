China SCE : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 駿 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (STOCK CODE: 1966)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by China SCE Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company hereby announces that the Board received a notice from Newup Holdings Limited (''Newup''), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands which is wholly owned by Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, an executive Director, the Chairman and a controlling shareholder of the Company, on 20 August 2020 that it has acquired an aggregate of 5,000,000 ordinary shares (the ''Share(s)'') of HK$0.10 each of the Company on the market today with an average purchase price of HK$4.13568 per Share.

Following the above acquisition of Shares by Newup, the shareholding of Newup in the Company increases from 2,108,000,000 Shares to 2,113,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 50.28% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Based on the information available to the Company and to the knowledge of the Board, the Company has maintained sufficient public float of the issued shares of the Company following the above acquisition and as at the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

China SCE Group Holdings Limited

Wong Chiu Yeung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, Mr. Chen Yuanlai, Mr. Cheng Hiu Lok, Mr. Huang Youquan and Mr. Wong Lun, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ting Leung Huel Stephen, Mr. Lu Hong Te and Mr. Dai Yiyi.