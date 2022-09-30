China Shenhua Energy : 2011 Annual Report

In 2012, encountering more arduous and complicated operating environment and uncertain economic outlook, the Company is likely to face elevated operating pressures while its integrated competitive edge will become more outstanding. By following the operating strategy of "making progress while maintaining stability", the board of directors of the Company has formulated the operating target for 2012 with an aim to realize steady and healthy operation. Adhering to the development strategy of "building the Company into a world first-classcoal-based integrated energy company with global competitiveness", China Shenhua will further improve its core corporate competitiveness so as to create more value for all shareholders.

In 2011, against the backdrop of steady and relatively fast economic growth of the PRC, China Shenhua, through accelerating the transition of development mode, enhancing integrated capability, pressing ahead with safety production, strengthening cost control and implementing mergers and acquisitions, achieved efficiency improvement and continuous healthy development.

Important Notice

The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

This report was reviewed and approved at the 23rd meeting of the second session of the board of the Company. All of the nine eligible directors of the Company were present at the meeting.

KPMG Huazhen has issued standard unqualified auditor's report to the Company under the China CPA Auditing Standards, in connection with the Company's 2011 financial statements prepared under Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. KPMG has issued standard unqualified independent auditor's report to the Company under the Hong Kong Standards of Auditing, in connection with the Company's 2011 financial statements prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards.

There is no appropriation of the Company's funds for non-operational purpose by any controlling shareholders or its subsidiaries. There is no violation of decision-making procedures by the Company in providing external guarantees.

As at 25 February 2011, the Company's acquisition of the equity interests or assets of 10 subsidiaries engaged in coal, power and related businesses ("Target Companies") directly or indirectly held by the controlling shareholder of the Company, Shenhua Group Corporation, and its subsidiaries was approved at the 2011 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. Details are set out in the announcement regarding resolutions of the 2011 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. The transactions of the above-mentioned acquisitions were completed during the reporting period. As the Company and Target Companies are controlled by Shenhua Group Corporation, the above-mentioned acquisitions have been reflected as business combinations under common control. Accordingly, the financial statements of the relevant period prior to the above-mentioned acquisitions have been restated in this report. The operational data of the relevant period prior to the above-mentioned acquisitions are restated in this report in line with the finanical data.

Dr. Zhang Xiwu, Chairman of the Company, Ms. Zhang Kehui, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Hao Jianxin, General Manager of the Financial Department of the Company, warrant the authenticity and completeness of the financial statements contained in the annual report.

There are certain forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future policy and economy, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual outcome may differ materially from the above-mentionedforward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment.