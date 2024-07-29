On July 10, the LT7511 direct train loaded with 116 port containers of bauxite departed from Dongdagu Station of Tianjin Nanhuan Railway and traveled through Huangwan and Shuohuang Railways to Xiaonan Station of the China Railway Taiyuan Group, marking the full opening of China Shenhua's new bauxite transport route.

The initiation of containerized bauxite transport represents a concrete step toward fulfilling CHN Energy's "One Container System" pilot project requirements. This endeavor is jointly organized by CHN Energy Railway Equipment and Shuohuang Railway, with a combined transport model utilizing CHN Energy's railway network and segments of the China Railway. The transport process involves a relay system using CHN Energy's self-owned wagons and China Railway's freight wagons, arranged as container trains. This new route for containerized bauxite transport runs from Tianjin, through Suning County in Hebei Province, to Xiaoyi City in Shanxi Province. Railway Equipment has actively engaged with relevant units of China Railway, while Shuohuang Railway has closely collaborated to leverage CHN Energy's transport corridor capabilities. This marks the first time that imported bauxite has been distributed and transported from the Nanjiang Port area of Tianjin Port. The initiative plays a significant role in reducing logistics costs for local enterprises along the route, promoting coordinated logistics development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, facilitating the connectivity of the real economy, and advancing the transformation of bulk cargo carried by trains instead of trucks.