China Shenhua Energy : 2020 Interim Report

The board of directors, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that this interim report does not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions, and are jointly and severally liable for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report. This report was approved at the third meeting of the fifth session of the board of directors of the Company. The interim financial statements in this report is unaudited. KPMG has issued a report on the review of the interim financial statements for 2020 prepared under International Accounting Standard 34, interim financial reporting . IV. Wang Xiangxi (Chairman of the Company), Xu Shancheng (Chief Financial Officer) and Ban Jun (person-in-charge of the accounting department) warrant the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the financial report contained in this interim report. Profit distribution plan or reserve funds capitalisation plan for the reporting period considered by the board of directors: not applicable VI. Disclaimer of forward-looking statements: The forward-looking statements in this report made on the basis of subjective assumptions and judgments on future policies and economic conditions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may differ materially from the actual outcome. Such statements do not constitute actual commitments to investors. Investors should be aware that undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to risks of investment. VII. Are there any situations of non-operating appropriation of funds by controlling shareholder(s) and its related parties? No VIII. Are there any situations of violation of decision-making procedures for external guarantee provision? No IX. Warning on Major Risks: Investors please note that the Company has disclosed the risks it faced in connection with safety, environmental protection, and internationalised operation, etc. in the section headed "Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results". Contents Section I Definitions 2 Section II Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators 5 Section III Business Overview 8 Section IV Chairman's Statement 9 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results 18 Section VI Significant Events 56 Section VII Changes in Share Capital and Shareholders 85 Section VIII Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees 89 Section IX Investor Relations 94 Section X Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Financial 95 Statements Section XI Documents Available for Inspection 138 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited The Company and its subsidiaries China Energy Investment Corporation Limited ( 國家能源投資集團有 限責任公司 ) China Energy and its subsidiaries (excluding the Group) Shenhua Shendong Coal Group Co., Ltd. Shenhua Shendong Power Co., Ltd. Shenhua Zhunge'er Energy Co., Ltd. Shuohuang Railway Development Co., Ltd. Shenhua Xinshuo Railway Co., Ltd. Shenhua Railway Equipment Co., Ltd. Shenhua Trading Group Limited Shenhua Huanghua Harbour Administration Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baoshen Railway Group Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baotou Coal Chemical Co., Ltd. Shenhua Baorixile Energy Co., Ltd. Shenhua Tianjin Coal Dock Co., Ltd. Shenhua Yudean Zhuhai Port Coal Dock Co., Ltd. Shenhua Sichuan Energy Co., Ltd. Shenhua Fujian Energy Co., Ltd. Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd. PT.GH EMM INDONESIA PT. Shenhua Guohua Pembangkitan Jawa Bali 2 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section I Definitions In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms used in this report have the following meanings: China Shenhua/the Company The Group China Energy China Energy Group Shendong Coal Shendong Power Zhunge'er Energy Shuohuang Railway Xinshuo Railway Railway Equipment Trading Group Huanghua Harbour Administration Baoshen Railway Baotou Coal Chemical Shenbao Energy Tianjin Coal Dock Zhuhai Coal Dock Sichuan Energy Fujian Energy Shenhua Finance Company EMM Indonesia Jawa Power 2020 Interim Report 3 Section I Definitions (Continued) Zhunge'er Power Power-generating division controlled and operated by Zhunge'er Energy Shenmu Power CLP Guohua Shenmu Power Co., Ltd. Taishan Power Guangdong Guohua Yudean Taishan Power Co., Ltd. Cangdong Power Hebei Guohua Cangdong Power Co., Ltd. Jinjie Energy Shaanxi Guohua Jinjie Energy Co., Ltd. Dingzhou Power Hebei Guohua Dingzhou Power Generation Co., Ltd. Mengjin Power Shenhua Guohua Mengjin Power Generation Co., Ltd. Jiujiang Power Shenhua Guohua Jiujiang Power Co., Ltd. Huizhou Thermal Guohua Huizhou Thermal Power Branch of the Company Beijing Gas-fired Power Shenhua Guohua (Beijing) Gas-fired Power Co., Ltd. Shouguang Power Shenhua Guohua Shouguang Power Generation Company Limited Liuzhou Power Shenhua Guohua Guangtou (Liuzhou) Power Generation Co., Ltd. Fuping Thermal Power Fuping Thermal Power Plant of Shenhua Shendong Power Co., Ltd. Shenhua Lease Company Shenhua (Tianjin) Finance Lease Co., Ltd. JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Beijing GD Power The joint venture company co-established by the Company and GD Power Development Co., Ltd. with their respective holding of equities and assets of the relevant coal-fired power generation companies, i.e. Beijing GD Power Co., Ltd BOOT Scheme The "Build-Own-Operate-Transfer" scheme adopted by the Group in the Indonesia Java power project SSE Shanghai Stock Exchange HKEx The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Shanghai Listing Rules Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on SSE Hong Kong Listing Rules Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on HKEx 4 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section I Definitions (Continued) China Accounting Standards for The latest Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises issued Business Enterprises by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China and the related application guidance, interpretations and other related requirements International Financial Reporting International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Standards International Accounting Standards Committee Articles of Association Articles of Association of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited EBITDA Profit for the period + net finance cost + income tax + depreciation and amortisation - share of results of associates Gearing ratio Total liabilities/total assets Total debt to total equity ratio [Long-term interest bearing debts + short-term interest bearing debts (including bills payable)]/[Long-term interest bearing debts + short-term interest bearing debts (including bills payable) + total equity of shareholders] RMB Renminbi, unless otherwise specified 2020 Interim Report 5 Section II Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators I. INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY Chinese Name of the Company 中國神華能源股份有限公司 Abbreviation of Chinese Name of the Company 中國神華 English Name of the Company China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Abbreviation of English Name of the Company CSEC/China Shenhua Legal Representative of the Company Wang Xiangxi Authorised Representatives of the Company under the Hong Kong Listing Rules Wang Xiangxi, Huang Qing II. CONTACTS AND CONTACT DETAILS Secretary to the Board Representative of Securities Affairs Name Huang Qing Sun Xiaoling Address 22 Andingmen Xibinhe Road, 22 Andingmen Xibinhe Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing (Postal Dongcheng District, Beijing (Postal Code: 100011) Code: 100011) Tel (8610) 5813 3399 (8610) 5813 3355 Fax (8610) 5813 1814/1804 (8610) 5813 1814/1804 E-mail 1088@shenhua.cc ir@shenhua.cc Board Office of the Company Hong Kong Office of the Company Address 22 Andingmen Xibinhe Road, Room B, 60th Floor, Bank of China Dongcheng District, Beijing (Postal Tower, 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Code: 100011) Kong Tel (8610) 5813 1088/3399/3355 (852) 2578 1635 Fax (8610) 5813 1814/1804 (852) 2915 0638 III. PARTICULARS Registered Address of the 22 Andingmen Xibinhe Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing Company Postal Code of Registered 100011 Address of the Company Office Address of the Company 22 Andingmen Xibinhe Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing Postal Code of Office Address of 100011 the Company Company Website http://www.csec.com or http://www.shenhuachina.com E-mail ir@shenhua.cc IV. INFORMATION DISCLOSURE AND PLACE FOR DOCUMENT INSPECTION Designated newspaper for China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, information disclosure Securities Times and Securities Daily Internet website for publishing http://www.sse.com.cn and http://www.hkex.com.hk interim report Interim report is available at SSE, Board Office of the Company and Hong Kong Office of the Company 6 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section II Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators (Continued) BASIC INFORMATION ON SHARES Type Stock Exchange Abbreviation Stock Code A Share SSE China Shenhua 601088 H Share HKEx China Shenhua 01088 VI. OTHER INFORMATION Accountant engaged by Name KPMG Huazhen LLP the Company Office Address 8th Floor, Tower E2, Oriental Plaza, 1 East Chang (A Share) An Avenue, Beijing Signing Accountants Zhang Nan, Wang Xia Accountant engaged by Name KPMG the Company (Public Interest Entity Auditor registered in (H Share) accordance with the Financial Reporting Council Ordinance) Office Address 8th Floor, Prince's Building, 10 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong Share Registrar and Name China Securities Depository and Clearing Transfer Office Corporation Limited Shanghai Branch of the Company Office Address 3rd Floor, China Insurance Building, 166 Lujiazui (A Share) East Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai Share Registrar and Name Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Transfer Office Limited of the Company Office Address Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, (H Share) 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong VII. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA OF THE COMPANY The first half The first half Major Accounting Data Unit of 2020 of 2019 Change % Revenue RMB million 105,016 116,365 (9.8) Profit for the period RMB million 24,784 28,996 (14.5) Profit for the period attributable RMB million 20,370 24,240 (16.0) to equity holders of the Company Basic earnings per share RMB/share 1.024 1.219 (16.0) Net cash generated from RMB million 53,720 41,043 30.9 operating activities Net cash generated from RMB million 32,175 34,203 (5.9) operating activities excluding the effect of Shenhua Finance Company 2020 Interim Report 7 Section II Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators (Continued) As at As at 30 June 31 December Unit 2020 2019 Change % Total assets RMB million 580,277 563,083 3.1 Total liabilities RMB million 161,020 142,865 12.7 Total equity RMB million 419,257 420,218 (0.2) Equity attributable to equity RMB million 351,380 356,077 (1.3) holders of the Company Total share capital RMB million 19,890 19,890 0.0 VIII. DIFFERENCES IN ACCOUNTING DATA UNDER DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS Unit: RMB million Net profit attributable Net assets attributable to equity holders of the to equity holders of the Company Company As at As at The first half The first half 30 June 31 December of 2020 of 2019 2020 2019 Under China Accounting Standards 20,658 24,243 347,433 351,928 for Business Enterprises Adjustment: Simple production maintenance, (288) (3) 3,947 4,149 production safety and other related expenditures Under International Financial 20,370 24,240 351,380 356,077 Reporting Standards Explanation on differences in domestic and overseas accounting standards: Pursuant to the relevant regulations of the related government authorities in the PRC, the Group accrued provisions for simple production maintenance, production safety and other related expenditures, recognised as expenses in profit or loss and separately recorded as a specific reserve in shareholders' equity under China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. On utilisation of the specific reserve as fixed assets within the stipulated scope, the full amount of accumulated depreciation is recognised at the same time when the cost of the relevant assets is recorded. Under International Financial Reporting Standards, these expenses are recognised in profit or loss as and when incurred. Relevant capital expenditure is recognised as property, plant and equipment and depreciated according to the relevant depreciation method. The effect on deferred tax arising from such difference is also reflected. 8 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section III Business Overview EXPLANATION ON PRINCIPAL BUSINESSES AND OPERATION MODEL OF THE COMPANY AND INDUSTRY CONDITIONS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD China Shenhua Energy Company Limited was established in Beijing in November 2004 and was listed on HKEx and SSE in June 2005 and October 2007, respectively. The Group is principally engaged in the production and sale of coal and electricity, railway, port and shipping transportation, and coal-to-olefins businesses. The integration of coal, power, railway, port, shipping and coal chemical into one unified operation chain is the Group's unique operation and profitability model. During the reporting period, the Group made no significant change in the scope of its principal businesses. For conditions of the industry in which the Group operates, please refer to the section "Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results" in the report. EXPLANATION ON MATERIAL CHANGES IN MAJOR ASSETS OF THE COMPANY DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD As of 30 June 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to RMB580,277 million, representing an increase of 3.1% as compared with that at the end of the previous year, and the equity attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB351,380 million, representing a decrease of 1.3% as compared with that at the end of the previous year. The total offshore assets of the Group (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) amounted to RMB14,923 million, representing 2.6% to total assets, which are mainly composed of the assets from USD bonds issued in Hong Kong, PRC, and power generation and coal mine assets in countries like Indonesia and Australia. ANALYSIS ON CORE COMPETITIVENESS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD There were no substantial changes in the core competitiveness of the Group during the reporting period. The core competitiveness of the Group mainly includes: (1) the vertical integration operation model of coal, power, railway, port, shipping and coal chemical operations; (2) premium and abundant coal resources; (3) a management team with the dedication to the principal businesses of the Company and an advanced operation philosophy; (4) leading industrial technologies and technological innovation capabilities in the PRC and overseas in areas including coal mining, production safety, heavy-loaded railway transportation, clean coal-fired power generation and coal-to-olefins. 2020 Interim Report 9 Section IV Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholders, On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to present the interim report of China Shenhua for the first half of 2020 and the results during the period. The first half of 2020 was an extremely unusual six-month.The globally rampant and spreading COVID-19pandemic worsened the global economy and caused unprecedented pressure and challenges to the development of China. Striving to maintain overall stability in its production operations while using all endeavours to make up for its losses due to the pandemic, China Shenhua insisted upon being guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, resolutely implemented measures proposed by the government for "Six Stabilities" and "Six Guarantees", and made efforts to achieve the requirements of "Three Stabilities, Four Guarantees and One Enhancement", as well as uniting all of its employees against difficulties. In the first half of this year, the Company achieved RMB20,370 million in profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company and basic earnings per share of RMB1.024, representing a year-on-yeardecrease of 16.0%. As of 30 June 2020, the market capitalisation of China Shenhua reached USD38.8 billion. We strictly guard and are resolute to win the fight against the pandemic. In the face of the sudden pandemic, we resolutely implement the essence of the series of important speeches delivered by Xi Jinping on coordinated efforts for epidemic prevention and control and socio-economicdevelopment by fully motivating our staff to plan for and realise "One Prevention and Three Guarantees" (prevention from the spreading of COVID-19and guarantees for safe production, employee health and energy supply), whereby giving rise to powerful collaboration. To strengthen basic guarantee, we immediately established a leading group for pandemic prevention and control and a work mechanism for regularised joint prevention and control, as well as making relevant detailed plans for various industries. There have been no confirmed COVID-19cases in our 24 coal mines; therefore, all of them resumed production before 10 February, leading to gradually restored operations month by month, stabilising and recovering economic benefits, and fully guaranteed stable energy supply during the special period. We endeavoured to erect the line of defense to prevent imported and cluster cases and ramped up caring for its overseas workers, which led to "zero infections" among its overseas workers and "zero imported cases" during the pandemic, passing the significant test arising from this massive battle against COVID-19. We maintained a clear-cut stand, and always upheld and strengthened party building. We firmly develop still greater consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-pictureterms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment, foster stronger confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, uphold the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee and Party Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as its core, as well as the authority and centralised, unified leadership of the Central Committee, thoroughly bear in mind the clarion call that "socialism is realised by earnest work", insist on simultaneous pandemic prevention and control and Party building, strengthen the promotion of political ideology, and fulfill our party building responsibilities. We also organised a series of activities such as those featuring the concepts of "being a pioneer in the fight against COVID-19and being brave in times of crisis", and "being a pioneer during battles to strive for win-win".Taking full advantage of online instruments such as audio and videos, the Company actively provided trainings to cultivate knowledgeable, skilled, innovative, loyal and responsible staff team, in order to offer solid guarantee for the realisation of the Company's strategies. 10 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section IV Chairman's Statement (Continued) The Company maintained its highly effective synergy and core competitiveness as a united entity. The Company attaches high importance to resources sharing, in-depthcollaboration, synergy effects and low-costoperations to continuously enhance its integrated operational model, while increasing industrial consolidation and its products' added value to solidify and boost its core competitiveness. Also, the Company integrated its production, operations and marketing to establish a comprehensive internal sub-marketand complete internal industrial chain; integrated the value-addedprocesses of its coal, power and polyolefin products to increase resource utilisation rates and reduce integrated costs; integrated its mines, roads and port facility platforms to achieve highly effective scheduling and overall coordination to ensure the balance and stability of freight organisations, and integrated the management of its employees, finance, goods, technology and value to coordinate the arrangements for its employees, finance, goods and information and their coordinated relationships, bringing forth the overall advantages to the full extent. In terms of its coal segment, the Company worked hard in our production and operations and achieved 145.6 million tonnes of commercial coal production, exceeding its coal production and supply targets. Concerning its transportation segment, the Company developed its potential, improved its effectiveness and carried out refined management to further bolster its transportation organisations, thereby achieving 133.3 billion tonne kilometres in aggregate for transportation turnover of self-ownedrailways, 0.1152 billion tonnes loading volume at Huanghua Port and Tianjin Coal Dock, and 42.9 billion tonne nautical miles for shipment turnover. In regard to its power segment, the Company comprehensively strengthened its management of its equipment reliability and the marketing, generating 62.82 billion kWh of power and average utilisation of 2,031 hours for its coal-firedunits, 37 hours higher than the national average. Twelve of the Company's coal- fired units were awarded at a national benchmarking contest for coal-firedpower efficiency, four at a national benchmarking contest for coal-firedoperation reliability. In relation to coal chemical segment, the Company coordinated its production load and adjusted its product structure in a timely manner, realising polyolefin product sales of approximately 346,200 tonnes. In the first half of 2020, some of the Company's operational data recorded year-on-yeardecreases; nevertheless, given the daunting environments both at home and abroad, its results were, in fact, both precious and hard earned. The Company worked hard and comprehensively promoted high-quality development. The Company resolutely implemented the new energy safety strategy of "four reforms and one cooperation", paid close attention to the formulation of its development strategy, planned for the 14th Five-YearPlan, in order to accelerate its advancement as the world's first-classlisted energy company and other tasks. The Company actively pushed for the preliminary work of the coal mine project in Xinjie. 79% of the main track of Huangda Railway has been laid, and the coal-firedprojects such as Jinjie Phase III have been implemented orderly. It also accelerated our technological input and improved our innovation capabilities. The Company achieved active technological progress in its coal, transportation and power segments, with smart coal mining, intelligent working surfaces, mining robots, and smart coal collection plants for its coal segment; moving blocks, driverless driving, and 5G-basedintelligent scheduling for its transportation segment; and smart power generation, clean and efficient power generation, big data analysis and artificial intelligence applications for its power segment. In the first half of this year, the Company obtained 653 authorised patents, 136 of which were invention patents. As of 30 June 2020, the Company had accumulated 4,999 valid authorised patents, including 1,101 invention patents. 2020 Interim Report 11 Section IV Chairman's Statement (Continued) We acted responsibly and actively fulfilled our social responsibilities. We comprehensively strengthened our ESG (environment, social responsibilities and corporate governance) governance and established a comprehensive management structure to promote the standardised construction of our ESG governance structure. Apart from that, we insisted on people-orientedstandpoints for safe production, paid close attention to risk prevention and control, eliminating pitfalls and carrying out innovative reforms to ensure risks are controllable in various production systems. The fatality rate per million tonnes of raw coal output was nil, maintaining its internationally leading level in safe production. Solidifying the concept of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets", we vigorously carried out pollution prevention and ecological governance, and created green mines, with 11 of our mines listed as national green mines; we developed green coal power and achieved desulfurisation, denitrification and ultra-lowemissions for all of our coal-firedunits, with multiple industry-leadinggreen technologies. Insisting on giving back to the community, we, in the first half of this year, invested RMB111 million in targeted poverty alleviation funds and executed 33 related projects, with smooth progress in the key ones, and obtained noticeable results in poverty alleviation work; many of our on- spot leaders were named excellent poverty alleviation workers by the local governments. We united and made joint efforts to bravely embrace future challenges. In the second half of 2020, as the pandemic situation is still complicated and severe, its spread abroad was still not under effective control, and there were still cluster cases in certain regions of the PRC. Facing considerable pressure on the domestic and international economies, the Company will be determined, confident and calm in overcoming difficulties, implement regularised measures for epidemic prevention and control, capitalise on its integrated strengths and strong anti-riskcapabilities, in an effort to repay investors and society by achieving high-qualitydevelopment and resolutely realising its yearly targets. The Company will persistently insist on new development concepts and concentrate on its major businesses by grasping opportunities from "new infrastructure, new urbanisation initiatives and major projects (兩新一重)" to vigorously expand its effective investment and actively cater for regional investment needs, in an attempt to secure a number of premium projects. Also, the Company will accelerate the construction of such projects as coal-firedprojects and Huangda Railway; step up technological innovation, perfect its scientific research system and carry out key technological tasks in a high quality manner; enhance mining mechanisation and automation construction, promote technologies such as the application of unmanned driving in open-pitmines, and lift the operational levels of smart mines, smart power stations and smart transportation; fulfil its social responsibilities, resolutely accomplish its poverty alleviation mission, and effectively manage work in such areas as green mines, dust control and "three wastes" treatment, so as to reinforce the protection for the environmental ecosystem. "Life is like a long road of hurdles and we simply have to fight albeit dangerous." During the fight against COVID-19, China's national spirits are once again severely tested. However, with high self-confidence and strong spirit, we will soon realise the "first centenary goal", whose strategic achievement is our historic responsibility and great honour. This is an exceptionally unusual year, when we bear significant responsibilities. As the path ahead is lengthy, we have even greater needs to make plans and efforts. With the concerted efforts by its board of directors, management and all employees, and under the staunch support of its shareholders and people from all walks of life, China Shenhua will fully fulfil its due responsibilities and forge ahead with extra caution, in order to realise high-quality development and create greater value. Wang Xiangxi Chairman 28 August 2020 Overview of China Shenhua's Operating Results for the First Half of 2020 Table 1 Operation Targets and Status of Completion Percentage of Completed in completion in Target for the first half of the first half 2020 2020 of 2020 % Commercial coal production 100 million tonnes 2.68 1.456 54.3 Coal sales 100 million tonnes 4.03 2.053 50.9 Power generation 100 million kWh 1,451 628.2 43.3 Revenue RMB100 million 2,163 1,050.16 48.6 Cost of sales RMB100 million 1,484 699.57 47.1 Selling, general and RMB100 million 143 44.24 30.9 administrative expenses (including R&D) and net finance costs Table 2 Financial Indicators The first half The first half Change of 2020 of 2019 % Revenue RMB million 105,016 116,365 (9.8) Profit for the period RMB million 24,784 28,996 (14.5) EBITDA RMB million 41,142 47,622 (13.6) Profit for the period RMB million 20,370 24,240 (16.0) attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic earnings per share RMB/share 1.024 1.219 (16.0) Net cash generated from RMB million 53,720 41,043 30.9 operating activities Net cash generated from RMB million 32,175 34,203 (5.9) operating activities Table 3 Segment Results Coal Power Railway Port Shipping Coal chemical Unallocated items Eliminations Total The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Revenue from external 75,288 81,996 22,568 26,178 2,736 3,317 468 309 783 835 2,409 3,084 764 646 - - 105,016 116,365 customers Inter-segment revenue 8,913 11,642 36 43 15,452 16,857 2,466 2,643 523 753 - - 530 554 (27,920) (32,492) - - Subtotal of segment revenue 84,201 93,638 22,604 26,221 18,188 20,174 2,934 2,952 1,306 1,588 2,409 3,084 1,294 1,200 (27,920) (32,492) 105,016 116,365 Segment cost of sales (66,104) (72,205) (16,970) (20,562) (8,843) (10,043) (1,512) (1,471) (1,201) (1,420) (2,407) (2,653) (17) (12) 27,097 31,634 (69,957) (76,732) Segment profit/(loss) from 15,569 19,211 4,831 4,672 8,857 9,608 1,293 1,349 28 94 (75) 356 1,014 1,193 (823) (858) 30,694 35,625 operations As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at As at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Segment total assets 234,789 224,344 150,068 148,754 130,705 128,578 22,580 22,197 6,678 6,516 8,932 9,202 468,727 449,806 (442,202) (426,314) 580,277 563,083 Segment total liabilities (111,197) (108,449) (107,617) (109,730) (53,915) (56,774) (7,786) (8,285) (547) (397) (3,103) (3,346) (228,258) (188,866) 351,403 332,982 (161,020) (142,865) Change in unit production cost Increased Increased by of self-produced coal by about 8% 5.5% year-on- year-on-year year excluding the effect of Shenhua Finance Company Table 6 Power Business Standard coal Increase/ Table 7 Cost of Sales of Coal Segment The first half of The first half of Change 2020 2019 Table 8 Cost of Sales of Power Segment The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Power Unit Power Change in output output Cost dispatch cost Cost dispatch Unit cost unit cost Table 4 Operation Data The first half The first half Change of 2020 of 2019 % Commercial coal production million tonnes 145.6 145.4 0.1 Coal sales million tonnes 205.3 217.1 (5.4) Transportation turnover of self- billion tonne km 133.3 142.9 (6.7) owned railways Loading volume at Huanghua million tonnes 93.7 100.6 (6.9) Port Loading volume at Tianjin Coal million tonnes 21.5 22.1 (2.7) Dock Shipping volume million tonnes 51.3 54.8 (6.4) Table 5 Commercial Coal Production Volume The first half of The first half of 2020 2019 Change million tonnes million tonnes % Total production 145.6 145.4 0.1 By mines Shendong Mines 93.2 94.9 (1.8) Zhunge'er Mines 31.0 25.4 22.0 Shengli Mines 9.4 9.8 (4.1) Baorixile Mines 11.2 14.2 (21.1) Baotou Mines 0.8 1.1 (27.3) Total consumption (decrease) Gross for power Total installed in installed Equity power Average outpour capacity as at capacity for Total installed installed Power plants Power grid Location power output utilisation dispatch 31 December the first half capacity as at capacity as at generation dispatch hours Power tariff 2019 of 2020 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 100 million kWh 100 million kWh hours g/kWh RMB/mWh MW MW MW MW Zhunge'er Power North China Power Grid Inner 16.5 15.1 2,503 349 239 660 - 660 381 Mongolia Shendong Power Northwest/North China/ Inner 113.6 105.1 1,989 324 290 5,814 (100) 5,714 5,228 Shaanxi Provincial Mongolia Local Power Grid Cangdong Power North China Power Grid Hebei 52.6 50.1 2,086 299 320 2,520 - 2,520 1,285 Dingzhou Power North China Power Grid Hebei 50.7 46.9 2,012 307 320 2,520 - 2,520 1,021 Taishan Power South China Power Grid Guangdong 72.2 67.5 1,417 315 389 5,090 - 5,090 4,072 RMB million RMB million % Cost of coal purchased 19,111 24,073 (20.6) Raw materials, fuel and power 3,743 3,571 4.8 Personnel expenses 3,346 3,206 4.4 Repairs and maintenance 1,359 1,214 11.9 Depreciation and amortisation 2,642 2,629 0.5 Cost of transportation 23,587 25,598 (7.9) Tax and surcharges 4,452 4,235 5.1 Other costs 7,864 7,679 2.4 Total cost of sales 66,104 72,205 (8.4) RMB 100 RMB/ RMB 100 RMB/ million million % million kWh mWh million kWh mWh Cost of power output dispatch 15,815 587.6 269.1 20,120 749.6 268.4 0.3 Raw materials, fuel and 11,186 587.6 190.4 14,887 749.6 198.6 (4.1) power 820 587.6 14.0 974 749.6 13.0 7.7 Personnel expenses Repairs and maintenance 789 587.6 13.4 743 749.6 9.9 35.4 Depreciation and 2,477 587.6 42.2 2,873 749.6 38.3 10.2 amortisation 543 587.6 9.1 643 749.6 8.6 5.8 Others Tax and surcharges 298 393 Other operating costs 857 49 Total cost of sales 16,970 20,562 Shipment turnover billion tonne nm 42.9 44.7 (4.0) Gross power generation billion kWh 62.82 79.90 (21.4) Total power output dispatch billion kWh 58.76 74.96 (21.6) Sales of polyethylene thousand tonnes 182.0 186.5 (2.4) Sales of polypropylene thousand tonnes 164.2 170.6 (3.8) By regions Inner Mongolia 97.3 98.4 (1.1) Shaanxi 46.7 45.0 3.8 Shanxi 1.6 2.0 (20.0) Huizhou Thermal South China Power Grid Guangdong 19.7 17.9 2,988 310 333 660 - 660 660 Fujian Energy East China Power Grid Fujian 62.1 59.5 2,211 291 350 2,810 - 2,810 1,459 Jinjie Energy North China Power Grid Shaanxi 68.4 62.7 2,849 321 271 2,400 - 2,400 1,680 Shouguang Power North China Power Grid Shandong 40.2 38.2 1,988 280 349 2,020 - 2,020 1,212 Jiujiang Power Central China Power Jiangxi 42.9 41.0 2,146 279 364 2,000 - 2,000 2,000 Grid Table 11 Cost of Sales of Transportation and Coal Chemical Segments Railway Port Shipping Coal Chemical The first The first The first The first The first The first The first The first half of half of half of half of half of half of half of half of Table 9 Domestic Coal Sales Volume The first half Proportion The first half of 2020 of domestic sales of 2019 Change million tonnes ％ million tonnes % Domestic sales 204.0 100.0 214.5 (4.9) By regions Northern China 61.3 30.0 69.1 (11.3) Eastern China 81.9 40.2 84.9 (3.5) Central China and 35.3 17.3 39.5 (10.6) Southern China Northeast China 18.6 9.1 16.4 13.4 Others 6.9 3.4 4.6 50.0 By usage Thermal coal 162.2 79.6 171.4 (5.4) Metallurgy 12.5 6.1 12.4 0.8 Chemical (including 26.2 12.8 28.3 (7.4) coal slurry) Table 10 Status of Completion of Capital Expenditure Completion in the first Plan for 2020 half of 2020 RMB100 million RMB100 million Coal segment 56.1 18.01 Power segment 121.5 15.46 Transportation segment 114.5 6.91 Including: Railways 99.4 6.56 Ports 15.0 0.35 Shipping 0.1 - Coal chemical segment 16.1 0.60 Others 10.1 - Sichuan Energy (coal-fired Sichuan Power Grid Sichuan 25.8 23.7 2,051 333 379 1,260 - 1,260 604 power) Mengjin Power Central China Power Henan 19.2 17.9 1,601 310 323 1,200 - 1,200 612 Grid Liuzhou Power Guangxi Power Grid Guangxi 14.9 14.1 2,128 317 344 700 - 700 490 EMM Indonesia PLN Indonesia 7.5 6.5 2,506 366 551 300 - 300 210 Total of coal-fired power plants/weighted average 606.3 566.2 2,031 310 330 29,954 (100) 29,854 20,914 Other power plants Beijing Gas-fired Power North China Power Grid Beijing 19.3 18.8 2,028 186 561 950 - 950 950 Sichuan Energy Sichuan Provincial Local Sichuan 2.6 2.6 2,095 - 254 125 - 125 48 (hydropower) Power Grid Table 13 Coal Resources Reserve 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 RMB RMB Change RMB RMB Change RMB RMB Change RMB RMB Change million million % million million % million million % million million % Cost of internal transportation business 6,814 7,682 (11.3) 1,128 1,204 (6.3) 458 663 (30.9) / / / Raw materials, fuel and power 1,016 1,177 (13.7) 140 170 (17.6) 124 137 (9.5) 1,304 1,376 (5.2) Personnel expenses 1,787 1,624 10.0 134 151 (11.3) 1 1 - 152 168 (9.5) Repairs and maintenance 1,651 2,081 (20.7) 162 194 (16.5) 7 21 (66.7) 140 205 (31.7) Depreciation and amortization 1,915 1,881 1.8 365 395 (7.6) 54 59 (8.5) 406 422 (3.8) External transportation charges 264 588 (55.1) / / / 212 377 (43.8) / / / Others 181 331 (45.3) 327 294 11.2 60 68 (11.8) 64 112 (42.9) Cost of external transportation business 1,346 1,531 (12.1) 140 142 (1.4) 742 755 (1.7) / / / Cost of prime business 8,160 9,213 (11.4) 1,268 1,346 (5.8) 1,200 1,418 (15.4) 2,066 2,283 (9.5) Tax and surcharges 193 201 (4.0) 71 89 (20.2) 1 2 (50.0) 56 92 (39.1) Cost of other business 490 629 (22.1) 173 36 380.6 / / / 285 278 2.5 Total cost of sales 8,843 10,043 (11.9) 1,512 1,471 2.8 1,201 1,420 (15.4) 2,407 2,653 (9.3) Others 3.1 1.5 2.4 29.2 Total 318.3 40.98 Coal resources (under PRC standard) Recoverable reserve (under PRC standard) Marketable reserve (under JORC standard) Table 14 Seaborne Coal Sales Table15 Railway Transportation Turnover Table 12 Coal Sales Price The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Change Percentage to Price Percentage to Price Price Sales volume total sales volume (excluding tax) Sales volume total sales volume (excluding tax) Sales volume (excluding tax) million tonnes % RMB/tonne million tonnes % RMB/tonne % % Total sales/average price (excluding tax) 205.3 100.0 398 217.1 100.0 420 (5.4) (5.2) I. By contract pricing mechanisms (I) Sales through Trading Group 197.7 96.3 407 209.0 96.3 429 (5.4) (5.1) 1. Annual long-term agreement 88.3 43.0 382 99.1 45.6 381 (10.9) 0.3 2. Monthly long-term agreement 73.7 35.9 441 85.9 39.6 481 (14.2) (8.3) 3. Spot commodity 35.7 17.4 397 24.0 11.1 442 48.8 (10.2) (II) Direct sales of coal mines 7.6 3.7 179 8.1 3.7 191 (6.2) (6.3) II. By internal and external customers (I) Sales to external customers 181.9 88.6 403 188.0 86.6 427 (3.2) (5.6) (II) Sales to internal power segment 21.1 10.3 364 26.7 12.3 377 (21.0) (3.4) (III) Sales to internal coal chemical segment 2.3 1.1 354 2.4 1.1 361 (4.2) (1.9) As at As at 31 As at As at 31 As at As at 31 Mines 30 June 2020 December 2019 Change 30 June 2020 December 2019 Change 30 June 2020 December 2019 Change 100 million tonnes 100 million tonnes % 100 million tonnes 100 million tonnes % 100 million tonnes 100 million tonnes % Shendong Mines 157.0 158.1 (0.7) 89.8 90.5 (0.8) 45.4 46.3 (1.9) Zhunge'er Mines 38.2 38.5 (0.8) 30.5 30.8 (1.0) 19.8 20.1 (1.5) Shengli Mines 20.0 20.1 (0.5) 13.6 13.7 (0.7) 1.9 2.0 (5.0) Baorixile Mines 13.6 13.7 (0.7) 11.4 11.5 (0.9) 11.7 11.8 (0.8) Baotou Mines 0.5 0.5 - 0.3 0.3 - - - / Xinjie Mines (under exploration rights permit 64.2 64.2 - / / / / / / to Taigemiao North Area) Watermark Mines (under exploration rights 4.8 4.8 - / / / / / / permit) Total 298.3 299.9 (0.5) 145.6 146.8 (0.8) 78.8 80.2 (1.7) The first half The first half of 2020 of 2019 Change million tonnes million tonnes ％ Through self-owned ports 106.4 112.8 (5.7) Huanghua Port 85.4 91.7 (6.9) Tianjin Coal Dock 21.0 21.1 (0.5) Zhuahai Coal Dock - - / Through third-party ports 13.5 16.7 (19.2) Total seaborne coal sales 119.9 129.5 (7.4) Table 16 Shipping Volume The first half The first half of 2020 of 2019 Change million tonnes million tonnes % The Group's internal customers 18.4 24.0 (23.3) External customers 32.9 30.8 6.8 Total shipping volume 51.3 54.8 (6.4) The first half The first half of 2020 of 2019 billion billion Change tonne km tonne km % Self-owned railways 133.3 142.9 (6.7) Shenshuo railway 25.7 25.6 0.4 Shuohuang-Huangwan Railway 85.1 87.7 (3.0) Dazhun Railway 12.8 16.1 (20.5) Baoshen Railway 4.2 4.7 (10.6) Ganquan Railway 0.4 0.7 (42.9) Bazhun Railway 0.5 2.2 (77.3) Zhunchi Railway 4.6 5.9 (22.0) Tahan Railway - - / State-owned railways 16.3 20.1 (18.9) Total railway turnover 149.6 163.0 (8.2) Self-owned railways under Planned annual transportation Commencement Estimated construction Length capacity year completion year Huangda Railway 216.8km 40 million tonnes 2015 2020 豐寧 承德 2020 Fengning Chengde 主要資產分佈圖 Assets Distribution Map Ganqimaodu 甘其毛都 內蒙古自治區 張家口 INNER MONGOLIA AUTONOMOUS REGION Zhangjiakou 北京 BEIJING C7 大秦鐵路 B5 呼倫貝爾 包頭 外西溝 Daqin Railway Hulunbeier Baotou Waixigou 大同東 秦皇島港 A4 黑龍江 C4 Datong East Qinhuangdao Port Heilongjiang A5 唐山 Tangshan F1 A2 點岱溝 天津市 塔然高勒 Diandaigou 韓家村 TIANJIN Tarangaole C5 Hanjiacun C8 D2 內蒙古自治區 吉林 C6 B3 Jilin 塔本陶勒蓋 Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region C10 巴圖塔 東勝 準格爾 曹妃甸港 Dongsheng 河北省 Tavan Tolgoi A3 浩勒報吉 Batuta Zhunge'er Caofeidian Port HEBEI Haolebaoji 新疆 朔州西 C3 Xinjiang 神東站 Shuozhou West 遼寧 Liaoning A7 A1 Shendong B1 北京 D1 Beijing 神池 神池南 B2 黃驊 天津 B4 Shenchi Shenchi South 定州西 C2 Huanghua Tianjin B6 肅寧北 東營 神木北站 C1 瓦塘 Dingzhou West Suning North Dongying Shenmu North 河北 Watang C9 Hebei 山西省 寧夏 山東 SHANXI 青海 Ningxia 山西 Shandong 陝西省 Qinghai Shanxi B9 SHAANXI 黃河 B13 大家洼 Dajiawa YELLOW RIVER 甘肅 江蘇 吳堡 Gansu 陝西 河南 Jiangsu 靖邊 Shaanxi Henan Wubu Jingbian 安徽 E1 Anhui 上海 Shanghai 西藏 湖北 Tibet 煤礦 COAL MINE 電廠 POWER Hubei 四川 B10 A1. A2. A3. 勝利礦區 B2. B3. B4. Sichuan 浙江 神東礦區 准格爾礦區 B1. 滄東電力 定州電力 准能電力 神東電力 B15 Zhejiang Shendong Mines Zhunge'er Mines Shengli Mines Cangdong Power Dingzhou Power Zhunge'er Power Shendong Power 重慶 A4. 寶日希勒礦區 A5. 包頭礦區 B5. 北京燃氣 B6. 錦界能源 B7. 台山電力 B8. 惠州熱電 Chongqing Baorixile Mines Baotou Mines Beijing Gas Power Jinjie Energy Taishan Power Huizhou Thermal 中國 CHINA 江西 湖南 A6. 澳大利亞沃特馬克煤礦項目（前期工作階段） B9. 孟津電力 B10. 四川能源 B11. 福建能源 B12. 南蘇EMM 長江 Jiangxi Hunan Watermark Coal Project in Australia Mengjin Power Sichuan Energy Fujian Energy EMM Indonesia Yangtze River B11 釣魚島 (preliminary work in progress) Diaoyu Islands B13. 壽光電力 B14. 柳州電力 B15. 九江電力 B16. 福建 A7. 新街台格廟勘查區（前期工作階段） 爪哇電力 貴州 Xinjie Taigemiao Exploration Area Shouguang Power Liuzhou Power Jiujiang Power Jawa Power Guizhou Fujian (preliminary work in progress) 圖例 Legend 省界線 台灣 Taiwan B12 Provincial Boundary 雲南 B14 鐵路 RAILWAY 港口 PORT 航運 SHIPPING 廣東 Yunnan B16 國有或地方鐵路線 廣西 Guangdong B8 C1. 神朔鐵路 C2. 朔黃鐵路 C3. 黃萬鐵路 D1. 黃驊港 E1. 神華中海航運 State-owned or Local Railway Guangxi Shenshuo Railway Shuohuang Railway Huangwan Railway Huanghua Port Shenhua Zhonghai Shipping Company 自有運營鐵路 B7 C4. 大准鐵路 C5. 包神鐵路 C6. 巴准鐵路 D2. 天津煤碼頭 Self-owned Railway (in operation) Dazhun Railway Baoshen Railway Bazhun Railway Tianjin Coal Dock 香港 D3. 自有在建鐵路 C7. 甘泉鐵路 C8. 准池鐵路 珠海煤碼頭 D3 澳門 Hongkong Zhuhai Coal Dock 煤化工 COAL CHEMICAL Self-owned Railway (under construction) Ganquan Railway Zhunchi Railway Macau C9. C10. 塔韓鐵路 自有礦區 黃大鐵路（在建） 註： ① 於2020年6月30日之分佈圖，僅做示意 F1. 包頭煤化工 A6 Self-owned mines Huangda Railway (under construction) Tahan Railway ② 以審圖號GS(2016)2887號地圖為基礎編製 準班輪航線 Note: ① This map as at 30 June 2020 is for illustrative purpose only. Baotou Coal Chemical Quasi-liner Shipping Route 海南 ② Prepared on the basis of the map with the approval number of "GS(2016)2887. Hainan 18 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON OPERATION RESULTS In the first half of the year, the Group actively responded to the impacts on the market demand and production and operation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focused efforts in quality improvement and efficiency increase, enhancing the integrated operation capability and the refined management level to strive for the achievement of annual operation targets. The Group recorded a revenue of RMB105,016 million in the first half of 2020 (the first half of 2019: RMB116,365 million), achieving 48.6% of the business target for 2020, representing year-on-year decrease of 9.8%; a profit for the period of RMB24,784 million (the first half of 2019: RMB28,996 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 14.5%; a profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company of RMB20,370 million (the first half of 2019: RMB24,240 million); and basic earnings RMB1.024/share (the first half of 2019: RMB1.219/share), representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.0%. Major financial indicators of the Group for the first half of 2020 are as follows: The first half The first half Unit of 2020 of 2019 Change Return on total assets as % 4.3 5.1 Decreased by at the end of the period 0.8 percentage point Return on net assets as % 5.8 7.2 Decreased by at the end of the period 1.4 percentage points EBITDA RMB million 41,142 47,622 Decreased by 13.6% As at As at 30 June 31 December Unit 2020 2019 Change Equity of shareholders RMB/share 17.67 17.90 Decreased by per share 1.3% Gearing ratio % 27.7 25.4 Increased by 2.3 percentage points Total debt to total equity % 9.6 10.6 Decreased by ratio 1.0 percentage point Note: Please refer to the section headed "Definitions" of this report for the calculations of the above indicators. 2020 Interim Report 19 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) MAJOR OPERATION RESULTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD Analysis on principal business

1. Analysis on Changes in the Major Items in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Unit: RMB million The first half The first half of 2020 of 2019 Change % Revenue 105,016 116,365 (9.8) Operating costs (69,957) (76,732) (8.8) Other gains and losses 236 1,867 (87.4) Loss allowances (273) 232 (217.7) Other revenue 297 362 (18.0) Finance costs (1,004) (1,594) (37.0) Share of results of associates 484 192 152.1 Income tax (6,507) (7,937) (18.0) Net cash generated from operating 53,720 41,043 30.9 activities Of which: Net cash generated 21,545 6,840 215.0 from operating activities of Shenhua Finance Company Note Net cash generated from operating 32,175 34,203 (5.9) activities excluding the effect of Shenhua Finance Company Net cash generated from investing 41,940 26,468 58.5 activities Net cash used in financing activities (29,489) (9,314) 216.6 Note: Except for the provision of services to the Group internally, as Shenhua Finance Company provides financial services including deposits and loans for entities other than the Group, the item represents the cash flows of deposits and loans and interest, fees and commission generated from this business. Explanations on the reasons for the changes in revenue The revenue of the Group in the first half of 2020 recorded a year-on-year decrease. The main reasons for such change are: Influenced by downstream demand and coal source organisations, the Group recorded a year-on-year decrease of 5.4% and 5.2% in coal sales and average coal sales price, respectively; 20 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) The year-on-year decrease of 21.6% in power output dispatch was mainly attributable to: firstly, the power output dispatch for the same period of the previous year included the power output dispatch of the power plant as at January 2019 invested by the Company in the transaction of investing and establishing Beijing GD Power; secondly, the decrease in power demand in secondary and tertiary industry for the first half of 2020 resulted in the year-on-year decrease in the power output dispatch of the Group; Influenced by factors such as decrease in the price of international oil, the Group recorded year-on-year decreases in sales price and sales of polyolefin products; Decrease in transportation turnover of railways resulted in the decrease in revenue from railway transportation business of the Company; Decreases in maritime coal transportation charges and shipment turnover resulted in the decrease in revenue from shipping business. The first half The first half Major operating indicator Unit of 2020 of 2019 Change % Coal 1. Commercial coal production Million tonnes 145.6 145.4 0.1 2. Coal sales Million tonnes 205.3 217.1 (5.4) Of which: Self-produced Million tonnes 141.9 142.1 (0.1) coal Purchased coal Million tonnes 63.4 75.0 (15.5) (II) Transportation 1. Turnover of self-owned Billion tonne 133.3 142.9 (6.7) railways kilometres 2. Loading volume at Million tonnes 93.7 100.6 (6.9) Huanghua Port 3. Loading volume at Tianjin Million tonnes 21.5 22.1 (2.7) Coal Dock 4. Shipping volume Million tonnes 51.3 54.8 (6.4) Billion tonne 42.9 44.7 (4.0) 5. Shipment turnover nautical miles (III) Power generation 1. Gross power generation Billion kWh 62.82 79.90 (21.4) 2. Total power output dispatch Billion kWh 58.76 74.96 (21.6) (IV) Coal chemicals 1. Sales of polyethylene Thousand tonnes 182.0 186.5 (2.4) 2. Sales of polypropylene Thousand tonnes 164.2 170.6 (3.8) Note: According to the comparative basis, the power generation and power output dispatch of the Group in the first half of 2019 were 66.13 billion kWh and 61.95 billion kWh, respectively. 2020 Interim Report 21 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Explanations on the reasons for the changes in cost of sales The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Breakdown of Change of the cost of sales Amount Percentage Amount Percentage amount RMB million % RMB million % % Cost of coal purchased 19,111 27.3 24,073 31.4 (20.6) Raw materials, fuel 9,440 13.5 10,565 13.8 (10.6) and power Personnel expenses 6,608 9.4 6,487 8.5 1.9 Depreciation and 8,350 11.9 8,733 11.4 (4.4) amortisation Repairs and 4,328 6.2 4,842 6.3 (10.6) maintenance Transportation charges 6,753 9.7 7,552 9.8 (10.6) Tax and surcharge 5,088 7.3 5,024 6.5 1.3 Other operating costs 10,279 14.7 9,456 12.3 8.7 Total cost of sales 69,957 100.0 76,732 100.0 (8.8) The cost of sales of the Group in the first half of 2020 represented a year-on- year decrease, of which: The year-on-year decrease in the cost of coal purchased was mainly attributable to the decreases in sales volume of coal purchased and unit purchase cost of the Group; The year-on-year decrease in the cost of raw materials, fuel and power was mainly attributable to the decrease in coal consumption caused by the decrease in power generation, as well as the decrease in unit coal purchase cost; The year-on-year decrease in the cost of repairs and maintenance was mainly attributable to delay in start date of maintenance projects of railways impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the year-on-year decrease in the maintenance charges included in the reporting period; The year-on-year decrease in the transportation charges was mainly attributable to the decreases in railway transportation turnover and multimodal transportation charges under the impact of decrease in coal sales, as well as the decrease in shipment volume by chartering. 22 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Other items of profit and loss statement The year-on-year decrease in other gains and losses was mainly attributable to a one-off investment income of RMB1.121 billion by the Group on the completion date of the investment of the transaction of establishing Beijing GD Power on 31 January 2019. The Group recorded loss allowances of RMB273 million in the first half of the year, which was mainly attributable to the loss allowance in provision for coal sales receivables. The year-on-year decrease in other revenue was mainly attributable to the revenue generated from the disposal of fixed assets of Zhuhai Wing Energy, which was shut down, during the same period of the previous year. The year-on-year decrease in finance costs was mainly attributable to the repayment of partial long-term borrowings by the Company and the corresponding decrease in interest expenses. The year-on-year increase in share of results of associates was mainly attributable to the increase in investment income recognised in Beijing GD Power, by the Company compared with the same period of the previous year. The year-on-year decrease in income tax was mainly attributable to the decrease in profit before tax during this reporting period. The average income tax rate of the Group for the first half of the year was 20.8% (the first half of 2019: 21.5%), representing a year-on-year decrease of 0.7 percentage point. Items of cash flow statement The Group formulated capital management policies that aimed to achieve maximised interests for the shareholders and maintained a sound capital structure as well as reduced the costs of capital under the premise of safeguarding the operation on an on-going basis. In accordance with the policy of the Company, the capital was invested in infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions and other projects. Reasons for year-on-year increase in net cash generated from operating activities: net cash increased by 30.9% in the first half of 2020 on a year- on-year basis, of which, net cash generated from operating activities of Shenhua Finance Company was RMB21,545 million (the first half of 2019: RMB6,840 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 215.0%, which was mainly attributable to the increases in deposits and inter-bank deposits during the reporting period and the corresponding increase in net cash inflow. Excluding the effect of Shenhua Finance Company, net cash generated from operating activities of the Group represented a year- on-year decrease of 5.9%, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in cash flows due to decreased operating income during the reporting period. Reasons for year-on-year increase in net cash generated from investing activities: all bank wealth management products held by the Company during the reporting period were at maturity and recovered. Reasons for year-on-year increase in net cash used in financing activities: the distribution of final dividend (A Shares) for the year 2019, as well as the increase in the amount of debt repayment during the reporting period compared to the same period of last year. 2020 Interim Report 23 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) (5) Research and development expenses Expensed research and development expenditure in the period 245 (RMB million) Capitalised research and development expenditure in the 61 period (RMB million) Total research and development expenditure (RMB million) 306 Ratio of capitalised research and development expenditure (%) 19.9 Percentage of total research and development expenditure to 0.3 revenue (%) Number of research and development personnel in the 2,799 Company (number of person) Ratio of research and development personnel to the total 3.7 number of persons in the Company (%) In the first half of 2020, the investment in research and development of the Group represented a year-on-year increase of 67.2% (the first half of 2019: RMB183 million), which was mainly used for the development of special equipment on the 8.8m-high working face and the development of specialised equipment on the 8.8m-high working surface, the development of the advanced support applicable to ultra-high roadway and ultra-high pressures, the researches and service charges of the safety assurance technology concerning the mine fire, gas prevention and hydrological geology, the operation, transformation and maintenance of 4,000 tonnes/year alumina pilot facilities, the researches on the full-chin demonstration project of capture and storage of CO2 and high position layout technology of ultra-supercriticalair-cooled turbo- generator unit, etc. 2. Explanation on material changes in the composition of profit or source of profit of the Company During the reporting period, there were no material changes in the composition of profit or source of profit of the Group. Except for the negative operating profits in coal chemical segment, based on the profit from operations of all business segments before elimination on consolidation under the International Financial Reporting Standards, the percentages of profits from operations of coal, transportation, power, and coal chemical segments accounted for 51%, 33% and 16%, respectively. 24 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Explanation on the material changes in profit incurred from non-principal business Applicable ✓ Not Applicable Analysis on Assets and Liabilities

1. Analysis on Changes in the Major Items in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Change of Main reasons for Amount total assets Amount total assets the amount changes RMB million % RMB million % % Other non-current assets 62,568 10.8 54,006 9.6 15.9 Due to the increase in concession receivables of BOOT project in Java, Indonesia Inventories 14,122 2.4 12,053 2.1 17.2 Increase in coal inventory and spare parts Accounts and bills 12,852 2.2 10,436 1.9 23.2 Due to the increase receivables in the collection of accounts receivable by the Group at the end of last year, the relatively low base of accounts receivable, and the increase in power tariff receivables and coal sales receivables during the reporting period Prepaid expenses and other 29,772 5.1 86,524 15.4 (65.6) Due to the maturity current assets of its interbank certificates of deposit and recovery of partial loans by Shenhua Finance Company Restricted bank deposits 8,217 1.4 7,664 1.4 7.2 Due to the increase in statutory deposit reserve deposited in the People's Bank of China by Shenhua Finance Company 2020 Interim Report 25 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Change of Main reasons for Amount total assets Amount total assets the amount changes RMB million % RMB million % % Cash and cash equivalents 108,030 18.6 41,827 7.4 158.3 Maturity of the wealth management products of the Company and interbank certificates of deposit of Shenhua Finance Company Accrued expenses and other 81,243 14.0 53,578 9.5 51.6 Due to the increase payables in deposits in Shenhua Finance Company, and employee remuneration payable Bonds due within 1 year 0 0.0 3,488 0.6 (100.0) USD bonds due in January 2020 reclassified to bonds due within 1 year in 2019 Long-term payables due 440 0.1 1,493 0.3 (70.5) Settlement of issues within 1 year associated with partial estimated liabilities during the reporting period and decrease in corresponding payable Long-term borrowings 32,790 5.7 36,943 6.6 (11.2) Repayment of a portion of long- term borrowings during the reporting period Long-term payables 2,519 0.4 2,201 0.4 14.4 Increase in payables for acquisition of mining rights 2. Restrictions on main assets as at the reporting period As at the end of the reporting period, the balance of the restricted assets of the Group was RMB9,962 million, among which the statutory deposit reserve deposited in the People's Bank of China by Shenhua Finance Company amounted to RMB7,442 million. Other restricted assets mainly consisted of intangible assets, fixed assets and various deposits secured and guaranteed for acquiring bank borrowings. 26 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) (IV) Operation results by business segment 1. Coal segment Production and operations In the first half of 2020, faced with the adverse impact on coal production and downstream demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group advanced various works concerning the prevention and control of COVID-19 as well as the production and operation to ensure stable supply of coal to meet the market demand with all efforts. As a result, the commercial coal output achieved 145.6 million tonnes (the first half of 2019: 145.4 million tonnes), achieving 54.3% of the operation target for 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.1%. In the first half of this year, the total footage of advancing tunnels at underground mines was 202 thousand metres (the first half of 2019: 211 thousand metres), representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.3%, among which Shendong Mines recorded footage of advancing tunnels of 194 thousand metres, while the Ha'erwusu Open-pit Mine realised an output of commercial coal of 12.5 million tonnes (the first half of 2019: 6.6 million tonnes), representing a year-on-year increase of 89.4%. Based on the existing "digitised mines", the Group actively advanced the intelligent construction of coal mines. In the first half of 2020, construction of demonstration projects began on five intelligent coal mines, such as the Bulianta Coal Mine and Shangwan Coal Mine. The Group actively researched and developed the construction of intelligent working surface, among which Shendong Coal has constructed 10 intelligent and fully-mechanised mining surfaces and the average automation rate had reached 86.7%. The 8.8-metreultra-large mining working surface set the world record of producing 65,500 tonnes of raw coal per day. Yujialiang Mines, the first intelligent and fully- mechanised mining surface in the thin coal seams in China was completed with recovery rate of 95%. Driverless open-pit mine trucks began on-site tests. The Group successfully conducted research and development of an intelligent truck collision avoidance system terminal based on the Beidou positioning system, greatly improving the safety management level. Intelligent dry separation technology of coal blocks has been promoted in Ha'erwusu coal preparation plants. Progress has been made in land use approval and continuous mining rights. Ha'erwusu and Heidaigou Open-pit Mines had obtained the planned area of land totalling 606 hectares. The work of application for approval of forest grass land in two mines was carried forward in an orderly manner. Baorixile Open-pit Mines received approval of land pre-approval of 325 hectares of land. We are actively promoting the relevant application procedures for the exploration rights of Taigemiao South Area of Xinjie Mining Area. 2020 Interim Report 27 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) In the first half of 2020, the Group's coal exploration expenses (which were incurred before the conclusion of feasibility study and represented the expenses related to exploration and evaluation of coal resources) amounted to approximately RMB14 million (the first half of 2019: RMB11 million), which was mainly attributable to the relevant expenses of Watermark Coal Project in Australia. The Company's relevant capital expenditure of mining development and exploration amounted to approximately RMB741 million (the first half of 2019: RMB469 million), which was mainly attributable to purchase of fixed assets required for coal mining, the construction of Beidian Shengli No. 1 open- pit mine, land requisition compensation of Zhunge'er mining area and land use rights expenditure of Shenbao mining area. The Group has independently operated railway collection and distribution channels. These channels are centralised and distributed in the rim of self-owned core mines, and can satisfy the transportation needs in the core mines. Please see "Railway segment" in this section and Overview of Operating Results in this report for details of operation of self-owned railways of the Group. Sales of coal The coal sold by the Group is mainly produced in its self-owned mines. In order to fulfill the needs of customers and adequately make use of railways transportation, the Group also purchased the coal from third parties in the surrounding areas of the self-owned mines and railways and produced different kinds and levels of coal products and sold them to external customers. The Group implemented specialised division management. Production enterprises are responsible for production of coal, and Trading Group is mainly responsible for sales of coal. Customers are involved in different industries, such as power, metallurgy, chemical and construction materials. In the first half of 2020, in response to the periodic and regional imbalance in coal resources caused by COVID-19, the Group strengthened organisation and coordination of coal transportation and production, and effectively guaranteed the coal demand of internal and external customers. Thus, the sales volume of coal of the Group amounted to 205.3 million tonnes (the first half of 2019: 217.1 million tonnes), achieving 50.9% of the business target for 2020, representing year-on-year decrease of 5.4%, among which the domestic sales volume of three-year(2019-2021)long-term contracts amounted to 57.3 million tonnes, accounting for 27.9% of the total sales volume of coal. The Company adopted unified pricing policies in the sales of coal, which led to an average sales price of coal amounting to RMB398 per tonne (exclusive of tax, same below) (the first half of 2019: RMB420 per tonne), representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.2%. In the first half of 2020, the sales volume of the Group to the top five domestic customers of coal was 73.2 million tonnes, which accounted for 35.9% of the domestic sales volume. In particular, the sales volume to China Energy Group, the largest customer, was 63.0 million tonnes, which accounted for 30.9% of the domestic sales volume. The top five domestic customers of coal were primarily power and coal trading companies. 28 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) By contract pricing mechanisms The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Changes Proportion Price Proportion Price Price Sales of total (exclusive Sales of total (exclusive Sales (exclusive volume sales of tax) volume sales of tax) volume of tax) Million RMB/ Million RMB/ tonnes % tonne tonnes % tonne % % I. Sales by sales group 197.7 96.3 407 209.0 96.3 429 (5.4) (5.1) 1. Annual long-term 88.3 43.0 382 99.1 45.6 381 (10.9) 0.3 contracts 2. Monthly long- 73.7 35.9 441 85.9 39.6 481 (14.2) (8.3) term contracts 3. Spot commodity 35.7 17.4 397 24.0 11.1 442 48.8 (10.2) II. Direct sales by mine 7.6 3.7 179 8.1 3.7 191 (6.2) (6.3) pits Total sales volume/ 205.3 100.0 398 217.1 100.0 420 (5.4) (5.2) average price (exclusive of tax) Note: 1. Sales prices of coal of the Group in this report are all exclusive of tax. 2. In the first half of 2020, the proportion of lower calorific value coal sales in the annual long-term contracts declined, resulting in a structural slight increase in the annual average sales price of the long-term contracts.

By internal and external customers The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Changes Proportion Price Proportion Price Price Sales of total (exclusive Sales of total (exclusive Sales (exclusive volume sales of tax) volume sales of tax) volume of tax) Million RMB/ Million RMB/ tonnes % tonne tonnes % tonne % % 1. Sales to external 181.9 88.6 403 188.0 86.6 427 (3.2) (5.6) customers 2. Sales to internal 21.1 10.3 364 26.7 12.3 377 (21.0) (3.4) power segment 3. Sales to internal coal 2.3 1.1 354 2.4 1.1 361 (4.2) (1.9) chemical segment Total sales volume/ 205.3 100.0 398 217.1 100.0 420 (5.4) (5.2) average price (exclusive of tax) Note: In January 2019, the transaction of establishing Beijing GD Power was completed. Customers of power plant involved in the contributed asset of the Company have changed to external customers from internal customer, resulting in the increase in the percentage of sales to external customers and the decrease in the percentage of sales to internal power segment during the reporting period. 2020 Interim Report 29 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) By sales regions The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Changes Proportion Price Proportion Price Price Sales of total (exclusive Sales of total (exclusive Sales (exclusive volume sales of tax) volume sales of tax) volume of tax) Million RMB/ Million RMB/ tonnes % tonne tonnes % tonne % % I. Domestic sales 204.0 99.4 397 214.5 98.8 419 (4.9) (5.3) (I) Self-produced 195.6 95.3 399 210.0 96.7 420 (6.9) (5.0) coal and purchased coal 1. Direct 76.1 37.1 317 81.5 37.5 321 (6.6) (1.2) arrival 2. Seaborne 119.5 58.2 451 128.5 59.2 483 (7.0) (6.6) (II) Sales of 4.9 2.4 314 3.5 1.6 320 40.0 (1.9) domestic trading coal (III) Sales of 3.5 1.7 441 1.0 0.5 451 250.0 (2.2) imported coal II. Export sales 0.4 0.2 577 1.0 0.5 631 (60.0) (8.6) III. Overseas coal sales 0.9 0.4 493 1.6 0.7 462 (43.8) (6.7) Total sales volume/ 205.3 100.0 398 217.1 100.0 420 (5.4) (5.2) average price (exclusive of tax) Production safety In the first half of 2020, the Group has taken multiple measures to ensure coal mine safety. The Group implemented the annual safe production plan and followed up the progress on a monthly basis. The Group implemented the responsibility system for safety, carried out the leader-led shift system, and improved the safety management system for all employees. The Group carried out detection and consultation of potential safety issues and organised the "Safe Production Month" activities. The Group also made great efforts to prevent and control the spring and summer water disasters in coal mines, and sorted out the risks of slope and landslide in open-pit mines. In the first half of the year, there was no major or more serious safety accident occurred and the fatality rate per million tonnes of raw coal production mines of the Group was zero, enabling the Company to maintain its internationally leading position. 30 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Environmental protection In the first half of 2020, the Group systematically promoted the detection and rectification of ecological environment issues. We vigorously carried out the reclamation and afforestation, completed ecological control as well as soil and water conservation monitoring in key coal mines. We continued to push forward green mine construction and strengthened the treatment of dust, noise, waste water and solid waste discharge in mining areas. There was no major or more serious environmental safety incident occurred in the first half of the year. As of 30 June 2020, the balance of the "accrued reclamation obligations" of the Group amounted to RMB3.480 billion, serving as strong financial guarantee for ecological construction. Coal resources As at 30 June 2020, under the PRC Standard, the Group had coal resources amounting to 29.83 billion tonnes, representing a decrease of 160 million tonnes as compared with that of the end of 2019; and recoverable coal reserve amounting to 14.56 billion tonnes, representing a decrease of 120 million tonnes as compared with that of the end of 2019. The Group's marketable coal reserve amounted to 7.88 billion tonnes under the JORC Standard, representing a decrease of 140 million tonnes as compared with that of the end of 2019. Unit: 100 million tonnes Recoverable Marketable coal Coal resources coal reserve reserve (under (under the PRC (under the PRC the JORC Mines Standard) Standard) Standard) Shendong Mines 157.0 89.8 45.4 Zhunge'er Mines 38.2 30.5 19.8 Shengli Mines 20.0 13.6 1.9 Baorixile Mines 13.6 11.4 11.7 Baotou Mines 0.5 0.3 0.0 Xinjie Mines (under 64.2 ╱ ╱ exploration rights permit to Taigemiao North Area) Watermark Mines 4.8 ╱ ╱ (under exploration rights permit) Total 298.3 145.6 78.8 Note: As at 30 June 2020, the marketable coal reserve at Baotou Mines is 1.577 million tonnes under the JORC Standard. 2020 Interim Report 31 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Characteristics of the commercial coal produced in the Company's major mines are as follows: Calorific value of major commercial Major types of coal Sulphur Ash Mines coal products content content average, average, kcal/kg % % Shendong Mines Long flame coal/ 5,000-5,800 0.2-0.6 5-18 noncaking coal Zhunge'er Mines Long flame coal 4,700-5,300 0.4-0.6 18-26 Shengli Mines Lognite 2,900-3,100 0.7-0.8 18-22 Baorixile Mines Lognite 3,500-3,700 0.15-0.3 12-15 Baotou Mines Long flame coal/ 4,300-4,800 0.5-1.0 10-15 noncaking coal Note: The above calorific value, sulphur content and ash content of major commercial coal products produced by each mine may be inconsistent with the characteristics of the commercial coal products produced by individual mine and those of the commercial coal products sold by the Company due to geological conditions and production process. Operation results The operation results of the coal segment of the Group before elimination on consolidation The first The first half of half of 2020 2019 Change Main reasons for changes % Revenue RMB 84,201 93,638 (10.1) Decrease in sales volume and average million price of coal Cost of RMB (66,104) (72,205) (8.4) Decrease in the sales volume of operations million purchased coal and unit purchase cost Gross profit % 21.5 22.9 Decreased margin by 1.4 percentage points Profit from RMB 15,569 19,211 (19.0) operations million Profit margin % 18.5 20.5 Decreased from by 2.0 operations percentage points 32 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) The gross profit of the coal of the Group before elimination on consolidation The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Gross Gross Gross profit Gross profit Revenue Costs profit margin Revenue Costs profit margin RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB million million million % million million million % Domestic 81,064 (59,977) 21,087 26.0 89,812 (65,728) 24,084 26.8 Export and overseas 686 (570) 116 16.9 1,341 (1,044) 297 22.1 Total 81,750 (60,547) 21,203 25.9 91,153 (66,772) 24,381 26.7 Unit production cost of self-produced coal Unit: RMB/tonne The first The first half of half of 2020 2019 Change Main reasons for changes % Unit production cost of self- 126.9 120.3 5.5 produced coal Raw materials, fuel and 25.7 25.0 2.8 power Personnel expenses 23.0 22.4 2.7 Repairs and maintenance 9.1 8.5 7.1 Aging of some of our mining and excavating equipment, shortening their overhaul cycles, resulting in Depreciation and 18.4 (1.1) the increase in maintenance costs 18.2 amortisation Other costs 50.9 46.0 10.7 The year-on-year increase of compensation for relocation Other costs consist of the following three components: (1) expenses directly related to production, including expenses for coal washing, selecting and processing expenses, and mining engineering expenses, etc., accounting for 58%; (2) auxiliary production expenses, accounting for 22%; (3) land requisition and surface subsidence compensation, environmental protection expenses, tax, etc., accounting for 20%. 2020 Interim Report 33 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Cost of coal purchased from third parties The coal purchased from third parties by the Company includes coal purchased from the surrounding areas of the self-owned mines and railways, domestic trading coal, imported and re-exported coal. In the first half of the year, cost of coal purchased from third parties was RMB19,111 million (the first half of 2019: RMB24,073 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 20.6%, which was mainly due to year-on-year decreases in the sales volume of purchased coal and unit purchase cost. 2. Power segment Production and operations In the first half of 2020, the Group actively took measures to grab power generation to minimise the impact of the epidemic. Power generation in the first half of this year amounted to 62.82 billion kWh (the first half of 2019: 79.90 billion kWh), achieving 43.3% of the business target for 2020, representing year-on-year decrease of 21.4% (representing a proportional year-on-year decrease of 5.0%); and total power output dispatch of 58.76 billion kWh (the first half of 2019: 74.96 billion kWh), representing a year-on-year decrease of 21.6% (representing a proportional year-on-year decrease of 5.1%). We promoted the construction of key power generation projects in an orderly manner. Phase III of Jinjie Coal and Power Integration Project (2 x 660 MW) and Jawa Power (2 x 1,050 MW) #2 are scheduled to be put into production by the end of 2020. The Construction of Hunan Yongzhou Power Plant of Shenhua Guohua (2 x 1,000 MW) is progressing steadily as planned. The Construction of Guangtuo Beihai Power Plant of Shenhua Guohua (2 x 1,000 MW) has been approved by NDRC to be removed from the list of postponed projects and is scheduled to resume work within this year. The construction of intelligent power systems continued to move forward. A four-in-one industrial Internet system integrating "unified development, unified operation and maintenance, big data analysis and processing and cloud edge collaboration" had been preliminarily formed. It innovated to realise big data comparative analysis of functional optimisation across units and equipment state diagnosis combined with mechanism model and big data analysis, providing a brand new technical method for improving unit economy. 34 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Power output dispatch and power tariffs Gross power generation Total power output dispatch Power tariff (billion kWh) (billion kWh) (RMB/mWh) The first The first The first The first The first The first Power type/ half of half of half of half of half of half of Location 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change % % % (I) Coal-fired 60.63 63.87 (5.1) 56.62 59.74 (5.2) 330 329 0.3 power Shaanxi 13.31 13.40 (0.7) 12.18 12.35 (1.4) 273 274 (0.4) Hebei 10.33 13.02 (20.7) 9.71 12.25 (20.7) 320 317 0.9 Guangdong 9.19 9.43 (2.5) 8.55 8.74 (2.2) 377 399 (5.5) Fujian 6.21 6.26 (0.8) 5.95 5.99 (0.7) 350 347 0.9 Jiangxi 4.29 4.18 2.6 4.10 3.99 2.8 364 363 0.3 Shandong 4.02 4.67 (13.9) 3.82 4.45 (14.2) 349 344 1.5 Inner Mongolia 3.78 3.73 1.3 3.45 3.41 1.2 232 230 0.9 Chongqing 2.77 2.89 (4.2) 2.64 2.76 (4.3) 369 354 4.2 Sichuan 2.57 2.27 13.2 2.37 2.07 14.5 379 375 1.1 Henan 1.92 2.40 (20.0) 1.79 2.26 (20.8) 323 306 5.6 Guangxi 1.49 0.92 62.0 1.41 0.87 62.1 344 349 (1.4) Indonesia 0.75 0.70 7.1 0.65 0.60 8.3 551 548 0.5 (overseas) (II) Gas-fired 1.93 1.97 (2.0) 1.88 1.93 (2.6) 561 568 (1.2) power Beijing 1.93 1.97 (2.0) 1.88 1.93 (2.6) 561 568 (1.2) (III) Hydropower 0.26 0.29 (10.3) 0.26 0.28 (7.1) 254 251 1.2 Sichuan 0.26 0.29 (10.3) 0.26 0.28 (7.1) 254 251 1.2 Subtotal 62.82 66.13 (5.0) 58.76 61.95 (5.1) 337 336 0.3 Others - 13.77 - - 13.01 - - - - Total 62.82 79.90 (21.4) 58.76 74.96 (21.6) - - - Note: In the above table, "others" refers to the power generation and power output dispatch in January 2019 of power plants contributed by the Company when establishing Beijing GD Power. 2020 Interim Report 35 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Installed capacity At the end of the reporting period, the total installed capacity of power generation of the Group reached 30,929 MW, among which, the total installed capacity of the coal-fired power generators is 29,854 MW, which is 96.5% of the total installed capacity of the Group. Unit: MW Installed capacity increased/ Gross installed (decreased) Gross installed capacity as at 31 during the capacity as at Power type December 2019 reporting period 30 June 2020 Coal-fired power 29,954 (100) 29,854 Gas-fired power 950 - 950 Hydropower 125 - 125 Total 31,029 (100) 30,929 In the first half of the year, Shenhua Shendong Power Chongqing Wanzhou Port and Power Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of the Company, has reduced the 100 MW installed capacity of coal-fired power generators. Utilisation rate of power generation equipment In the first half of 2020, average utilisation hours of coal-fired generators of the Group reached 2,031 hours, representing a decrease of 185 hours as compared to 2,216 hours of the same period of last year, which was 37 hours higher than the national average utilisation hours of 1,994 hours for coal-fired generating equipment. Average utilisation hours Power consumption ratio of power plant Hour % The first half The first half The first half The first half Power type of 2020 of 2019 Change of 2020 of 2019 Change % Coal-fired power 2,031 2,216 (8.3) 5.85 5.62 Increased by 0.23 percentage point Gas-fired power 2,028 2,059 (1.5) 1.61 1.65 Decreased by 0.04 percentage point Hydropower 2,095 2,343 (10.6) 0.35 0.31 Increased by 0.04 percentage point Weighted average 2,031 2,212 (8.2) 5.70 5.49 Increased by 0.21 percentage point 36 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Environmental protection In the first half of this year, the Group's power plants reached emission standards for all pollutants and the ultra-low emissions of coal-fired units maintained good performance. The average standard coal consumption for power sold of coal-fired power generators of the Group for the first half of the year was 309.6 g/kWh, basically remaining stable on a year-on-year basis. Market Transaction of Power In the first half of 2020, the volume of power in market-based transactions of the Group was 29.58 billion kWh, representing 50.3% of the total power output dispatch. Operation results of the power sales business The Group currently owns three power sales companies located in Shandong, Jiangsu and Guangdong, respectively, which are principally engaged in procurement and sales of power, incremental distribution grid business, distributed energy, power equipment management and comprehensive energy utilisation and other value-added services. In the first half of 2020, the agent power output dispatch from non-self-owned power plants of the Group was approximately 2.17 billion kWh. Capitalised expenses In the first half of 2020, the completed capital expenditure of the power segment of the Group was RMB1,546 million, primarily used in the construction of power generation projects including Construction of Coal-fired Units of Shenhua Bashu Jiangyou (2 x 1,000 MW), Phase III of Jinjie Coal and Power Integration Project (2 x 660 MW), Construction of Hunan Yongzhou Power Plant of Shenhua Guohua (2 x 1,000 MW) and Phase I of Power Plant Construction of Shengli Energy Branch (2 x 660 MW). 2020 Interim Report 37 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Operation results The operation results of the power segment of the Group before elimination on consolidation The first half The first half of 2020 of 2019 Change Main reasons for changes % Revenue RMB million 22,604 26,221 (13.8) The power output dispatch of the Group in the first half of 2019 included the power output dispatch in January 2019 of power plants contributed by the Company to the establishment of Beijing GD Power; decrease in the power output dispatch of the Company due to the power demand of the whole society affected by the COVID-19 in the first half of this year Cost of RMB million (16,970) (20,562) (17.5) The impact of the completion of operations the transaction of investment in establishing Beijing GD Power in the same period last year on its high cost base in the same period last year; decrease in power generation leads to a reduction in coal-fired consumption; and decease in Gross profit % 21.6 Increased unit purchase cost of fire coal 24.9 margin by 3.3 percentage points Profit from RMB million 4,831 4,672 3.4 operations Profit margin % 21.4 17.8 Increased from by 3.6 operations percentage points 38 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Revenue and cost from the power output dispatch of the Group before elimination on consolidation Unit: RMB million Revenue from power output dispatch Cost of power output dispatch Percentage Percentage to total to total costs of Change in costs of power the first power output half of output dispatch 2020 over The first The first The first dispatch The first of the first the first half of half of half of of the first half of half of half of Power type 2020 2019 Change 2020 half of 2020 2019 2019 2019 % % % % Coal-fired power 19,596 24,439 (19.8) 14,776 93.4 18,860 93.7 (21.7) Gas-fired power 1,055 1,249 (15.5) 1,006 6.4 1,222 6.1 (17.7) Hydropower 65 72 (9.7) 33 0.2 36 0.2 (8.3) Wind power 0 0 / 0 0.0 2 0.0 (100.0) Total 20,716 25,760 (19.6) 15,815 100.0 20,120 100.0 (21.4) The Group's cost of power output dispatch mainly comprised such costs as raw materials, fuel and power, personnel expenses, repairs and maintenance, depreciation and amortisation and other costs. The unit cost of power output dispatch of the Group in the first half of 2020 was RMB269.1/mWh (the first half of 2019: RMB268.4/mWh), representing a year-on-year increase of 0.3%. Cost of sale of power of coal-fired power plant of the Group before elimination on consolidation The first half of 2020 The first half of 2019 Change in Costs Percentage Costs Percentage costs RMB RMB million % million % % Raw material, fuel and 10,324 69.9 13,820 73.3 (25.3) power Personnel expenses 803 5.4 955 5.1 (15.9) Repairs and maintenance 760 5.1 701 3.7 8.4 Depreciation and 2,393 16.2 2,773 14.7 (13.7) amortisation Others 496 3.4 611 3.2 (19.0) Total cost of power 14,776 100.0 18,860 100.0 (21.7) output dispatch of coal-fired power plant 2020 Interim Report 39 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) The power segment consumed a total of 21.8 million tonnes of the China Shenhua's coal, accounting for 76.5% of the 28.5 million tonnes of the thermal coal consumption of the power segment of the Group in the first half of 2020 (the first half of 2019: 88.2%). 3. Railway segment Production and operations In the first half of 2020, the Group made great efforts to explore potential and improve efficiency, promoted refined management, optimised equipment maintenance arrangements. Railway transportation gradually resumed full chart operation, and Baoshen line and Shenshuo line hit a new high record of daily traffic volume. The Group opened up the connection of special railway lines, increased the organisation of reverse railway transportation, implemented special rewards for large-scale logistics transportation, explored the railway container transportation business and increased the non-coal transportation work. Transportation turnover of self-owned railways reached 133.3 billion tonne km (the first half of 2019: 142.9 billion tonne km), representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.7%. Among them, the turnover of providing railway transportation services to external customers amounted to 12.1 billion tonne km (the first half of 2019: 15.9 billion tonne km), representing a year-on-year decrease of 23.9%. Progress of projects During the reporting period, the construction work of Huangda Railway Shandong section has been progressing steadily, and the laying and erection works have been carried out at Hebei section. It was expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The expansion renovation of 300 million tonnes capacity of Shenshuo Railway has been progressing steadily and it is expected to complete in the second half of 2021. The intelligent driving technology of AC drive freight electric locomotive of "Shenhua" is becoming more and more mature, evidenced by the testing of whole scene intelligent driving of the "3+0" ten-thousand-tonne heavy- load train at Shenshuo Line, which included 23 operating scenarios such as auto-awakening,auto-shunting, automatic wireless reconnection marshalling, interval auto-operation and automatic picking aiming to further reduce the working intensity of drivers and passengers and optimise operation speed and efficiency. In the first half of this year, the Group completed the compiling of the construction plan for the intelligent railway system and initiated the establishment of the Shenhua Railway Dispatching Information System; the promotion and implementation of key projects such as the state repair of railway freight cars and mobile blocking; the first successful operation of 16,000-tonneheavy-load test train; the carrying out of smart substations transformation by applying drone monitoring, which effectively reduced the workload of walking inspections of power equipment by nearly 60%. On 29 July 2020, the "Shen 24" Electric Locomotive, jointly developed by the Company and CRRC Corporation Limited with the world's biggest power capacity (with a single power capacity of 28,800 KW and a single power traction of 2,280 kilonewtons), rolled off the production line, hitting another world record in the railway transportation equipment. 40 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Operation results The operation results of the railway segment of the Group before elimination on consolidation are as follows: The first The first Main reasons for half of 2020 half of 2019 Change changes % Revenue RMB million 18,188 20,174 (9.8) A year-on-year decrease in transportation turnover of Cost of sales RMB million (10,043) (11.9) railways (8,843) Gross profit margin % 51.4 50.2 Increased by 1.2 percentage points Profit from operations RMB million 8,857 9,608 (7.8) Profit margin from % 48.7 47.6 Increased operations by 1.1 percentage points In the first half of 2020, the unit transportation cost in the railway segment was RMB0.061/tonne km (the first half of 2019: RMB0.064/tonne km), representing year-on-year decrease of 4.7%, mainly due to delay of railway maintenance projects, resulting in a decrease in maintenance costs included in the reporting period. 4. Port segment Production and operations In the first half of 2020, the production and operation of the port segment of the Group was stable, and new progress had been made in technological innovation and management improvement. Huanghua Port achieved 93.7 million tonnes of coal shipments (the first half of 2019: 100.6 million tonnes), representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.9%; 325,000 tonnes of bulk cargo shipments, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.5%; 2.821 million tonnes of oil shipments, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.9%. It has accelerated the construction of energy efficiency projects, increasing the unloading capacity to 220 million tonnes, and further enhanced the ability to guarantee the integrated industrial chain. Tianjin Coal Dock has rationally allocated arrival resources to improve the turnover efficiency of vehicles and ships. In the first half of this year, it has realised 21.5 million tonnes of coal shipment (the first half of 2019: 22.1 million tonnes), representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.7%; 1.758 million tonnes of non-coal transportation, representing a year-on-year double. Significant achievements have been made in the construction of smart ports. It has made breakthroughs in the whole-process intelligent shipping at Huanghua Port and realised intelligent management and control of each step of turning-stacking-fetching-loading process, filling the technical gap of intelligent shipping operations in bulk ports around the world. 2020 Interim Report 41 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Operation results The operation results of the port segment of the Group before elimination on consolidation are as follows: The first The first Main reasons for half of 2020 half of 2019 Change changes % Revenue RMB million 2,934 2,952 (0.6) Cost of sales RMB million (1,512) (1,471) 2.8 The increase in the provision of dredging services to external customers, resulting in related business costs Gross profit margin % 50.2 Decreased increased 48.5 by 1.7 percentage points Profit from operations RMB million 1,293 1,349 (4.2) Profit margin from % 44.1 45.7 Decreased operations by 1.6 percentage points 5. Shipping segment Production and operations In the first half of this year, affected by the epidemic, the domestic coastal bulk cargo transportation market was in a downturn as a whole. The shipping segment of the Group has taken effective measures to minimise the impact of the epidemic, such as prioritising to guarantee power supply for internal power plants of the Group, actively exploring external users, and significantly improving the efficiency of shipment turnover. In the first half of 2020, shipping volume amounted to 51.3 million tonnes (the first half of 2019: 54.8 million tonnes), representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.4%; shipment turnover amounted to 42.9 billion tonne nautical miles (the first half of 2019: 44.7 billion tonne nautical miles), representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.0%. The shipping segment has continued to promote the establishment of smart shipping information, adopt the "integrated information platform + customised ship intelligent application" model to develop and apply the ship operation management and controlling systems, improve ship navigation safety and management efficiency, and reduce operation and maintenance costs. It has actively promoted the use of shore power and combined frequency conversion technology with shore power technology. The emissions of diesel particulars, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide from docking ships decreased by approximately 95%. 42 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Operation results The operation results of the shipping segment of the Group before elimination on consolidation are as follows: The first The first Main reasons for half of 2020 half of 2019 Change changes % Revenue RMB million 1,306 1,588 (17.8) Decrease in shipment turnover and shipping prices Cost of sales RMB million (1,201) (1,420) (15.4) Decrease in volume and price for shipping by Gross profit margin % 10.6 Decreased chartering 8.0 by 2.6 percentage points Profit from operations RMB million 28 94 (70.2) Profit margin from % 2.1 5.9 Decreased operations by 3.8 percentage points In the first half of 2020, the unit transportation cost of the shipping segment was RMB0.028/tonne nautical mile (the first half of 2019: RMB0.032/tonne nautical mile), representing a year-on-year decrease of 12.5%. 6. Coal chemical segment Production and operations The coal chemical segment of the Group comprises the coal-to-olefins project (Phase I) of Baotou Coal Chemical. Its main products consist of polyethylene (with production capacity of approximately 300,000 tonnes/year) and polypropylene (with production capacity of approximately 300,000 tonnes/year) and minor by-products including industrial sulfur, mixed C5, industrial propane, mixed C4, industrial methanol, etc. The methanol-to-olefins (MTO) equipment of the coal-to-olefins project is the first large-scale MTO facilities in China. 2020 Interim Report 43 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) In the first half of this year, Baotou Coal Chemical made great efforts to overcome the impact of adverse factors such as the international crude oil price plunge and COVID-19, coordinated production load, timely adjusted product structure and cleared sales channels, in order to ensure the safe and high-load operation of production facilities. In response to the changes in market demand, Baotou Coal Chemical launched new polyolefin products in a timely manner. Among them, polypropylene facilities were turned to produce polypropylene S2040 high melt index spinning material, a kind of raw materials to produce medical protective materials such as masks and protective clothing. The product achieved 100% superiority rate and successfully passed the US Food and Drug Administration test, the national standard test and the EU RoHS test. Polyethylene was developed to produce injection molding products, which effectively promoted the diversification of polyolefin products, increased the production ratio of special materials, and improved the added value of polyolefin products. The project of coal chemical safety management information application and electronic inspection in Baotou is progressing as planned. The sales of polyethylene and polypropylene products of the Group in the first half of 2020 is as follows: Unit: thousand tonnes The first half of The first half of 2020 2019 Change% Sales of polyethylene 182.0 186.5 (2.4) Sales of polypropylene 164.2 170.6 (3.8) All the coals consumed by the coal chemical segment were the China Shenhua's coals. The coals consumed in the first half of 2020 were 2.3 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 4.2% as compared with 2.4 million tonnes for the same period last year. Baotou Coal Chemical has firmly established the goal in environmental protection of "controlling total volume, meeting discharge standards, and zero accidents", to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of environmental protection facilities and standard pollutant discharge. Project progress The environmental impact report of Baotou coal-to-olefins upgrading demonstrative project has been approved by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The project is currently in the preparation stage. 44 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Operation results The operation results of the coal chemical segment of the Group before elimination on consolidation are as follows: The first The first Change Main reasons for half of 2020 half of 2019 % changes Revenue RMB million 2,409 3,084 (21.9) Decreases in sales price and volume of olefins products Cost of sales RMB million (2,407) (2,653) (9.3) Decrease in sales volume of olefins Gross profit margin % 14.0 Decreased products 0.1 by 13.9 percentage points Profit from operations RMB million (75) 356 (121.1) Significant decrease Profit margin from % 11.5 Decreased in gross profit (3.1) operations by 14.6 percentage points 2020 Interim Report 45 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) (V) Regional operation analysis Unit: RMB million The first half of The first half of 2020 2019 Change % Revenue from external transactions 102,612 114,911 (10.7) in domestic markets Revenue from external transactions 2,404 1,454 65.3 in overseas markets Total 105,016 116,365 (9.8) Note: Revenue from external transactions was classified based on the location of the customers receiving the services or purchasing the products. The Group is mainly engaged in the production and sales of coal and power, railway, port and shipping transportation as well as coal-to-olefins businesses in the PRC. In the first half of 2020, the revenue from external transactions in domestic markets was RMB102,612 million, accounting for 97.7% of the Group's revenue. Revenue from external transactions in overseas markets was RMB2,404 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 65.3%, which was mainly because the Indonesia No. 1 unit of Jawa Power (BOOT Project) was put into production in December 2019 and the revenue incurred was approximately RMB1,500 million during the reporting period. In the first half of 2020, the Company prudently carried out international operations and carried forward the construction and operation of overseas projects. The epidemic prevention and control work at overseas projects was synchronised with that in China, realising normalised epidemic prevention and control to ensure safe production and construction work. The operation of Guohua Indonesia Sumsel EMM Project (Phase I) (2 x 150MW) was running continuously with two units, and No. 1 unit has been running continuously for over 1,100 days. The No. 1 unit of Jawa Power has also been running continuously for over 200 days, achieving good economic results. 29 wells in the shale gas project in Pennsylvania of the United States were under normal operation, although it was in a state of loss for the current period affected by the drop of international oil price, the epidemic COVID-19 and the unusual warm winter. However, the total investment in the shale gas project could be fully recovered from the calculation of the whole project life and the risk was under control. The Watermark Open-pit Coal Mine Project in Australia stepped up the preliminary work with adherence to relevant laws and regulations, and maintained good communication with local communities and indigenous organisations; we have submitted an application for an open-pit mining lease of Watermark project to the New South Wales Government. The environmental management plans such as the Heritage Management Plan and Koala Temporary Habitat Plan approved by the New South Wales Government is available on the website of Shenhua Australia Holdings PTY Limited (http:// www.shenhuawatermark.com/). Other overseas projects were carried out in a prudent way. 46 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) (VI) Analysis on investments Overall analysis of external equity investments

The equity investments of the Company in the first half of 2020 amounted to RMB1,875 million (the first half of 2019: RMB30,659 million). The significant year-on-year decrease is mainly due to the recognised long-term equity investment of RMB27,213 million in Beijing GD Power. Material investment in equity interest Applicable ✓ N/A 3. Material investment in non-equity interest Applicable ✓ N/A 4. Financial assets/liabilities at fair value As at the end of the reporting period, the liabilities at fair value through profit or loss of the Group were the thermal coal futures of RMB14 million held by Trading Group. As at the end of the reporting period, the financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive revenue of the Group were the non-tradable equity investments amounting to RMB1,815 million held by the Group that have no significant impact on the investee and RMB292 million corporate bonds publicly issued by China Energy. Details regarding the items and changes at fair value of the Group: Unit: RMB million Opening balance Closing Change of at the balance at Change for profit for beginning of the end of the current the current Name of items the period the period period period Bank's wealth 33,334 0 (33,334) 323 management products Forward exchange 31 0 (31) (1) contracts Futures transactions 70 (14) (84) (13) Other investments in 1,789 1,815 26 0 equity instruments Corporate bonds 0 292 292 0 Total 35,224 2,093 (33,131) 309 2020 Interim Report 47 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) 5. Derivatives investment U.S. dollar debt hedging To avoid the risk of US dollar debts, the Group hedged a debt of USD150 million by way of financial derivatives. As of 30 June 2020, the above financial derivatives have all been delivered, with an impact on the profit before tax during the reporting period of RMB-0.7 million. The exchange rate hedging carried out by the Group is aimed to manage risks rather than profit from it. The specific schemes adopted are in line with the nature of hedging. Thermal coal futures During the reporting period, the Group completed the delivery of thermal coal futures amounting to 540,000 tonnes, liquidated thermal coal futures of 2,000 tonnes, and the profit before tax incurred from relevant futures transactions was RMB1 million (excluding the profit incurred from physical delivery). As of 30 June 2020, the Group held 797,000 tonnes of thermal coal futures, and the relevant fair value loss during the reporting period was RMB14 million. (VII) Disposal of material assets and equity interest Applicable ✓ N/A The Group had no material acquisition or disposal in relation to subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the reporting period. (VIII) Analysis on major holding and associated companies 1. Major subsidiaries Unit: RMB million Registered Total Net Net profit attributable to the equity holders of the capital assets assets parent company The first The first half of half of Reasons No. Company As at 30 June 2020 2020 2019 Change for changes % 1 Shendong Coal 4,989 32,976 29,798 5,613 7,615 (26.3) Decrease 2 Shuohuang Railway 5,880 45,533 37,760 3,984 3,985 (0.0) in coal sales 3 Jinjie Energy 2,278 12,338 10,897 1,422 1,726 (17.6) 4 Trading Group 1,889 27,707 7,012 976 1,466 (33.4) Decrease in coal sales 5 Zhunge'er Energy 7,102 42,534 34,264 960 1,480 (35.1) Decrease in commercial coal production, and more investment revenue for the same period last 6 Huanghua Harbour 6,790 14,516 11,385 704 722 (2.5) year Administration 7 Shenhua Finance 5,000 170,271 8,861 678 606 11.9 Company 8 Shenbao Energy 1,169 7,108 5,504 498 533 (6.6) 9 Railway 5,003 22,310 8,094 412 496 (16.9) Transportation 10 Baotou Energy 2,633 7,521 6,463 403 811 50.3 Decrease in commercial coal production 48 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Notes: 1. The financial information of the major subsidiaries disclosed in the above table (unassessed and unadjusted before consolidation) was prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The data has not been audited or reviewed. Shendong Coal recorded a revenue of RMB25,052 million and a profit from operations of RMB6,628 million in the first half of 2020. Shuohuang Railway recorded a revenue of RMB9,464 million and a profit from operations of RMB5,307 million in the first half of 2020. 2. Shenhua Finance Company As of the end of the reporting period, the Company directly and indirectly held 100% equity interest in Shenhua Finance Company. Percentage of equity interest No. Name of Shareholder held % 1 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited 81.43 2 Shuohuang Railway Development Co., Ltd. 7.14 3 Shenhua Zhunge'er Energy Co., Ltd. 7.14 4 Shenhua Baoshen Railway Co., Ltd. 4.29 Total 100.00 During the reporting period, Shenhua Finance Company strictly implemented the following resolutions passed at the 12th meeting of the second session of the Board of China Shenhua held on 25 March 2011: (1) China Shenhua currently had no intention or plan to change the existing operation policies and strategies of Shenhua Finance Company; (2) the deposits placed by China Shenhua and its subsidiaries and branches with Shenhua Finance Company would be used solely for the credit business of China Shenhua and its subsidiaries and branches, and would be deposited in the People's Bank of China and the five major commercial banks (namely, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications), and would not be invested in the public market/private equity market and real estate, etc. For the unaudited balance sheet and income statement of Shenhua Finance Company for the first half of 2020, please refer to the H-shares announcement of the Company dated 17 July 2020 and the A-shares announcement of the Company dated 18 July 2020. On 29 May 2020, the resolution relating to the capital increase of Shenhua Finance Company and waiver of the preemptive subscription right by the Company was considered and approved at the general meeting of the Company. As at the date of this report, such transaction has not been completed. (IX) Structured Entities Controlled by the Company Applicable ✓ N/A 2020 Interim Report 49 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY 2 Competition and Development Trend in the Industry

1. Macroeconomic Environment

In the first half of 2020, in the face of the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PRC government insisted upon putting the lives, safety and health of people at the first place and accelerated its response to macro-policies, achieving major results from coordinated epidemic prevention and control and socio-economic development work. As the economy steadily improved and work resumption progressed month by month, gross domestic product (GDP) declined 1.6% year on year in the first half of this year, and recorded 3.2% growth in the second quarter.

At present, China's economic circumstances are still complicated and severe, with relatively considerable instability and uncertainties. The Chinese government will expedite the establishment of a new development system focusing on the major domestic cycle and mutually facilitated by both domestic and international cycles, as well as building a long-term coordination mechanism for pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development. In the second half of 2020, in addition to seeking steady progress, China will insist on new development concepts to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and socio-economic development tasks and deepening reforms and opening up through reliance upon supply-side structural reforms, concentrating on the strategy of stimulating domestic demand, and vigorously protecting and stimulating the vitality of market players, and implement measures for the "Six Stabilities" and "Six Guarantees" campaigns, in a bid to complete the socio-economic development objectives for the full year through the promotion of high quality economic development and maintenance of social stability. 2 This section is for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. The Company has used its best endeavours to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information in this section, but does not assume any liability or provide any form of guarantee for the accuracy, completeness or validity of all or part of its content. If there is any error or omission, the Company does not assume any liability. The content in this section may contain certain forward-looking statements based on subjective assumptions and judgments of future political and economic developments; therefore there may exist uncertainties in these statements. The Company does not undertake any responsibility for updating the information or correcting any subsequent error that may appear. The opinions, estimates and other data set out herein can be amended or withdrawn without further notice. The data contained in this section are mainly derived from sources such as the National Bureau of Statistics, China Coal Market Network, China Coal Resources Network, China Electricity Council and China Coal Transportation & Sales Society etc. 50 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) 2. Coal Market Environment China's Thermal Coal Market Review of the first half of 2020 In the first half of this year, impacted by the pandemic, China's domestic coal market observed a year-on-year decrease in consumption, phased mismatch of power demand and supply, and fluctuating coal prices. As of 30 June, the price index of Bohai Bay thermal coal (5,500 kcal) was RMB533/tonne, decreasing by RMB19/tonne compared with the beginning of the year (RMB552/tonne). In the first half of 2020, the average value of Bohai Bay thermal coal (5,500 kcal) price index was RMB543/tonne, a year-on-year decrease of RMB33/tonne (the first half of 2019: RMB576/tonne). January to Change June 2020 % Raw coal output (million tonnes) 1,805 0.6 Coal import (million tonnes) 174 12.7 Coal transportation by railways (million 1,130 (6.2) tonnes) Under the effects of the pandemic in the first half of this year, China's coal market observed a year-on-year decrease of approximately 1.9% in consumption. The coal consumption saw an approximately 1.7% year-on-year decrease in power industry, a 6.3% drop in the construction materials industry, and basically no change in steel and chemical industries. While coal production resumption was swift and generally stable, coal supply was subject to factors including safety and environmental inspections for coal production sites and resources rectification issues, which caused phased effects to it. From January to June, China's national coal production reached 1,810 million tonnes, rising 0.6% from last year, and coal imports reached 174 million tonnes, up 12.7% year on year. Outlook for the second half of the year In the second half of the year, under the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, China's economic development will continue to improve, and social demand will be fully restored, which will drive the recovery of coal demand. Although hydropower generation increased during summer, stocking up with coal for winter and other factors will bring phased fluctuations to coal demand for the second half of the year. In regard to the supply side, high quality production capacity will continue to increase; the transportation structure will continue to be adjusted and coal supply will remain adequate; yet, factors including safety, environmental and resource inspection will continue causing certain effects to coal supply. It is expected that in the second half of this year, coal demand and supply will remain balanced overall, whereas coal prices will continue fluctuating within the green range. 2020 Interim Report 51 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Thermal Coal Market in Asia Pacific Region Review of the first half of 2020 Affected by the pandemic, the demand from major coal consumption countries in Asia-Pacific weakened in the first half of 2020, which, coupled with factors such as pandemic measures, resulted in the slow growth or slight decrease in the coal supply, leading to the downward fluctuations in coal prices. In the first half of the year, coal production in India decreased by 1.5% to 406 million tonnes, Indonesia by 4.6% to 272 million tonnes, the US by 26.9% to 238 million tonnes, and Russia by 8.4% to 195 million tonnes; in the first quarter of the year, coal production of Australia decreased by 3.5% to 137 million tonnes. Under decreased coal demand, and cooling in global trade, major state importers of coal, in the first half of this year, recorded coal imports year-on- year contraction. Specifically, India witnessed a year-on-year drop of 27.1% in its coal imports to 73.29 million tonnes; the figures were 1.3% to 88.63 million tonnes for Japan, 11.0% to 59.24 million tonnes for South Korea. As of 30 June, the spot price of Newcastle NEWC thermal coal amounted to USD50.19 per tonne, representing a decrease of 22.5% as compared to the start of the year (USD64.73 per tonne), and a decrease of 27.1% as compared to the end of June 2019 (USD68.81 per tonne). Outlook for the second half of the year In the second half of 2020, with relatively great uncertainties looming for the global economic recovery, coal demand remained weak; coal supply stayed abundant, and coal prices lacked growth momentum. 3. Power Market Environment Review of the first half of 2020 In the first half of 2020, with declined electricity demand, China's national power consumption reached 3,354.7 billion kWh, down 1.3% year on year. As a major power source, coal-fired electricity supply was subject to most of the demand decrease. Power demand recovered in the second quarter as work resumption was implemented in an orderly manner, which resulted in 3.9% year-on-year growth in national power consumption, with the growth rate increasing by 10.4 percentage points as compared with the first quarter. In terms of industries, the power consumption in the secondary and tertiary industries was down 2.5% and 4.2% in the first half of this year, with the growth rates 5.6 and 13.6 percentage points down in the same period last year; the figures were a 6.6% increase and a drop by 3.0 percentage points for the use of power by urban and rural residents, and an 8.2% increase and a climb by 3.2 percentage points for primary industries. In the first half of this year, power generation by national and international power plants in China totalled 3,364.5 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.4%. Among them, the coal-fired power totaled 2,434.3 billion kWh, representing year-on-year decrease of 1.6%, with utilisation hours decreasing by 119 hours to 1,947 hours (coal-fired power decreasing by 133 hours to 1,994 hours); the statistics were 476.9 billion kWh for hydropower, representing a year-on-year decrease of 52 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) 7.3%, with utilisation hours decreasing by 146 hours to 1,528 hours; 237.9 billion kWh for grid-connected wind power, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.9%; 171.6 billion kWh for nuclear power, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.2%, and 127.8 billion kWh for photovoltaic power, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.0%. In the second quarter, power generation recorded a year-on-year increase of 3.9%, with a growth rate up by 10.7 percentage points as compared with the first quarter. The scale of newly installed capacity decreased year on year. As of the end of June 2020, the national full-calibre power generation installed capacity reached 2.05 billion kilowatts, of which non-fossil energy power generation installed capacity accounted for 42.4%, an increase of 0.4 percentage point over the end of the previous year. The power system reforms continued to move forward. In the first half of the year, the national inter-regional power transmission amounted to 245.4 billion kWh, an increase of 9.4% year on year, whilst the national inter-provincial power transmission was 647 billion kWh, edging up 0.7% year on year. The medium and long-term direct transaction volume of power was 960.2 billion kWh, with an 8.5% growth from previous year, constituting 28.6% of total power consumption, with an increase of 2.6 percentage points year on year. Outlook for the second half of the year In the second half of the year, power consumption will continue rising under an improving economy. It is expected that in the second half of the year, the growth rate for power consumption will recover from the first half, reaching a 1.5%-3% jump in total power consumption for the entire year. With a continuous growth in the installed capacity, a slight decline in the growth rate, and a loose balance between the power supply and demand, it is estimated that utilisation hours for power generation equipment in 2020 will see a year-on-year decrease. Status of Completion of 2020 Business Targets Completion Percentage of inthefirst Item Unit Targets of 2020 halfof2020 completion % Commercial coal production 100 million 2.68 1.456 54.3 tonnes Coal sales 100 million 4.03 2.053 50.9 tonnes Power output dispatch 100 million kWh 1,451 628.2 43.3 Revenue RMB100 million 2,163 1,050.16 48.6 Operating cost RMB100 million 1,484 699.57 47.1 Selling, general and RMB100 million 143 44.24 30.9 administrative expenses (including research and development expenses) and net financial costs Change in unit production cost / Year-on-year Year-on-year / of self-produced coal increase of increase of approximately 5.5% 8% 2020 Interim Report 53 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) The above business targets are subject to the progress of procedures for the use of coal mine lands, risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The actual outcome may differ materially from these statements. Such statements do not constitute substantial commitments to investors. Investors should be aware that undue reliance on or use of such information may lead to investment risks. Completion of Capital Expenditures Plans for 2020 Unit: RMB100 million Plan for 2020 Completion in the first half of 2020 1. Coal segment 56.1 18.01 2. Power generation segment 121.5 15.46 3. Transportation segments 114.5 6.91 including: railways 99.4 6.56 ports 15.0 0.35 shipping 0.1 0 4. Coal chemical segment 16.1 0.60 5. Others 10.1 0 Total 318.3 40.98 In the first half of 2020, total amount of capital expenditure of the Group was RMB4.098 billion, primarily used for the National Coal Emergency Reserve base of Shenhua Bashu Jiangyou, the second panel project in Guojiawan coal mine and the purchase of coal ming equipment; the construction of power projects such as the new engineering project of Shenhua Bashu Jiangyou coal-fired unit (2 x 1,000 MW), Phase III of Jinjie Coal and Power Integration Project (2 x 660 MW); the construction of Huangda Railway, the railway capacity expansion and reconstruction project, etc. The capital expenditure plans of the Group in 2020 are subject to the development of business plans (including potential acquisitions), progress of capital projects, market conditions, outlook for future operation environment and the obtaining of the requisite permissions and approval documents. Unless required by laws, the Company shall not assume any responsibilities for updating the data of its capital expenditure plans. The Company intends to finance its capital expenditures by cash generated from operating activities, short-term and long-term borrowings, and other debt and equity financing. IV. OTHER DISCLOSURES Caution and explanation as to the possibility of anticipated accumulated net profits being losses from the beginning of the year to the end of next reporting period or significant changes over the same period of the preceding year Applicable ✓ Not applicable 54 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) Potential risks

The Company has established a closed-loop risk management system: it will perform risk identification and determine the major risks upon assessment at the beginning of each year, then monitor such risks on a daily basis by way of monitoring of major risks on a quarterly basis, specialised inspection, internal audit and other methods, and assess its major risk management at the end of the year. This facilitates and improves the decision-making process, refines the internal control system, and continues to enhance the risk management standard. The Board and the Audit Committee of the Company is of the view that such mechanism is able to assess the effectiveness of the operation of the risk management of the Company.

Investors should be aware that although the Company has assessed the major risks, and adopted relevant countermeasures, there is no absolute guarantee that all adverse impact could be eliminated due to the limitation of various factors.

The Company encountered major risks, primarily including: risk of safety production and environmental protection, policy risk, risk of international business, risk of market competition and risk of engineering project management.

The Company will further strengthen the research on the development trend of relevant industries, and enhance the development quality constantly by optimising the industrial structure and implementing the clean energy strategy. (1) In safe production and environmental protection, the Company will focus on the development direction of clean energy, constantly build the brand of "ultra-low emission" of coal power and comprehensively promote ecological progress, with a core of the efficient development, utilisation and conversion of clean coal. The Company will be in compliance with laws and regulations and prioritise the protection, strictly defend the ecological red line, vigorously promote green mine construction, accelerate environmental governance in water, gas, noise and slag, and continue to strengthen environmental monitoring. The Company will further improve the production safety management and control system, strengthen the works of safety training, hidden danger detection and control and emergency management, implement the 2020 Shenhua coal mine major disaster prevention and control plan, give full play to the advantages of informatisation, and effectively improve the level of safety management and control. (2) In international operation, the Company further strengthen the collection, analysis and research of information before the decision-making of investment in overseas projects to ensure the economic and technical feasibility of projects. Actively responding to the impact of COVID-19 on overseas business, the Company will strengthen overseas risk screening and take multiple measures to prevent and defuse risks for the promotion of international business in an orderly manner, and strengthen the cultivation and introduction of compound talents to provide a strong guarantee for "going out". (3) In marketing and sales, the Company will fully and accurately grasp market conditions and formulate the reasonable marketing policies; the Company will also optimise the structure of coal products for further enhancing the brand advantages, increase the development of new market and the maintenance of old market as well as balancing arrangements for transportation and sales, further improve the quality and efficiency of power business development, and participate in power market transactions in accordance with laws and regulation. We will improve the collection, distribution and transportation networks, 2020 Interim Report 55 Section V Discussion and Analysis on Operation Results (Continued) promote the construction of special lines in coal core areas, accelerate the expansion and upgrading of railway lines, and improve the transportation capacity of trunk railway lines. (4) In policy risks, the Company will comprehensively track policy trends for accelerating the policy changes and solving the problems left over from history; the Company will focus on organising breakthroughs in related problems affecting production and operation; further standardise the order in which coal-power projects begin construction, and actively promote industrial upgrading and structural adjustment. (5) In project management, the Company will strengthen the awareness of project risk management, strengthen standardised site construction, strengthen project construction organisation and site management, and ensure the progress of the project. In the face of COVID-19, the Company has made unified deployment of "one prevention and three guarantees" to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, and ensure safe production, health of employees and energy supply, and coordinated epidemic prevention and control as well as production and operation. The epidemic prevention and control are orderly, and the production and operation are basically stable. 56 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section VI Significant Events GENERAL MEETINGS Date of Inquiry index of the disclosure of designated website the publication for publishing the of the voting Meetings Date voting results results 2019 Annual General Meeting 29 May 2020 Website of SSE 30 May 2020 2020 First Class Meeting of the 29 May 2020 website of HKEx 29 May 2020 Holders of A Shares 2020 First Class Meeting of the 29 May 2020 Holders of H Shares On 29 May 2020, the Company convened the 2019 Annual General Meeting, the 2020 First Class Meeting of the Holders of A Shares and 2020 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares, at which all the resolutions considered were approved. The voting results were disclosed on the website of HKEx on 29 May 2020 and the website of SSE on 30 May 2020. The Company accepted registration of shareholders' attendance, and arranged a special session for shareholders for effective consideration of proposals in meeting. Shareholders actively participated in such meetings and were entitled to exercise their various rights, such as the right to know, the right of speech, the right to question and the right to vote. Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company attended the meeting. Arranging special Q&A session in the meeting enabled interactions and communications between shareholders and the management. The shareholders' representative, supervisors' representative, witness lawyers and the representative of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited acted as scrutineers at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The PRC legal advisor of the Company issued the legal opinions. PROPOSALS FOR PROFIT DISTRIBUTION OR CONVERSION OF CAPITAL RESERVE TO SHARE CAPITAL Proposals for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve to share capital formulated for the half year

Whether to be distributed or converted: No Relevant description of proposals for profit distribution or conversion of capital reserve to share capital: The Company has no plan to declare or pay interim dividends (including cash dividends). Implementation of or adjustment to the profit distribution plan carried out during the reporting period

On 29 May 2020, it was approved at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company to distribute the 2019 final dividends of RMB1.26 per share (inclusive of tax), amounting to RMB25.061 billion in aggregate (inclusive of tax), to all shareholders. As of the date of disclosure of this report, the distribution of the aforesaid dividends has been completed. The distribution of the 2019 final dividends complied with the requirements of the resolutions passed at the general meeting. 2020 Interim Report 57 Section VI Significant Events (Continued) PERFORMANCE OF COMMITMENTS Commitments made by relevant parties such as de facto controller, shareholders, related parties and acquirers of the Company as well as the Company during the reporting period or subsisting to the reporting period are as follows: Detailed Further steps Timely reasons shall shall be and Strict be specified if specified if Date and Any Time Performance commitment is commitment Background of Type of Duration of Limit for of not fulfilled in is not fulfilled Commitment Commitment Covenantor Commitment Commitment Commitment Commitment time in time Undertaking Non- China Energy The two parties entered into the "Non- 24 May 2005, Yes Yes, in N/A N/A made in competition competition Agreement" on 24 May long-term progress connection undertaking 2005 and a "Supplemental Agreement with initial to the Existing Non-Competition public Agreement" on 1 March 2018. As the offering Company is an integrated platform which is responsible for the coal business and affiliated to China Energy, China Energy has committed not to compete with the Company in respect of the Company's principal businesses (coal exploration, mining, processing, sales; production and sales of comprehensive utilisation of coal products; development and management of coal products; railway transportation; port transportation; the industry and ancillary service related to the business aforementioned) whether inside or outside of the PRC, and granted the Company options and preemptive rights to acquire and be transferred from China Energy any business opportunities and assets which may pose potential competition. The Resolution on the Performance of Non-competition Undertaking was approved at the 45th meeting of the second session of the Board on 27 June 2014 and the Announcement in relation to the Performance of Non-competition Undertaking was disclosed to the public. The Company will commence the acquisition of 14 assets of legacy of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited and its subsidiaries ("Original Undertaking Assets") step by step as planned. For details, please refer to the H-shares announcement dated 27 June 2014 and the A-shares announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2014. The Company completed acquisitions of 100% equity of Ningdong Power, 100% equity of Xuzhou Power and 51% equity of Zhoushan Power in 2015. Being the parent company subsequent to the restructuring, China Energy merged with China Guodian Limited by way of merger by absorption. As approved in the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company, the Company entered into the Supplemental Agreement to the Existing Non-Competition Agreement with China Energy. It is agreed by both parties that other than the amendments in the Supplemental Agreement to the Existing Non-Competition Agreement, the clauses of the Existing Non-competition Agreement will not be changed. 58 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section VI Significant Events (Continued) Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement to the Existing Non-competition Agreement, within five years after the completion of China Energy merging with China Guodian Limited by way of merger by absorption, the Company will discretionally exercise the options and the pre-emptive rights to acquire the assets within the retained businesses, and will no longer implement the 2014 non-competition undertakings. The retained businesses refer to (1) Original Undertaking Assets (excluding the completed acquisition of three equity assets by the Company in 2015) other than the assets of conventional power generation business and (2) the unlisted businesses originally held by China Guodian Limited which directly or indirectly compete with the core businesses of the Company (excluding the relevant assets that China Guodian Limited undertook to inject into its subsidiary, Inner Mongolia Pingzhuang Energy Co., Ltd., in 2007). For details, please refer to the H-shares announcement of the Company dated 1 March 2018 and the A-shares announcement of the Company dated 2 March 2018. IV. APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF AUDITORS Description of appointment and removal of auditors

On 29 May 2020, KPMG Huazhen LLP and KPMG were appointed as the A-shares and H-shares auditors of the Company respectively for 2020 at the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting. Change in appointment of auditors during the audit period Applicable ✓ Not applicable Explanation of the Company on the "non-standard audit report" issued by Auditors Applicable ✓ Not applicable (IV) Explanation of the Company on the "non-standard audit report" issued by the certified public accountant in respect of the financial report contained in the annual report for the previous year Applicable ✓ Not applicable INSOLVENCY OR RESTRUCTURING RELATED MATTERS Applicable ✓ Not applicable VI. MATERIAL LITIGATION AND ARBITRATION As at the end of the reporting period, the Group was not involved in any material litigation or arbitration. As far as the Group was aware, the Group did not have any material litigation or claim which was pending or threatened against the Group. As at 30 June 2020, the Group was the plaintiff, the defendant or the party of certain non-material litigations and arbitrations. The management of the Group believes that any possible legal liability which may be incurred from the aforesaid cases will not have any material impact on the financial position of the Group. VII. SANCTIONS AND RECTIFICATIONS IMPOSED ON THE LISTED COMPANY, DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS, DE FACTO CONTROLLERS AND OFFEROR Applicable ✓ Not applicable 2020 Interim Report 59 Section VI Significant Events (Continued) VIII. INTEGRITY OF THE COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS AND DE FACTO CONTROLLERS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD After enquiring National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, during the reporting period, neither the Company nor China Energy, the controlling shareholder of the Company, was included in the list of enterprises with serious illegal and dishonest acts. IX. PARTICULARS AND IMPACT OF THE SHARE OPTIONS INCENTIVE PLAN, EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP SCHEME OR OTHER EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE MEASURES Applicable ✓ Not applicable MATERIAL RELATED/CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS Related/Connected transactions during the daily operation

Pursuant to the requirements under the Guidelines of SSE on Related Transactions of Listed Companies, the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company shall perform the duties of control and daily management of related/connected transactions of the Company. The Company has a related/connected transaction team under the direct supervision of the Chief Financial Officer, which is responsible for the management of related/connected transactions; and has established a business process, which properly delineates the responsibilities of the Company, its subsidiaries and branches in the management of related/ connected transactions. The team has also established routine examinations, reporting systems and accountability systems in the subsidiaries and branches of the Company, to ensure that related/connected transactions are to be implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions of framework agreement.

1. Annual caps for the daily connected/related transactions in 2020

On 21 June 2019, as approved at the 2018 annual general meeting, the Company and China Energy renewed the Mutual Coal Supply Agreement, Mutual Supplies and Services Agreement, and the Financial Services Agreement for 2020-2022 (the "Existing Financial Services Agreement") and determined the annual caps of transactions contemplated under the daily connected/related party transactions mentioned above for each year from 2020 to 2022 on 22 March 2019. Please refer to the 2019 annual report of the Company for the purposes of entering into major continuing related/connected transactions.

The Resolution on the Capital Increase in Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd and on the Company's Waiver of Preemptive Subscription Right and the Resolution in Relation to the Entering into of the Financial Services Agreement with Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd in 2020 were approved at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company (Please refer to the H-shares announcement of the Company dated 27 March 2020 and the A-shares announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2020). The new financial services agreement in 2020 entered into by the Company and Shenhua Finance Company on 28 March 2020 and the caps of its transactions in 2020 shall take effect from the date of completion of the capital increase in Shenhua Finance Company by China Energy (the "Capital Increase"). At the same time, the Existing Financial Services Agreement entered into between the Company and China Energy shall be terminated as of the date of completion of the Capital Increase. As of the date of this report, the Capital Increase has not yet been completed. 60 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section VI Significant Events (Continued) 2. Implementation of agreements during the reporting period The following are the annual caps for major discloseable continuing related/connected transactions during the reporting period and their implementations. The related/ connected transactions regarding the provision of products and labour services by the Group to China Energy Group amounted to a total of RMB28,357 million during the reporting period, accounting for 27.0% of the Group's revenue during the reporting period. Provision of products and services by Purchase of products and services from the Group to related/connected persons and related/connected persons by Name of the agreement other inflows the Group and other outflows Prevailing Transaction Proportion in Prevailing Transaction Proportion in amount during amount during transaction the reporting the same type transaction the reporting the same type cap period of transactions cap period of transactions RMB million RMB million % RMB million RMB million % 1. Mutual Coal Supply 65,500 24,814 33.9 16,000 3,315 17.3 Agreement entered into between the Company and China Energy 2. Mutual Supplies and Services 13,000 3,543 - 9,000 969 - Agreement entered into between the Company and China Energy Including: (1) Products 2,821 11.9 517 2.0 (2) Services 722 9.9 452 4.1 3. Continuing Connected 7,300 655 0.8 19,800 3,996 7.2 Transactions Framework Agreement entered into between the Company and China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. 2020 Interim Report 61 Section VI Significant Events (Continued) Transaction Prevailing amount during the reporting Name of Agreement Transaction item transaction cap period RMB million RMB million Financial Services (1) Total amount of providing financial 3,500 0 Agreement services of guarantee (including entered into guarantee business within the between the b u s i n e s s s c o p e o f f i n a n c i a l Company and enterprises, such as performance China Energy guarantee and quotation sharing) to members of China Energy Group (2) Annual total transaction amount of bill 10,000 32 acceptance and discount services (3) Daily balance (including relevant 65,000 50,783 interests accrued thereon) of deposits placed by members of China Energy Group (4) Daily balance of loans, consumption 30,000 25,481 credit, buyer's credit and finance leasing (including relevant accrued interests thereon) granted to members of China Energy Group (5) Daily balance (including interests 10,000 893 accrued thereon) of entrusted loans granted by China Energy to the Company through Shenhua Finance Company (6) Annual total fees, including agency 200 10 fee, handling fee or other services expenses, charged for providing members of China Energy Group with financial services (including but not limited to consultation, agency, settlement, transfer, investment, finance and lease, letter of credit, online banking, entrusted loan, guarantee, bill acceptance) Aforementioned continuing related/connected transactions were made within the normal business scope of the Company, and approval and disclosure procedures of independent directors and independent shareholders were performed strictly. 62 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section VI Significant Events (Continued) Connected transactions in relation to acquisition of assets or acquisition or disposal of equity Applicable ✓ Not applicable Material connected transactions regarding joint external investments 1. Events disclosed in interim announcements without subsequent development or changes during implementation Applicable ✓ Not applicable 2. Events disclosed in interim announcements with subsequent development or changes during implementation Overview of Event Index The Resolution on the Capital Increase in Shenhua Finance Co., Ltd and on the Company's Waiver of Preemptive Subscription Right was approved at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company, it is agreed that the new registered capital of Shenhua Finance Company shall be paid in cash by China Energy, the controlling shareholder of the Company. H-shares announcement of the Company dated 29 May 2020 and the A-shares announcement of the Company dated 30 May 2020 3. Events not disclosed in interim announcements Applicable ✓ Not applicable 2020 Interim Report 63 Section VI Significant Events (Continued) (IV) Debts and liabilities between related parties Unit: RMB million Funds provided to Funds offered by related parties related parties to the listed company Opening Amount Closing Opening Amount Closing Related parties Relationship balance incurred balance balance incurred balance China Energy and its Controlling 175.84 289.86 465.70 873.85 - 873.85 subsidiaries shareholders and its subsidiaries Other related parties Others 483.82 (1.50) 482.32 - - - Total 659.66 288.36 948.02 873.85 - 873.85 Reasons for debts and liabilities between related parties The above related debts and liabilities incurred were mainly due to the fact that the Group provided entrusted loans to an associated company of a subsidiary of the Company through a bank, and the Company, throughout its subsidiaries, provided finance leasing to subsidiaries of China Energy (the finance lease represents the financial lease services provided by Shenhua Lease Company to the power plants the Company contributed prior to the transaction for establishing Beijing GD Power. Upon approval by the Company's general meeting, the finance lease was gradually repaid in accordance with the original contractual arrangement), the Group's operating accounts receivable from the China Energy Group, and the long-term and short-term borrowings from China Energy Group to the Group, performed internal decision procedures in accordance with relevant requirements. Impacts of debts and liabilities between related parties on the operating results and financial position of the Company The above entrusted loans and borrowings are beneficial to the normal commencement of relevant projects' construction and production operation of the Company and have no material impact on the operating results and financial position of the Company. Other material related transactions Applicable ✓ Not applicable 64 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section VI Significant Events (Continued) XI. MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND THEIR PERFORMANCE 1. Trust, contracting and leasing Applicable ✓ Not applicable 2. Guarantees Unit: RMB million Guarantees provided by the Company to external parties (excluding guarantee granted to its subsidiaries) Date of Whether provision of Whether guarantee Relationship guarantee Whether counter is for the between the (execution Beginning Expiry performance Whether Amount of guarantee benefit of guarantor and the Amount date of date of date of Type of has been guarantee guarantee is related Guarantor listed company Guarantee guaranteed agreement) guarantee guarantee guarantee completed is overdue overdue provided parties Relationship Shenbao Energy Controlling Hulunbei'er 85.32 2008.08.30 2008.08.30 2029.08.29 Joint and No No 0 No No N/A subsidiary Liangyi Railway several Company liability Limited guarantee Zhuhai Coal Controlling Zhuhai Port Co., 46.6 2018.06.13 2018.06.13 2027.09.30 Joint and No No 0 Yes No N/A Dock subsidiary Ltd. several liability guarantee Zhuhai Coal Controlling Guangdong 46.6 2018.12.21 2018.12.21 2027.09.30 Joint and No No 0 Yes No N/A Dock subsidiary Yudean Farnon several Investment liability Co., Ltd. guarantee Total amount of guarantee provided during the reporting period (excluding guarantee provided to its (24.47) subsidiaries) Total balance of guarantee at the end of the reporting period (A) (excluding guarantee provided to its 178.52 subsidiaries) Guarantee provided by the Company and its subsidiaries to its subsidiaries Total amount of guarantee provided to its subsidiaries during the reporting period (3,486.45) Total balance of guarantee provided to its subsidiaries at the end of the reporting period (B) 3,539.75 Aggregated amount of guarantee (including guarantee provided to its subsidiaries) Total amount of guarantee (A+B) 3,718.27 Proportion of total amount of guarantee to the net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company 1.1 under China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises at the end of the reporting period (%) Including: Amount of guarantee provided to its shareholders, de facto controller and their related parties (C) 0 Amount of guarantee directly or indirectly provided to its parties with a gearing ratio in excess of 3,625.07 70% (D) Portion of the total amount of guarantee in excess of 50% of net assets (E) 0 Aggregated amount of the above three amounts of guarantee (C+D+E) 3,625.07 Description of the potential joint and several repayment liability for unmatured guarantee See below Description of guarantee See below Note: The balance of guarantee provided by the subsidiary to external parties of the total amount of guarantee at the end of the reporting period equals to the amount of external guarantee of the subsidiary multiplies by the shareholding of the Company in the subsidiary. 2020 Interim Report 65 Section VI Significant Events (Continued) As at the end of the reporting period, the total balance of the amount of guarantee provided by the Group amounted to RMB3,718.27 million, including: As at the end of the reporting period, the guarantee provided by Shenbao Energy, a subsidiary of which the Company owns 56.61% of the shares, to external parties was as follows: prior to the acquisition of Shenbao Energy by the Company in 2011 and pursuant to the Guarantee Agreement on the Syndicated Renminbi Loan for the Cooperative Railway Project Connecting Yimin and Yiershi Newly Constructed by Hulunbei'er Liangyi Railway Company Limited, in 2008, Shenbao Energy, as one of the guarantors, provided joint and several liability guarantee to Hulunbei'er Liangyi Railway Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Liangyi Railway Company", of which Shenbao Energy owns 14.22% of the shares) for the syndicated loans. The major liability guaranteed was the debts due to the lender with a maximum balance of RMB207.47 million from 2008 to 2027, regardless of whether the debt is due when the above period expires. The above syndicated loans will fall due by tranches between 2011 and 2026. The guarantee agreement provides that the guarantee period of the debts borne by the guarantor shall be calculated from the due date of each tranche to two years after the due date of the last tranche, i.e. 2029.

Given that Liangyi Railway Company failed to pay the loan interest on time due to its deteriorating business operation, as resolved by the shareholders' general meeting of Liangyi Railway Company, additional capital was injected into Liangyi Railway Company by its shareholders (including Shenbao Energy). Shenbao Energy has injected an accumulated amount of RMB11.82 million into Liangyi Railway Company.

As of the end of the reporting period, Shenbao Energy, in proportion to its shareholding, repaid the principal on the loans on behalf of Liangyi Railway Company Limited amounting to a total of RMB50.48 million. Shenbao Energy already made full provision for impairment on its 14.22% equity interest in Liangyi Railway Company and the repayment amount paid on its behalf. Together with other shareholders, Shenbao Energy will continue to call for improvement of business operation of Liangyi Railway Company. As at 30 June 2020, Liangyi Railway Company had a gearing ratio of 154%. 66 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section VI Significant Events (Continued) As at the end of the reporting period, the external joint and several liability counter guarantee provided by Zhuhai Coal Dock, a controlling subsidiary held as to 40% by the Company is as follows:

Each of Guangdong Yudean Farnon Investment Co., Ltd. ("Yudean Farnon") and Zhuhai Port Co., Ltd. ("Zhuhai Port") held 30% equity interests in Zhuhai Coal Dock, respectively.

Zhuhai Coal Dock entered into a loan contract with Zhuhai branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank for a term of 10 years (from 30 September 2017 to 30 September 2027) with an amount of RMB336.0 million, pursuant to which, Yudean Farnon and Zhuhai Port provided joint and several liabilities guarantee for such loan with an amount of RMB168 million, respectively. The guarantee periods are both two years from the expiry of term of debt performance by the debtor in the loan contract. Zhuhai Coal Dock provided counter guarantee of joint and several liabilities to Yudean Farnon and Zhuhai Port with the caps of counter guarantee amount of RMB168 million, respectively. The above counter guarantee was approved at the eleventh meeting of the fourth session of the Board of the Company.

As at the end of the reporting period, Zhuhai Coal Dock has entered into a counter guarantee contract for joint and several liabilities counter guarantee ("Counter Guarantee Contract") with Zhuhai Port and Yudean Farnon respectively, with the caps of counter guarantee amount of RMB168 million. The counter guarantee period would be from the effective date of the Counter Guarantee Contract to the settlement of all payment by Zhuhai Coal Dock.

As of 30 June 2020, Zhuhai branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank granted a loan of RMB233 million to Zhuhai Coal Dock, the principal and interest of which being repaid on a regular basis.

The Resolution on the Counter Guarantee Provided by Shenhua Yudean Zhuhai Port Coal Dock Co., Ltd. to Shareholders of Two Other Parties was considered and approved at the 24th meeting of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company (Please refer to the A-shares announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2019 for details). As the general meeting of the Zhuhai Coal Dock has not approved the replacement of the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank loan with the entrusted loan provided by the Company to Zhuhai Coal Dock, related counter guarantee was not implemented. 2020 Interim Report 67 Section VI Significant Events (Continued) As of the end of the reporting period, the amount of guarantee between subsidiaries in consolidated reports of the Company, in proportion to its shareholding, amounted to approximately RMB3,539.75 million, which was mainly due to the fact that Shenhua Hong Kong Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, provided guarantees for the issuance of USD0.5 billion bonds by China Shenhua Overseas Capital Co., Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary. The loan guarantee liability of Shenhua Funeng Power Co., Ltd., 51% indirectly owned by the Company, for its controlled subsidiaries has been lifted. Other Material Contracts 1. Entrusted wealth management General status of entrusted wealth management Unit: RMB million Closing Amount balance incurred of undue during the principal of Unrecovered Source of reporting the reporting amount Type of product fund period period overdue Banks' wealth Own fund 33,200 0 0 management products Note: Amount incurred during the reporting period refers to the daily maximum balance of the entrusted wealth management of such type of the Group in the first half of 2020. 68 China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Section VI Significant Events (Continued) Individual entrusted wealth management Unit: RMB million Type of Amount of Whether entrusted Amount of Initial date Expiry date Actual profit principal it has been wealth entrusted of entrusted of entrusted gained in the redeemed through management wealth wealth wealth Source of Investment of Determination of Annualised first half of in the first legal No. Trustor Trustee products management management management fund fund compensation rate of return 2020 half of 2020 procedures 1 China Industrial and Banks' wealth 5,000 26 September 2 April 2020 Own fund High-liquidity One-off payment 3.50% 89.4 5,000 Yes Shenhua Commercial management 2019 assets of principal with Bank of China products including bonds accrued interest and deposits upon expiry 2 China Agricultural Bank Banks' wealth 5,000 29 September 30 March Own fund High-liquidity One-off payment 3.15% 79.0 5,000 Yes Shenhua of China management 2019 2020 assets of principal with products including bonds accrued interest and deposits upon expiry 3 China Industrial and Banks' wealth 500 24 October 23 January Own fund Bonds and One-off payment 3.70% 5.2 500 Yes Shenhua Commercial management 2019 2020 money market of principal with Bank of China products instrument accrued interest assets, non- upon expiry standardised credit assets and equity assets 4 China China Banks' wealth 2,000 22 November 20 May Own fund High-liquidity One-off payment 3.00% 29.6 2,000 Yes Shenhua Construction management 2019 2020 assets of principal with Bank products including bonds accrued interest and deposits upon expiry 5 China China Banks' wealth 1,000 22 November 21 February Own fund Bonds and One-off payment 3.80% 9.5 1,000 Yes Shenhua Merchants management 2019 2020 money market of principal with Bank products instrument accrued interest assets, non- upon expiry standardised credit assets and equity assets 2020 Interim Report 69 Section VI Significant Events (Continued) Type of Amount of Whether entrusted Amount of Initial date Expiry date Actual profit principal it has been wealth entrusted of entrusted of entrusted gained in the redeemed through management wealth wealth wealth Source of Investment of Determination of Annualised first half of in the first legal No. Trustor Trustee products management management management fund fund compensation rate of return 2020 half of 2020 procedures 6 China Industrial and Banks' wealth 200 22 November 21 February Own fund Bonds and One-off payment 3.70% 1.9 200 Yes Shenhua Commercial management 2019 2020 money market of principal with Bank of China products instrument accrued interest assets, non- upon expiry standardised credit assets and equity assets 7 China Industrial Bank Banks' wealth 8,000 29 November 29 May Own fund High-liquidity One-off payment 3.05% 121.7 8,000 Yes Shenhua management 2019 2020 assets of principal with products including bonds accrued interest and deposits upon expiry 8 China Industrial and Banks' wealth 500 2 December 1 March Own fund Bonds and One-off payment 3.70% 4.7 500 Yes Shenhua Commercial management 2019 2020 money market of principal with Bank of China products instrument accrued interest assets, non- upon expiry standardised credit assets and equity assets 9 China Postal Savings Banks' wealth 1,000 17 December 17 March Own fund Bonds and One-off payment 3.60% 8.9 1,000 Yes Shenhua Bank of China management 2019 2020 money market of principal with products instrument accrued interest assets, non- upon expiry standardised credit assets and equity assets 10 China Industrial and Banks' wealth 1,000 18 December 22 June Own fund High-liquidity One-off payment 3.15% 16.2 1,000 Yes Shenhua Commercial management 2019 2020 assets of principal with Bank of China products including bonds accrued interest and deposits upon expiry 11 China Industrial and Banks' wealth 1,000 18 December 23 June Own fund High-liquidity One-off payment 3.15% 16.3 1,000 Yes Shenhua Commercial management 2019 2020 assets of principal with Bank of China products including bonds accrued interest and deposits upon expiry 12 China