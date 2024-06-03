Recently, Shendong Coal Buertai Mine successfully put the "planned cutting" system for the 12201 longwall mining face into service, marking a significant step towards unmanned mining for coal seams below 2.8 meters.

The system operates by setting up a "planned cutting" server on the surface within a control cabin for data communication with the underground shearer through the CHN Energy's industrial internet, thus obtaining cutting data to generate historical cutting curves. The system allows manual adjustment of the curve path and automatic edition of the curve path based on given "values". Once editing is complete, the new cutting curve is sent to the shearer, enabling it to perform cutting operations according to the planned curve.

Li Zhi, the maintenance team leader of the second longwall mining team, stated, "This system enables a more visual and flexible production process, allowing timely adjustments to the shearer's cutting curve according to the actual coal seam distribution. It also reduces the labor intensity for workers, minimizes manual intervention, and enables real-time monitoring of the shearer's operational status and cutting conditions. Potential safety hazards can be identified and addressed promptly, further enhancing the intelligence level of the longwall mining face".