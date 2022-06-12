Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-06-12 pm EDT
26.80 HKD   -1.47%
China Shenhua Energy : Group Standard of Guideline for Enterprise ESG Disclosure Co-drafted by China Shenhua Officially Imp...

06/12/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
Group Standard of Guideline for Enterprise ESG Disclosure Co-drafted by China Shenhua Officially Implemented
Author：Source：Pubdate：2022-06-13Font size：【LMS】

On June 1, the group standard of "Guideline for Enterprise ESG Disclosure" (T/CERDS 2-2022), led by the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society, with China Energy Group, China Shenhua and other companies as the main drafters, was officially implemented. It is the first enterprise ESG information disclosure guideline in Chinese mainland, which is expected to fill the gap in the field of ESG disclosure standards in China.

The "Guideline for Enterprise ESG Disclosure" group standard has established a scientific and measurable four-level indicator system for corporate information disclosure, and provided specific criteria for enterprises to disclose ESG performances from Environmental, Social and Governance dimensions. This guideline is not only a guideline for enterprise self-assessment, but also provides a reference basis for third-party evaluation. It will further promote the standardization and effectiveness of ESG information disclosure of Chinese enterprises, and help enterprises to achieve sustainable and high-quality development.

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 337 B 50 268 M 50 268 M
Net income 2022 65 324 M 9 737 M 9 737 M
Net cash 2022 129 B 19 175 M 19 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 653 B 97 271 M 97 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 77 872
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 23,25 CNY
Average target price 22,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED48.80%97 271
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED74.59%30 781
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED80.65%26 227
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED74.44%19 454
COAL INDIA LIMITED35.91%15 662
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.96.98%9 947