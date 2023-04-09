Advanced search
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:31 2023-04-06 am EDT
24.40 HKD   -1.41%
04/09China Shenhua Energy : Mine Rescue Management System Industry Standard Released with China Shenhua taking lead
PU
04/03China Shenhua Energy : Shendong's First Self-developed Intelligent Coal-crushing Robot Begins Trial Operation
PU
04/03China Shenhua Energy : Xinshuo Railway Sets This Year's Record with 550,000-tonne Daily Coal Transport Volume
PU
China Shenhua Energy : Mine Rescue Management System Industry Standard Released with China Shenhua taking lead

04/09/2023 | 11:56pm EDT
Mine Rescue Management System Industry Standard Released with China Shenhua taking lead
Author：Source：Pubdate：2023-04-10Font size：【LMS】

Recently, the industry standard "Requirements for Risk Prevention, Control and Management System for Mine Rescue Teams" (AQ/T1123-2023) formulated with China Shenhua taking lead was officially released, upon the approval of China's Ministry of Emergency Management. This is another achievement made by the company in the formulation of standards for the safe production management system after the "Specifications for Coal Mine Risk Prevention, Control and Management System Specification" (AQ/T1093-2011) and the "Requirements for Safe Production Management System for Coal-fired Power Generation Based on Risk Prevention and Control" (DL/T2012-2019).

This standard can play an important guiding role in promoting the comprehensive, systematic and standardized management of professional mine rescue teams, enhancing the standardization of professional mine rescue teams in China, and improving their scientific, safe and efficient rescue capabilities. It provides useful reference for the systematic construction of rescue teams in other fields.

In recent years, China Shenhua has consistently attached great importance to the construction of safe production system. Focusing on the key challenges in safety management, it has successively carried out research on the comprehensive system and construction standard for emergency rescue management, the safe production and risk management system and standard, and the full-cycle equipment management and control mode centered around safety and reliability. It has also undertaken a number of tasks entrusted by the Ministry of Emergency Management, such as the formulation of the "Guidelines for the Construction of Safe Production and Emergency Management Standard System" and "Scenarios-based Emergency Plan Formulation and Drill Methods". By doing so, the company has effectively promoted the continuous improvement of its safety management level.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 03:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
