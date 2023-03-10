Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:39 2023-03-10 am EST
24.15 HKD   -0.41%
03:24aChina Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Promotes Utilization of Gob-side Entry Retaining Technology
PU
03/06China Shenhua Energy : Huanghua Port Achieves New Breakthrough in Ballast Water Recycling
PU
03/03China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal's Four Mines Pass Shaanxi's Intelligent Mine Acceptance Inspection
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Promotes Utilization of Gob-side Entry Retaining Technology

03/10/2023 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shendong Coal Promotes Utilization of Gob-side Entry Retaining Technology
Author：Liu Na, Wang HongjianSource：Shendong CoalPubdate：2023-03-10Font size：【LMS】

On March 2, Shendong Coal held an on-spot meeting to comprehensively analyze and review its gob-side entry retaining work, share success experiences, and make arrangement for future promotion.

Since it began to use gob-side entry retaining technology, Shendong Coal has retained roadways totaling 34,013 meters in 18 working faces at six coal mines, reduced roadway excavation by 40,816 meters, and recycled 2,040,400 tonnes of additional coal, with economic return of 740 million yuan. The company has increased its resource recycling rate by 5 percentage points, and created the record entry retaining speeds of 18 meters/day and 418 meters/month at 4.2-meter-thick coal seam as well as the historical high of 5,190 meters in single-side entry retaining. Moreover, the technology has been applied in the company's all working faces without severe disasters and with a mining height below 4.5 meters. The "research and application of safe, efficient non-pillar coal mining technology of Shendong Coal" won the Special Prize of China Energy's Encouragement Fund in 2022.

The achievements and experiences in terms of gob-side entry retaining technology are invaluable wealth of Shendong Coal. After more than 10 years of practice and exploration, the company has opened up a new path of non-pillar coal mining with distinctive characteristics.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 08:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
03:24aChina Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Promotes Utilization of Gob-side Entry Retaining Tech..
PU
03/06China Shenhua Energy : Huanghua Port Achieves New Breakthrough in Ballast Water Recycling
PU
03/03China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal's Four Mines Pass Shaanxi's Intelligent Mine Acceptan..
PU
03/03China Shenhua Energy : CERE Research Center for Heavy-haul Railway Intelligent Operation a..
PU
02/28China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Included in National List of Mine Safety Research Pro..
PU
02/20China Shenhua Energy : Huanghua Port's Green and Low-carbon Development Achievement Listed..
PU
02/20China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Washing and Dressing Center's Intelligent Loading Sys..
PU
02/16China Shenhua Energy's Coal Sales Rise in January, Output Falls
MT
02/13China Shenhua Energy : Daliuta Coal Mine Gains New Steam as Belt Conveyors Become Smart
PU
02/13China Shenhua Energy : Shendong's First High GER Mechanized Mining Face Installed and Debu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 346 B 49 619 M 49 619 M
Net income 2022 74 010 M 10 628 M 10 628 M
Net cash 2022 115 B 16 499 M 16 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,78x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 543 B 78 042 M 78 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 77 872
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 21,51 CNY
Average target price 25,43 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lv Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Gang Song Chief Financial Officer
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.54%78 042
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED6.40%27 300
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.15%20 205
COAL INDIA LIMITED-0.09%16 914
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.63%14 883
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.31.04%9 482