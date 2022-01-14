China Shenhua Energy : Honored with 2021 Evergreen Award by Caijing Magazine

Author： Source： Pubdate： 2022-01-14 Font size：【LMS】

The 2022 Caijing Sustainable Development Summit & Caijing Evergreen Awards Ceremony, under the theme of "new economic momentum amid efforts for carbon neutrality," was held in Beijing on December 23. China Shenhua won the Sustainable Development Efficiency Award of the 2021 Caijing Evergreen Awards, among other winners unveiled at the forum.

The Evergreen Awards were launched by Caijing Magazine with the support of China Alliance of Social Value Investment. The Awards are based on assessment of the companies' capability of and performance in goal fulfillment, innovation and benefit conversion. By evaluating the companies' performances in creating economic, social and environmental benefits over the past year, it honors those that excel in sustainable development.

China Shenhua has been placing high attention to ESG and taking active measures to fulfill its duties as a central state-owned enterprise. It has accelerated the pace in striving for carbon peak and carbon neutrality, worked to ensure stable energy supply and energy price, achieved overall stability in production safety and environmental protection, consolidated integrated business operation, advanced digital transformation and attained coordinated economic, environmental and social development, thus emerging as a role model in China's energy industry.