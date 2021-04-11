China SCE : PROXY FORM

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held at R2, United Conference Centre, 10/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 11 June 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of (note b)

shares (the ''Shares'') of HK$0.10 each in China SCE Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the chairman of the annual general meeting (the ''Meeting'') of the Company or

ofto act

as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting to be held at R2, United Conference Centre, 10/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 11 June 2021 at 4:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (note d) AGAINST (note d)

1. To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020

2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. Chen Yuanlai as an executive director of the Company

(b) To re-elect Mr. Huang Youquan as an executive director of the Company

To re-elect Mr. Ting Leung Huel Stephen, who has served as an independent non- executive director of the Company for more than 9 years, as an independent non- executive director of the Company To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the auditors of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2021 and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with the unissued shares in the capital of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to purchase the Company ' s shares up to 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution To add the number of shares repurchased by the Company to the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company under resolution no. 5

Dated this day of 2021. Shareholder's signature (note f)

Notes: