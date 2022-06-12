China Shenhua Energy : Group Standard of Guideline for Enterprise ESG Disclosure Co-drafted by China Shenhua Officially Imp...

Author： Source： Pubdate： 2022-06-13 Font size：【LMS】

On June 1, the group standard of "Guideline for Enterprise ESG Disclosure" (T/CERDS 2-2022), led by the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society, with China Energy Group, China Shenhua and other companies as the main drafters, was officially implemented. It is the first enterprise ESG information disclosure guideline in Chinese mainland, which is expected to fill the gap in the field of ESG disclosure standards in China.

The "Guideline for Enterprise ESG Disclosure" group standard has established a scientific and measurable four-level indicator system for corporate information disclosure, and provided specific criteria for enterprises to disclose ESG performances from Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions. This guideline is not only a guideline for enterprise self-assessment, but also provides a reference basis for third-party evaluation. It will further promote the standardization and effectiveness of ESG information disclosure of Chinese enterprises, and help enterprises to achieve sustainable and high-quality development.