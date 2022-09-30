Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-30 am EDT
23.45 HKD   +1.74%
05:04aChina Shenhua Energy : 2011 Annual Report
PU
09/26China Shenhua Energy to Amend Group's Deposits
MT
09/23China Shenhua Energy : Zhunneng Group Successfully Completes the Trial Combustion Test of New Nano-Hydrocarbon Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shenhua Energy : 2011 Annual Report

09/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock Code: 01088

Making Progress

While Maintaining Stability

2011

"OOVBM3FQPSU

Cover Story: MAKING PROGRESS WHILE MAINTAINING STABILITY

In 2011, against the backdrop of steady and relatively fast economic growth of the PRC, China Shenhua, through accelerating the transition of development mode, enhancing integrated capability, pressing ahead with safety production, strengthening cost control and implementing mergers and acquisitions, achieved efficiency improvement and continuous healthy development.

In 2012, encountering more arduous and complicated operating environment and uncertain economic outlook, the Company is likely to face elevated operating pressures while its integrated competitive edge will become more outstanding. By following the operating strategy of "making progress while maintaining stability", the board of directors of the Company has formulated the operating target for 2012 with an aim to realize steady and healthy operation. Adhering to the development strategy of "building the Company into a world first-classcoal-based integrated energy company with global competitiveness", China Shenhua will further improve its core corporate competitiveness so as to create more value for all shareholders.

Important Notice

The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

This report was reviewed and approved at the 23rd meeting of the second session of the board of the Company. All of the nine eligible directors of the Company were present at the meeting.

KPMG Huazhen has issued standard unqualified auditor's report to the Company under the China CPA Auditing Standards, in connection with the Company's 2011 financial statements prepared under Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. KPMG has issued standard unqualified independent auditor's report to the Company under the Hong Kong Standards of Auditing, in connection with the Company's 2011 financial statements prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards.

There is no appropriation of the Company's funds for non-operational purpose by any controlling shareholders or its subsidiaries. There is no violation of decision-making procedures by the Company in providing external guarantees.

As at 25 February 2011, the Company's acquisition of the equity interests or assets of 10 subsidiaries engaged in coal, power and related businesses ("Target Companies") directly or indirectly held by the controlling shareholder of the Company, Shenhua Group Corporation, and its subsidiaries was approved at the 2011 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. Details are set out in the announcement regarding resolutions of the 2011 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. The transactions of the above-mentioned acquisitions were completed during the reporting period. As the Company and Target Companies are controlled by Shenhua Group Corporation, the above-mentioned acquisitions have been reflected as business combinations under common control. Accordingly, the financial statements of the relevant period prior to the above-mentioned acquisitions have been restated in this report. The operational data of the relevant period prior to the above-mentioned acquisitions are restated in this report in line with the finanical data.

Dr. Zhang Xiwu, Chairman of the Company, Ms. Zhang Kehui, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Hao Jianxin, General Manager of the Financial Department of the Company, warrant the authenticity and completeness of the financial statements contained in the annual report.

There are certain forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future policy and economy, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual outcome may differ materially from the above-mentionedforward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment.

Contents

  • Results Highlights
    4 Company Profile
    6 Chairman's Statement

14 Directors' Report

  1. Overview of the Company's Operating Results
  1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results
  1. Overview of Operating Conditions by Segment
  1. Asset distribution diagram
  1. Equity structure diagram
  1. Management Discussion and Analysis
  1. Profit distributions
  1. Daily operations of the Board

68 Major Financial Data and Indicators

  1. Changes in Equity and Shareholdings of Substantial Shareholders
  1. Corporate Governance Structure and Corporate Governance Report
  1. Supervisory Committee's Report
  1. Significant Events
  1. Investor Relations
  2. Index to Information Disclosure
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Financial Statements
  1. Documents Available for Inspection
  2. Signing Page for Opinions
  1. Definitions
  1. Five Years Financial Summary

2

Contents

Results Highlights

Operational

2011

2010

Percentage

(Restated)

change

%

Commercial coal production

(Million tonnes)

281.9

245.6

14.8

Coal sales

(Million tonnes)

387.3

313.1

23.7

Of which: Export

(Million tonnes)

5.6

10.3

(45.6)

Turnover of self-owned railway transportation

(Billion tonne km)

162.3

150.3

8.0

Seaborne coal

(Million tonnes)

210.1

170.5

23.2

Of which: Huanghua Port

(Million tonnes)

95.7

87.2

9.7

Shenhua Tianjin Coal Dock

(Million tonnes)

25.5

22.5

13.3

Shipping volume

(Million tonnes)

80.6

25.9

N/A

Shipment turnover

(Billion tonne

71.5

21.9

N/A

nautical miles)

Gross power generation

(Billion kwh)

179.97

141.46

27.2

Total power output dispatch

(Billion kwh)

167.61

131.69

27.3

Note: The shipping volume and turnover for 2010 refer to the period from July to December 2010.

As at

As at

Percentage

31 December

31 December

change

2011

2010

%

Recoverable coal reserve

(100 million tonnes)

152.54

114.73

33.0

(under PRC standard)

Marketable coal reserve

(100 million tonnes)

93.46

72.82

28.3

(under JORC standard)

Financial

2011

2010

Percentage

(Restated)

change

%

Revenues

(RMB million)

208,197

157,662

32.1

Profit for the year

(RMB million)

52,509

44,469

18.1

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

(RMB million)

45,677

38,834

17.6

of the Company for the year

Basic earnings per share

(RMB per share)

2.296

1.952

17.6

Final dividend for the year (inclusive of tax)

(RMB per share)

0.90

0.75

20.0

Note: The final dividend for the year 2011 (inclusive of tax) is proposed by the Board and is subject to the approval at the general meeting of the Company.

As at

As at

Percentage

31 December

31 December

change

2011

2010

%

(Restated)

Total assets

(RMB million)

401,077

372,131

7.8

Total liabilities

(RMB million)

136,763

134,704

1.5

Total equity

(RMB million)

264,314

237,427

11.3

Of which: Equity attributable to equity

(RMB million)

225,822

205,113

10.1

shareholders of the Company

Equity attributable to equity

(RMB per share)

11.35

10.31

10.1

shareholders per share

Unless otherwise specified, in this report:

  • Coal production figures are quoted in tonnes of commercial coal;
  • All financial figures are denominated in RMB;

All prices are quoted exclusive of value-added tax; and

3

All relevant terms used in this report and their definitions are contained in the section headed "Definitions" in this report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
