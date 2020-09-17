China Shenghai Food : CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Shenghai Group Limited

中國升海集團有限公司

(formerly known as China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1676)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Shenghai Group Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 3 October 2020, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company will be changed to:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Telephone: (852) 2862 8555

Fax: (852) 2865 0990

Application for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited with effect from 3 October 2020. Share certificates uncollected on 30 September 2020 shall be collected from Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited with effect from 3 October 2020 onwards.

By Order of the Board

China Shenghai Group Limited

Liu Rongru

Joint-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Xiamen, the PRC, 17 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Li Dongfan; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Rongru and Ms. Li Jiayin and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Dajin, Mr. Liu Junting and Mr. Pang Wai Ching.