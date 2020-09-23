China Shandong Hi Speed Financial : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON THE JOINT REORGANIZATION OF A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

( S t o c k C o d e : 4 1 2)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

UPDATE ON THE JOINT REORGANIZATION OF

A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (the "Company").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 July 2020 and 12

August 2020 in relation to the potential joint reorganization*（聯合重組）(the "Joint Reorganization") between Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd.*（山東高速集團有限公

司）("Shandong Hi-SpeedGroup"), a controlling shareholder of the Company, and Qilu Transportation Development Group Company Limited*（齊魯交通發展集團有限公司）

("Qilu Transportation").

On 23 September 2020, the Company was informed by Shandong Hi-Speed Group that, the Joint Reorganization has been considered and approved at the general meetings of Shandong Hi-Speed Group and Qilu Transportation, and both parties have entered into the

"Merger Agreement between Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd. and Qilu Transportation Development Group Company Limited*" (《山東高速集團有限公司與齊魯交通發展集 團有限公司合併協議》) (the "Merger Agreement"). According to the Merger Agreement,

the benchmark date of the merger shall be 30 June 2020 and the merger method shall be absorption and merger. Upon completion of the merger, Qilu Transportation will be dissolved and deregistered while Shandong Hi-Speed Group will continue to subsist as a merged company. All the assets, liabilities, business, personnel, contracts, qualifications and other rights and obligations of Qilu Transportation shall be assumed and taken over by Shandong Hi-Speed Group. The equity or interests in the branches and subsidiaries of Qilu Transportation will be attributable to Shandong Hi-Speed Group. After the completion of the merger of both parties, a unified brand and operation will be implemented and the "Qilu Transportation" brand will no longer be maintained. Upon the merger of both parties, the registered capital of Shandong Hi-Speed will be changed to CNY45.9 billion and it will remain to be held by the shareholders of Shandong Hi-Speed Group in proportion to their shareholdings in Shandong Hi-Speed Group during the merger. The merger is still subject to necessary approval procedures including anti-monopoly inspection.