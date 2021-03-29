Log in
CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1966)
China SCE : NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - ISSUANCE OF US$300,000,000 5.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 OF CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

03/29/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''U.S. Securities Act'') and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act (''Regulation S'')) absent registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the securities in the United States.

CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕᒺණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1966)

ISSUANCE OF US$300,000,000 5.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

(the ''Notes'', Stock Code: 40628)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

HSBCBofA SecuritiesDeutscheGuotai The Bank of

Bank

Junan East Asia, International LimitedUBSNOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by China SCE Group Holdings Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) only, as described in the offering memorandum relating thereto dated 23 March 2021. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the Notes is expected to become effective on 30 March 2021.

By Order of the Board

China SCE Group Holdings Limited

Wong Chiu Yeung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, Mr. Chen Yuanlai, Mr. Cheng Hiu Lok, Mr. Huang Youquan, and Mr. Wong Lun, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ting Leung Huel Stephen, Mr. Lu Hong Te and

Mr. Dai Yiyi.

Disclaimer

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 11:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
07:42aCHINA SCE  : Notice of issue and listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limi..
PU
03/23China SCE Group Sells $300 Million of 5.95% Bonds Due 2024; Files for Hong Ko..
MT
03/23CHINA SCE  : Issuance of us$300,000,000 5.95% senior notes due 2024
PU
03/23CHINA SCE  : Fitch Rates China SCE Group's Proposed USD Notes 'BB-'
AQ
03/22CHINA SCE  : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18
PU
03/05CHINA SCE  : Books Over $1 Billion Property Sales in February; Shares Down 3%
MT
02/09CHINA SCE  : January Contracted Property Sales Soar 61%
MT
02/04CHINA SCE  : Raises $350 Million From 6% Bond Sale; Files for Hong Kong Bourse L..
MT
01/26CHINA SCE  : Sells $350 Million of 6% Bonds Due 2026 for Debt Payments
MT
01/21CHINA SCE  : Mulls Spin-Off and Separate Listing of Units
MT
Financials
Sales 2020 31 383 M 4 784 M 4 784 M
Net income 2020 3 600 M 549 M 549 M
Net Debt 2020 22 616 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,36x
Yield 2020 8,72%
Capitalization 12 087 M 1 848 M 1 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 8 238
Free-Float 38,6%
Technical analysis trends CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,60 CNY
Last Close Price 2,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chiu Yeung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
You Quan Huang Executive Director & Executive President
Leung Huel Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Te Lue Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Yi Dai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.25%1 827
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.10%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.17%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED22.34%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED21.59%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.29%27 582
