China Shandong Hi Speed Financial : GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect about this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

( S t o ck C o d e: 4 1 2)

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used on this cover page have the same meanings as defined in this circular.

A notice convening the AGM to be held at Bowen Room, Level 7, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof is set out from pages 15 to 20 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed herewith. Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, please complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or at any adjourned meeting should you so wish.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders and to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the following precautionary measures will be implemented at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM"):

Compulsory temperature screening/checks Submission of Health Declaration Form Wearing of surgical face mask No provision of refreshments or drinks No provision of shuttle bus service

Attendees who do not comply with the precautionary measures referred to in (1) to (3) above may be denied entry to the AGM venue, at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law.

For the health and safety of Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the AGM by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and to return their proxy forms by the time specified above, instead of attending the AGM in person.

14 May 2021