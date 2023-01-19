China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Won CNCA Science and Technology Awards

Author： Source： Pubdate： 2023-01-19 Font size：【LMS】

China National Coal Association (CNCA) and China Coal Society (CCS) recently issued the Decision on Announcing the Projects and Individuals Winning the 2022 CNCA Science and Technology Awards. According to the document, Shendong Coal's seven research results including "key technologies for support crushing prevention and control at Shendong shallow coal seams" won first prizes, another seven research results including "dust source partition prevention and control technologies and equipment for mechanized mining faces with large heights" won second prizes, and four research results including "research and application of large-span open-off cut support technology in mine goaf formed by layered mining of thick coal seams" won third prizes.

The CNCA Science and Technology Awards is organized annually by CNCA and CCS and aims to strengthen exchange and mutual learning in science and technology between players in the coal industry, accelerate scientific and technological progress in the coal industry, and boost the high-quality development of the coal economy.