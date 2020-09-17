China Shenghai Food : CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Shenghai Group Limited
中國升海集團有限公司
(formerly known as China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1676)
CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR
AND TRANSFER OFFICE
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Shenghai Group Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 3 October 2020, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company will be changed to:
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Telephone: (852) 2862 8555
Fax: (852) 2865 0990
Application for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited with effect from 3 October 2020. Share certificates uncollected on 30 September 2020 shall be collected from Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited with effect from 3 October 2020 onwards.
By Order of the Board
China Shenghai Group Limited
Liu Rongru
Joint-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Xiamen, the PRC, 17 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Li Dongfan; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Rongru and Ms. Li Jiayin and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Dajin, Mr. Liu Junting and Mr. Pang Wai Ching.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Shenghai Group Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:04:11 UTC