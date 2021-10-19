China Shenhua Energy : Railway Equipment's Intermodal Transport Project Won the First Prize for National Modern Logistics

Author： Wang Meng Source： Railway Equipment Company Pubdate： 2021-10-18 Font size：【LMS】

On September 27, Railway Equipment Company won the first prize of National Modern Logistics Sci-Tech Innovation Awards with its "Research on Complete Technology and Strategic System of Intermodal Transport Based on Hump Cars," which enabled a leap forward in non-coal transportation.

"Research on Complete Technology and Strategic System of Intermodal Transport Based on Hump Cars" is a sci-tech project for enriching categories of intermodal transport freight services and introducing new forms of intelligent logistics services. Relying on its multifunctional hump cars with independent intellectual property rights and two dedicated logistics demonstration bases for intermodal transport, this project has independently developed a big data platform for intelligent logistics, combined physical logistics with "Internet Plus", established a system of organization plans and freight rate standards for hump-car transport, and made innovative breakthroughs in transport organization. The results of the project, which are driven by innovative development, center on market demand and target the weak links of logistics development. By developing new equipment, big data, the Internet of Things and other cutting-edge technologies that meet the market demand, the project helps realize seamless connection between road and railway transportation, and normalize intermodal transport by experimenting with hump cars, thus improving the reliability, safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of logistics.