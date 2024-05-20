Recently, Guoneng Information Control Company of CHN Energy Digital Intelligence officially launched its independently developed upgraded knowledge repository, serving as a new platform for the personal development and learning of employees, and providing technological support for the accumulation and sedimentation of knowledge assets for the company.

Supported by independently developed components of Guoneng Information Control Company, this knowledge repository allows diversified file storage and fragmented uploading. MD5 algorithm accelerates file upload, which significantly improves work efficiency and using experience. This knowledge repository excels in both usability and practicality, offering a concise and intuitive user interface. Users can swiftly locate information or learn specialized fields through simple searches and browsing, making the knowledge repository a powerful tool for employees in their daily work and learning.

This knowledge repository achieves centralized storage and sharing of knowledge across the company. It also provides employees with convenient learning pathways and abundant knowledge resources, facilitating the growth of employees by empowering them with knowledge, and truly achieving the concept of "learning from work and applying in work". It serves as a new management platform to strengthen internal knowledge management, facilitate the sedimentation of knowledge assets, and bolster employees' learning and development.