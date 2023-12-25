Recently, the No. 1 and No. 2 round coal storage tanks of Guangdong Taishan Power Plant finished the task of 168-hour unmanned accurate stacking and reclaiming, realizing the intelligent control transformation and laying the foundation for the construction of an intelligent coal yard.

In this transformation, three sets of laser scanning systems are installed in each of the round coal storage tanks, realizing the direct real-time three-dimensional modeling of the coal yard, as well as coal pile information and images generation. Leveraging the precise positioning system installed on the stacker-reclaimer, automatic positioning and stacking was achieved. Through radar material height detection device and laser flow detection device, the coal pile height and the instantaneous coal flows at the belt under the central hopper can be monitored in real time. Moreover, the transformation included adding the coal flow closed-loop control system for the reclaimer, the network communication system between the stacker-reclaimer and the remote control room, the video monitoring system and the anti-collision protection system for the stacker-reclaimer to ensure real-time monitoring of the coal yard in all weather and all angles, which has led to improved safe and reliable operation of equipment as well as automatic and intelligent management of equipment and facilities of the coal yard.

After the transformation, the round coal storage tanks feature online monitoring of coal yard and unmanned operation and management function of automatic stacking and reclaiming, contributing to more uniform coal flow, and reduced probability of coal blocking. In addition, the real-time dynamic display of various parameters such as coal carrier information and coal quality information helps further optimize the coal blending plan to reduce the operating cost of enterprise, enhance environmental protection performance, and empower the construction of smart enterprise.