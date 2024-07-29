On July 11, the 5G Industrial Integrated Private Network Construction Project applied by Hebei Cangdong Power Plant was selected as a Typical Case of Digital Intelligence Technology Innovation of Power Generation Enterprises in 2024 by the China Electronics Enterprises Association.

China has been actively promoting strategic deployments such as "AI+" and "Digital Transformation Development". As part of the traditional thermal power industry, the plant is actively advancing the construction of a smart power plant. By deeply integrating technologies such as cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile internet, and artificial intelligence with traditional power business, the plant aims to drive corporate decision-making and transformation through big data, upgrade corporate management, and build a smart power plant featuring safety, high efficiency, eco-consciousness, and economical advantages.

Following the popularization and wide application of wireless mobile technology, the plant has organized the establishment of a 5G-based industrial integrated private network system at the production site. This involves a three-dimensional approach including setting up 5G macro base stations at the top of buildings within the plant area, deploying indoor distributed systems within generator units, and installing 5GCPE routers in the power distribution rooms. After successfully setting up the 5G-based industrial integrated private network, the plant also conducted connectivity test between 5G wireless transmission and the plant's internal network.

The establishment and operation of the 5G-based industrial integrated private network at the plant address the shortcomings of the existing wireless connectivity methods, providing a higher-speed network for various data communication services and expanding applications of wireless video surveillance, production data information sharing, and mobile IoT applications. This enhancement improves system security and operation efficiency, reduces production and operational costs, and promotes the digital transformation of the plant, thereby providing strong support for the high-quality development of the enterprise.