As of December 14, Suning North Station of Shuohuang Railway had seen a total coal transfer volume of 300.23 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 2.6%. It was 9 days earlier to reach the volume of 300 million tonnes compared with last year, demonstrating a continuous support to the peak winter energy supply.

Since the beginning of this year, Suning North Station has adhered to the decision and plans of CHN Energy on energy supply security, and strived to ensure energy supply in normal situation as well as transportation arrangement during the critical periods of peak summer and peak winter. Through monthly joint inspections, an "energy supply security team" was set up with other institutions engaging in rail transportation for timely communication and coordination on transportation arrangement, construction and maintenance, as well as equipment management. Suning North Station has co-held a total of 4 joint labor & coordination meetings, participated in 6 joint inspections, and solved 48 problems in cooperation throughout the year. By strengthening collaboration with the dispatching command center, stations under the National Railway Administration on Beijing-Kowloon Railway, and Tianjin locomotive depot, Suning North Station has made full use of the idles in the passenger train timetable for its train scheduling with better knowledge of the maintenance gaps arrangement of the National Railway Administration. By refining the daily transport timetable and adopting a middle-time analysis mechanism encompassing shift record, daily analysis and monthly summary, Suning North Station was able to notify drivers in advance to shorten the preparation time of the first train after the maintenance gap, striving to reach the annual goal.