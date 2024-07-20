The combined coal distribution device at Shendong Coal's Bulianta Coal Mine has been in operation for three months, effectively resolving issues such as excessive coal loading, sensor mal-operation, and discharge blockages in the main transportation system, and significantly improving transportation efficiency.

As the production tasks for the No.22 Coal Main Transportation System at Bulianta Mine increased, the traditional single-line transportation system struggled to meet the demands. Problems such as excessive coal loading, sensor mal-operation, hopper discharge blockages at transfer point, and belt conveyor overload led to shutdowns frequently had disrupted normal production. To address these issues, the technical staff of the mine's No.2 Transport Team conducted in-depth research and on-field experiments, and successfully developed the combined coal distribution device.

The combined coal distribution device comprises a rectangular casing made of wear-resistant steel plates, fixed on the buffer beam inside the coal distribution hopper to effectively cushion the impact of the large coal volumes on the buffer beam. By replacing distribution casings with different inclines, the coal distribution volume for the No.2 main shaft and the coal-to-oil main shaft can be adjusted flexibly, thus ensuring the stable operation of the belt conveyor. Furthermore, the device is simple to adjust, low in production cost, and easy to install by simply replacing casings with different inclines for coal distribution volume adjustment, which makes it suitable for broader application across various transportation systems.

Bai Feng from the No.2 Transport Team at Bulianta Coal Mine said, "We reduce downtime caused by failures by an average of 6 hours per month, increase coal output by 15,000 tonnes per month, and create a value of about RMB 7.5 million. In addition, the device also helps reduce the labor intensity for the staff."