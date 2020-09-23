Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited    412   BMG2118Q1006

CHINA SHANDONG HI-SPEED FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(412)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Shandong Hi Speed Financial : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON THE JOINT REORGANIZATION OF A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

( S t o c k C o d e : 4 1 2)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

UPDATE ON THE JOINT REORGANIZATION OF

A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (the "Company").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 July 2020 and 12

August 2020 in relation to the potential joint reorganization*（聯合重組）(the "Joint Reorganization") between Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd.*（山東高速集團有限公

司）("Shandong Hi-SpeedGroup"), a controlling shareholder of the Company, and Qilu Transportation Development Group Company Limited*（齊魯交通發展集團有限公司）

("Qilu Transportation").

On 23 September 2020, the Company was informed by Shandong Hi-Speed Group that, the Joint Reorganization has been considered and approved at the general meetings of Shandong Hi-Speed Group and Qilu Transportation, and both parties have entered into the

"Merger Agreement between Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd. and Qilu Transportation Development Group Company Limited*" (《山東高速集團有限公司與齊魯交通發展集 團有限公司合併協議》) (the "Merger Agreement"). According to the Merger Agreement,

the benchmark date of the merger shall be 30 June 2020 and the merger method shall be absorption and merger. Upon completion of the merger, Qilu Transportation will be dissolved and deregistered while Shandong Hi-Speed Group will continue to subsist as a merged company. All the assets, liabilities, business, personnel, contracts, qualifications and other rights and obligations of Qilu Transportation shall be assumed and taken over by Shandong Hi-Speed Group. The equity or interests in the branches and subsidiaries of Qilu Transportation will be attributable to Shandong Hi-Speed Group. After the completion of the merger of both parties, a unified brand and operation will be implemented and the "Qilu Transportation" brand will no longer be maintained. Upon the merger of both parties, the registered capital of Shandong Hi-Speed will be changed to CNY45.9 billion and it will remain to be held by the shareholders of Shandong Hi-Speed Group in proportion to their shareholdings in Shandong Hi-Speed Group during the merger. The merger is still subject to necessary approval procedures including anti-monopoly inspection.

  • For identification purposes only

1

The Joint Reorganization currently will not cause material asset reorganization to the Company or affect the Company's ordinary course of business. Shandong Hi-Speed Group currently remains as a controlling shareholder of the Company. The Company will make promptly and timely disclosure in accordance with the progress of the Joint Reorganization and relevant regulations.

For the relevant information, please refer to the announcement(s) published on the Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.csfg.com.hk).

As the Joint Reorganization is yet to be completed, shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited

Wang Xiaodong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has five executive directors, namely Mr. Wang Xiaodong, Mr. Liu Han, Mr. Liu Honghui, Mr. Liu Zhijie and Mr. Liu Yao; three non- executive directors, namely Mr. Liang Zhanhai, Mr. Chen Di and Mr. Gao Guicheng; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Guan Huanfei, Mr. Chan Wai Hei, Mr. Tan Yuexin and Mr. Jonathan Jun Yan.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 13:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA SHANDONG HI-SPEED FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
09:35aCHINA SHANDONG HI SPEED FINANCIAL : Voluntary announcement - update on the joint..
PU
09/17CHINA SHANDONG HI SPEED FINANCIAL : Interim report 2020
PU
09/15CHINA SHANDONG HI SPEED FINANCIAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to dis..
PU
08/12CHINA SHANDONG HI SPEED FINANCIAL : Voluntary announcement - update on the poten..
PU
08/03CHINA SHANDONG HI SPEED FINANCIAL : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
08/03CHINA SHANDONG HI SPEED FINANCIAL : (1) non-fulfillment of profit guarantee; and..
PU
07/31CHINA SHANDONG HI SPEED FINANCIAL : Inside information positive profit alert
PU
06/23CHINA SHANDONG HI-SPEED FINANCIAL GR : annual earnings release
2014HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 2 existing s..
FA
2012HERITAGE INTERNATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 894 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2019 -1 973 M -255 M -255 M
Net Debt 2019 1 292 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,79x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9 997 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
EV / Sales 2018 21,7x
EV / Sales 2019 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart CHINA SHANDONG HI-SPEED FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHANDONG HI-SPEED FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Dong Wang Chairman
Zhi Jie Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yu Qin Joint Secretary & Director-Finance Department
Huan Fei Guan Independent Non-Executive Director
Yao Liu Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHANDONG HI-SPEED FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED77.82%1 321
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%6 872
FREDDIE MAC-36.08%6 185
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-26.35%4 412
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-1.17%3 610
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-9.59%3 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group