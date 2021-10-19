Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Shenhua Energy : Railway Equipment's Intermodal Transport Project Won the First Prize for National Modern Logistics

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Railway Equipment's Intermodal Transport Project Won the First Prize for National Modern Logistics
Author：Wang MengSource：Railway Equipment CompanyPubdate：2021-10-18Font size：【LMS】

On September 27, Railway Equipment Company won the first prize of National Modern Logistics Sci-Tech Innovation Awards with its "Research on Complete Technology and Strategic System of Intermodal Transport Based on Hump Cars," which enabled a leap forward in non-coal transportation.

"Research on Complete Technology and Strategic System of Intermodal Transport Based on Hump Cars" is a sci-tech project for enriching categories of intermodal transport freight services and introducing new forms of intelligent logistics services. Relying on its multifunctional hump cars with independent intellectual property rights and two dedicated logistics demonstration bases for intermodal transport, this project has independently developed a big data platform for intelligent logistics, combined physical logistics with "Internet Plus", established a system of organization plans and freight rate standards for hump-car transport, and made innovative breakthroughs in transport organization. The results of the project, which are driven by innovative development, center on market demand and target the weak links of logistics development. By developing new equipment, big data, the Internet of Things and other cutting-edge technologies that meet the market demand, the project helps realize seamless connection between road and railway transportation, and normalize intermodal transport by experimenting with hump cars, thus improving the reliability, safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of logistics.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
12:21pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Shendong Coal's Shangwan Mine Put into Use the Intelligent Air Wind..
PU
12:21pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : First Domestic Heavy-Haul Railway Dispatching Simulation System Put..
PU
12:11pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Railway Equipment's Intermodal Transport Project Won the First Priz..
PU
10/18CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Coal Output Up 0.4% in September, Sales Rise 1.2%
MT
10/14CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Begins Operation of First Unit at Inner Mongolia Power Plant Projec..
MT
10/11CHINA LONGYUAN POWER : Longyuan Power, Shenhua Energy Register Low-Carbon Fund in Beijing
MT
10/09CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Zhuhai Port Committed to Building A Smart Port
PU
10/09CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : was included in“50 Best ESG Central SOEs”List
PU
10/07China's Major Coal-Producing Provinces to Beef Up Supply Amid Power Shortage
MT
09/28CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Dayan Company (Baorixile Energy)'s Unmanned Driving Project Passed ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 282 B 44 152 M 44 152 M
Net income 2021 47 028 M 7 370 M 7 370 M
Net cash 2021 73 692 M 11 549 M 11 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
Yield 2021 8,44%
Capitalization 531 B 68 270 M 83 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 75 097
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,60 CNY
Average target price 17,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target -7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Ping Yang Chief Executive Officer, GM & Executive Director
Shan Cheng Xu Chief Financial Officer
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED27.40%68 789
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED61.03%22 678
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED156.45%19 125
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED156.22%15 834
COAL INDIA LIMITED36.80%15 159
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED16.32%9 361