On June 21, in response to market and customer demands, Baotou Chemical completed the production transition to a new polypropylene product L5D98-1 for the first time, which further optimizes the company's polypropylene product portfolio and lays a solid foundation for its high-end, diverse, and low-carbon development.

L5D98-1 is a biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film material known for its excellent tensile strength, impact resistance, stiffness, toughness, and transparency. The product boasts stable melt flow rates and low ash content, making it ideal for application in cigarette films, packaging bags, shopping bags, and transparent tapes. To ensure that the performance of L5D98-1 meets downstream customer requirements, the technical team conducted an in-depth study of the portfolio and performance of typical-grade products of the same kind. They optimized parameters such as the hydrogen-propylene ratio, external donor switching, and granulation-switching compound agents during the transition process. The team calculated the required amounts of catalysts, additives, and compound agents, refined the transition plan, and coordinated with instrument personnel to recalibrate and verify the compound agent scales. Analytical and testing personnel were also engaged to prepare for the calibration of circulating gas samples, creating favorable conditions for a successful grade transition. Throughout the production transition, the company's technical team provided continuous guidance, enhancing control over the grade transition. The team meticulously adjusted the hydrogen-propylene ratio, transitioned to the L5D98-1 compound agent, and precisely regulated key parameters such as additive ratios, hydrogen flow rates, and ethylene input speeds. They relied on chromatographic analysis data and laboratory results to make timely adjustments to operating indicators like template temperature, pelletizer feed pressure, and particle water temperature, which effectively minimized the production of transitional materials, ensuring a smooth transition and maximizing product quality.

The successful production transition to the new polypropylene product L5D98-1 not only refines the company's grade transition strategy but also expands the range of polyolefin products. This milestone consolidates the achievements in stable, high-quality, high-yield, and prolific production, thereby solidifying the foundation for the company's high-quality development.