MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28
12.58 HKD   -0.16%
05:50pChina Shenhua Energy First-Half Net Profit Fell 16% Due to Pandemic
DJ
07:20aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : 2020 Interim Report
PU
08/28CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Proposal for general mandate to repurchase h shares
PU
China Shenhua Energy First-Half Net Profit Fell 16% Due to Pandemic

08/30/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

By Ben Otto

China Shenhua Energy Co.'s first-half net profit fell 16% compared with the same period a year earlier due to lower demand for coal, power and railway transportation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit in the period was 20.37 billion yuan ($2.97 billion), the Chinese coal and electricity producer said late Friday.

Revenue fell 9.8% to CNY105.02 billion as its key coal segment faced lower demand and lower average selling prices, China Shenhua Energy said.

The company said it expects coal demand and supply to be balanced overall in the second half of the year, with electricity demand rising as China's economy improves.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 1.99% 15.85 End-of-day quote.-13.15%
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED -0.16% 12.58 End-of-day quote.-22.73%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.85469 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 219 B 31 894 M 31 894 M
Net income 2020 36 601 M 5 332 M 5 332 M
Net cash 2020 18 385 M 2 678 M 2 678 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,10x
Yield 2020 8,62%
Capitalization 299 B 43 589 M 43 589 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 75 620
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Ping Yang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shan Cheng Xu Chief Financial Officer
Da Yu Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.73%43 589
GLENCORE PLC-28.12%29 851
COAL INDIA LIMITED-34.21%11 722
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-9.01%11 551
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.89%6 512
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-14.29%5 446
