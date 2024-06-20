The "Buertai Mine's Surface and Underground Microseismic Co-Monitoring System" Project at Shendong Coal has passed the final acceptance. This comprehensive monitoring system covers the entire Buertai Coal Mine, enabling dynamic, real-time, and three-dimensional monitoring of seismic events within the mining area. The seismic data analysis provides crucial support for rock burst prevention and control in the coal mine, thereby reducing the impact of dynamic disasters on the mining process, ensuring the safe mining of the working face, and preventing personnel injury and property loss.

The Project has developed a co-monitoring network comprising underground and surface microseismic monitoring stations, which optimizes the spatial structure of the microseismic array, effectively resolving the issue of inadequate vertical location precision for near-horizontal coal seam sources. Under the D value-optimal experimental method, the monitoring quality of the entire mine's microseismic network was pre-evaluated to ensure no blind spots or weak monitoring areas in critical regions, guaranteeing effective coverage and monitoring throughout the mine. Through static analysis of microseismic data based on advancement progress, the System is able to identify the advanced influence range and tendency influence range caused by mining, providing guiding insights and suggestions for production and mining activities.

The "Buertai Mine's Surface and Underground Microseismic Co-Monitoring System" Project was approved as a scientific research project by Shendong Coal in 2021. Eight invention patent applications have been handled and two core journal papers have been published.