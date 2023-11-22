On November 9, Digital Inteltech and the National Blockchain Technological Innovation Center officially signed a cooperation agreement on jointly establishing the National Blockchain Technological Innovation Center (Coal Industry), marking the start of the construction of the first national blockchain technology innovation center in China's coal industry.

The innovation center was established under the leadership of Digital Inteltech, a subsidiary of China Energy. Based on the company's rich experience in blockchain technology research and development and application innovation accumulated in coal, coal power, coal chemical industry, coal transportation and other related fields, the innovation center is committed to building a world-leading blockchain industry innovation platform that integrates the characteristics of the coal industry, meets large-scale scenario applications and cultivates high-level talent, with aims to bolster the national energy security, high-quality development of the digital economy in the coal industry, implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative through scientific and technological innovation, and realization of the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. At present, the "China Energy Chain" built by the company relying on the "Chang'an Chain" has been put into operation, and is making active efforts to integrate into the new national blockchain infrastructure, pool data resources, and build standardized "blockchain + energy" services on regional, sectoral, and industry basis, thus creating a new pattern of blockchain integrated development.

The National Blockchain Technological Innovation Center (Coal Industry) will focus on building an industry innovation platform, introducing multidisciplinary talent and facilitating commercialization of research achievements, and constructing high-end blockchain think tanks in the coal industry. In terms of the construction of industry innovation platform, the center will build a world-leading blockchain-supported industry innovation platform and a high-level scientific research platform that integrates the characteristics of the coal industry to carry out research on key technologies and applications. In terms of the introduction and cultivation of high-caliber multidisciplinary talent and the commercialization of research achievements, the center will cultivate and gather a group of high-level versatile professionals who are familiar with the underlying technology of independent blockchain innovation and the needs of coal businesses to carry out key technological research, expand the blockchain application ecology of the coal industry, and realize the digital upgrading and transformation of the coal industry. In terms of the construction of high-end blockchain think tanks in the coal industry, the center will actively participate in the design of relevant digital application standards and specifications in the coal industry, enhance the core scientific and technological innovation capabilities, and create new momentum and strengths in the digital transformation of the coal industry and the optimization of business service models.