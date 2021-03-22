Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Shenghai Group Limited    1676   KYG2117S1075

CHINA SHENGHAI GROUP LIMITED

(1676)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/19
1.36 HKD   +29.52%
12:23aCHINA SHENGHAI  : Voluntary announcement potential acquisition
PU
03/15CHINA SHENGHAI  : to Turn to Loss in 2020; Shares Slip 5%
MT
2020CHINA SHENGHAI FOOD  : Change of company logo
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Shenghai : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT POTENTIAL ACQUISITION

03/22/2021 | 12:23am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國升海集團有限公司

China Shenghai Group Limited

(formerly known as China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1676)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

POTENTIAL ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by China Shenghai Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Company is in discussions with an independent third party regarding the potential acquisition of an e-commerce business (the "Potential Acquisition"). The Potential Acquisition if materialised, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, no material terms concerning the Potential Acquisition have been agreed and the Company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the Potential Acquisition. The Board will make further announcement as and when necessary in compliance with the Listing Rules and applicable laws.

The Potential Acquisition may or may not materialize. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By the Order of the Board

China Shenghai Group Limited

Liu Rongru

Joint-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Xiamen, the PRC, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Li Dongfan; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Rongru and Ms. Li Jiayin and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Dajin, Mr. Liu Junting and Mr. Pang Wai Ching.

Financials
Sales 2019 473 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net income 2019 30,8 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net cash 2019 238 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 114 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,26x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart CHINA SHENGHAI GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenghai Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENGHAI GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rong Ru Liu Joint Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Fan Li Joint Chairman
Da Jin Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ching Pang Independent Non-Executive Director
Jun Ting Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENGHAI GROUP LIMITED86.30%10
MOWI ASA8.48%12 989
SALMAR ASA13.98%7 831
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA17.80%5 098
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-7.37%4 364
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA16.53%2 505
