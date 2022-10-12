China Shenhua Energy : Integration Project of Shengli Energy's Security Auxiliary System Launches

Author： Wang Wenda Source： Shengli Energy Pubdate： 2022-10-10 Font size：【LMS】

Recently, Integration and Upgrading R&D Project of Shengli Energy's Open-pit Mine Security Auxiliary System successfully passed the acceptance inspection, signifying the formal launch of this project.

This project upgrades the original blind spot monitoring system camera into 178º ultra-wide-angle high-definition night vision camera. Through image stitching and fusion technology, 360º panoramic monitoring is conducted without blind spots around the transport trucks to collect signals of truck reversing, bucket hoisting and left/right turning can be collected, realizing intelligent switching of monitoring screen. The upgraded active braking system based on millimeter-wave radar is compatible with all sensor interfaces and communication protocols of the original braking system.

The host machine features 360º panoramic blind spot monitoring interface, right and front right blind spot monitoring and identification interfaces, driver behavior analysis interface and cab monitoring interface. All data on anti-collision warning function, braking function of millimeter-wave radar, 360º panoramic monitoring function, right and right front blind spot monitoring and identification function, driver behavior analysis function and cab monitoring function are integrated on one host machine, with a set of power supply and a display screen.

The launch of this integration and upgrading project gives full play to a myriad of intelligent and digital technical means, and remarkably improves the functions of various systems. The optimized anti-collision warning rules adds the algorithm of lateral distance between vehicles traveling in the opposite direction and the algorithm of distinguishing between different stairways, which fundamentally minimizes the unnecessary alarms, achieves accurate early warning, and raises the alarm accuracy rate to 99%.

Driver behavior analysis system boasts the latest AI image recognition algorithm technology, and raises the accuracy of fatigue warning to 99.3%, the detection accuracy of making on-board phone calls to 99.5%, and the detection rate of warning for deliberately blocking cameras to 100%. Through the optimization of the automatic braking rules of millimeter-wave radar, emergency braking accuracy rate was raised up to 99.5%.

The successful acceptance of this project is a firm step towards the operation goal of "Intelligence, Efficiency, Security and Reliability" in mine areas, and a solid foundation for the high-quality development of Shengli Energy and the construction of Intelligent Mine.