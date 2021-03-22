Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China SCE Group Holdings Limited    1966   KYG211901064

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1966)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/19
3.43 HKD   +0.88%
07:05aCHINA SCE  : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18
PU
03/05CHINA SCE  : Books Over $1 Billion Property Sales in February; Shares Down 3%
MT
02/09CHINA SCE  : January Contracted Property Sales Soar 61%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China SCE : DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕᒺණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1966)

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18

This announcement is made by China SCE Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') in compliance with the disclosure requirements under rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

By an agreement dated 22 March 2021 (the ''Facility Agreement'') entered into by and among, inter alia, the Company as borrower; certain of its subsidiaries as original guarantors; The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited (''BOCHK'') and Hang Seng Bank Limited as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners; a syndicate of banks (the ''Banks'') as the original lenders; and BOCHK as the agent, the Banks have agreed to grant to the Company a HK$351,000,000 (''Tranche A'') and US$342,500,000 (''Tranche B'') dual tranche term facility with the possibility of incremental facilities subject to and on the terms thereof which shall not, at any time, when aggregated with the total original facility commitments exceed US$450,000,000 (the ''Facility''). The Facility is for refinancing existing financial indebtedness of the Group and funding payment of any fees, costs and expenses payable by the Company and its relevant subsidiaries in connection with the Facility Agreement and other related documents.

The Facility is for a term of three years and six months commencing on the date on which the first utilisation of the Facility is made under the Facility Agreement, and is guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company. The interest rate of the Facility for each interest period is the aggregate of (a) 3.7% per annum; and (b) Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate for Tranche A or London Interbank Offered Rate for Tranche B to be determined in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Facility Agreement.

The Facility Agreement contains a requirement that Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung (''Mr. Wong'') and his family members (together with Mr. Wong, the ''Wong Family'') (a) must remain the single largest shareholder in the Company; (b) must hold legally and beneficially and directly or indirectly 35% or more of all classes of the Company's equity interests carrying any entitlement to vote and/or must directly or indirectly control (having the meaning given to it in the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers) the Company; and (c) Mr. Wong or a member of the Wong Family must remain the chairman of the board (the ''Board'' ) of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company.

A breach of such requirement will constitute an event of default under the Facility Agreement, and as a result, the Facility is liable to be declared immediately due and payable.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wong and his associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) together own approximately 50.05% of the voting share capital of the Company.

By order of the Board of China SCE Group Holdings Limited

Wong Chiu Yeung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, Mr. Chen Yuanlai, Mr. Cheng Hiu Lok, Mr. Huang Youquan and Mr. Wong Lun, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ting Leung Huel Stephen, Mr. Lu Hong Te and Mr. Dai Yiyi.

Disclaimer

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:05aCHINA SCE  : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18
PU
03/05CHINA SCE  : Books Over $1 Billion Property Sales in February; Shares Down 3%
MT
02/09CHINA SCE  : January Contracted Property Sales Soar 61%
MT
02/04CHINA SCE  : Raises $350 Million From 6% Bond Sale; Files for Hong Kong Bourse L..
MT
01/26CHINA SCE  : Sells $350 Million of 6% Bonds Due 2026 for Debt Payments
MT
01/21CHINA SCE  : Mulls Spin-Off and Separate Listing of Units
MT
01/13CHINA SCE  : December Contracted Property Sales Climb 10%; Shares Slip 3%
MT
2020CHINA SCE  : Posts Total Contracted Property Sales of $1.56 Billion in November
MT
2020CHINA SCE  : Redeems, Cancels Entire $500 Million of 8.75% Bonds Due 2021
MT
2020Top emerging-market companies' dollar debt maturities in coming year
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 383 M 4 822 M 4 822 M
Net income 2020 3 600 M 553 M 553 M
Net Debt 2020 22 616 M 3 475 M 3 475 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,38x
Yield 2020 8,69%
Capitalization 12 136 M 1 865 M 1 865 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 8 238
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China SCE Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,60 CNY
Last Close Price 2,87 CNY
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chiu Yeung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
You Quan Huang Executive Director & Executive President
Leung Huel Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Te Lue Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Yi Dai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.19%1 827
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.90%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.99%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.50%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED22.18%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.33%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ