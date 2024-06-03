On May 17, with the beginning of the ocean journey of "Kang Heng Changsheng" Cargo Ship, Tianjin Port Company completed its first bottom slag loading operation, marking a significant innovation in terminal service models and a breakthrough in the non-coal transport sector, highlighting the remarkable achievements of specialized management.

Since the beginning of this year, Tianjin Port Company has continuously optimized the development landscape of Luoyuan Bay Port, actively expanded external business markets, fully tapped the production potential of port equipment and facilities, made breakthroughs in external business, and added new growth points to port throughput. The Company has shifted its marketing approach, proactively engaging with upstream and downstream enterprises to understand market demands and different business operation models. By exploring the potential for increased transportation demand from existing customers and expanding non-coal transport channels, the Company has laid a solid foundation for a new multi-category cargo handling pattern. Emphasizing quality customer service, Tianjin Port Company advocates for low-carbon, green transport, and maintains strict production safety standards. By increasing the frequency of onsite equipment inspections and organizing safety briefings to identify and discuss on potential hazards, the Company clearly defines key control points for special processes to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and secure cargo transport from the source.

To further highlight the operation advantages of branded cargo types in Luoyuan Bay Port, the Company coordinated in advance with local environmental departments, the Maritime Safety Administration, and other relevant government agencies. It organized tabletop simulation exercises and developed specialized production operation plans, gaining detailed insights into cargo hold configuration and capacity. By clearly defining operational tasks and standards, the Company thoroughly analyzed the "weaknesses and difficulties" in the loading process, strengthened control throughout the process, and aimed to maximize operational efficiency while ensuring cargo transportation quality, significantly reducing auxiliary production operation time, and facilitating safe, efficient, and orderly production operations.