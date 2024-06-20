On June 11, Baotou Chemical completed the transition of its polyethylene product line to DFDA-7042, following a grade transition approach that is in line with sales-driven production and on-demand transition, which optimizes the polyethylene product portfolio and enhances the company's capability to develop and produce high-value-added products.

With wide application in agricultural films, packaging films, and inner liner bags, DFDA-7042 is a linear low-density extruded film-like material known for its excellent tensile strength, superior flexural strength, strong low-temperature performance and heat resistance, and high resistance to cracking. To ensure a smooth production transition, the technical staff thoroughly reviewed previous production transition experiences, calculated the required amounts of catalysts, additives, and compound agents in advance, and refined the conversion plan and operational key points. Additionally, the company organized concentrated training for team members to ensure precise control over critical parameters and timely silo switching, effectively preventing production fluctuations caused by improper operations and creating sound conditions for grade transition. During the grade transition process, technical staff closely monitored ethylene partial pressure, static electricity, wall temperature, extruder pelletizing, and product discharging conditions. They precisely adjusted parameters such as ethylene, hydrogen, butene, and isopentane to minimize the production of transitional materials. Central control personnel adjusted the reactor temperature, gradually lowering the reaction temperature and increasing the operational load. They fine-tuned guide vane openings, catalyst dosages, and additive proportions to ensure stable control of process indicators like tower pressure and bed dryer temperature. Based on pellet density changes, timely silo-switching operations were performed to reduce the amount of transitional and substandard products. On-field personnel continuously monitored additive feeding conditions, cutter positions, pellet appearance, and vibrating screen feeding conditions to prevent insufficient or interrupted additive feeding, which could result in excessive color variation, thus laying a solid foundation for high-quality, high-level and high-efficiency grade transition and production transition.

The success of the production transition helps optimize the polyethylene product portfolio and enhances the company's competitiveness, consolidating its development achievements in stable, high-quality, high-yield, and prolific production, and laying a solid foundation for achieving high-quality development.