Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:06 2023-01-19 am EST
24.50 HKD   -1.01%
01/18China Shenhua Energy : Listed among Xinhua Credit ‘Jinlan Cup' ESG Best Practice Cases
PU
01/16Shenhua Energy's Coal Output, Sales Plunge in December 2022
MT
01/16China Shenhua Energy : Zhungeer Energy's Unmanned Transport Project Named Benchmark Case for the Coal Industry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Won CNCA Science and Technology Awards

01/19/2023 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shendong Coal Won CNCA Science and Technology Awards
Author：Source：Pubdate：2023-01-19Font size：【LMS】

China National Coal Association (CNCA) and China Coal Society (CCS) recently issued the Decision on Announcing the Projects and Individuals Winning the 2022 CNCA Science and Technology Awards. According to the document, Shendong Coal's seven research results including "key technologies for support crushing prevention and control at Shendong shallow coal seams" won first prizes, another seven research results including "dust source partition prevention and control technologies and equipment for mechanized mining faces with large heights" won second prizes, and four research results including "research and application of large-span open-off cut support technology in mine goaf formed by layered mining of thick coal seams" won third prizes.

The CNCA Science and Technology Awards is organized annually by CNCA and CCS and aims to strengthen exchange and mutual learning in science and technology between players in the coal industry, accelerate scientific and technological progress in the coal industry, and boost the high-quality development of the coal economy.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 09:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
01/18China Shenhua Energy : Listed among Xinhua Credit ‘Jinlan Cup' ESG Best Practice Cas..
PU
01/16Shenhua Energy's Coal Output, Sales Plunge in December 2022
MT
01/16China Shenhua Energy : Zhungeer Energy's Unmanned Transport Project Named Benchmark Case f..
PU
01/11China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Announces the Resignation of Huang Qing as Company..
CI
01/11China Reopening Prospects Boost Hong Kong Shares
MT
01/06China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Titled as Coal Group with High Safety and Efficiency
PU
01/03China Shenhua Energy : Huanghua Port's Achievements in Green Development Included in WWF's..
PU
01/02Shenhua Energy Starts Beihai Power Plant Operations
MT
01/02Shenhua Energy Starts Beihai Power Plant Operations
MT
2022China funds with energy bets stand out in a bleak year
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 346 B 51 278 M 51 278 M
Net income 2022 75 301 M 11 164 M 11 164 M
Net cash 2022 112 B 16 669 M 16 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,68x
Yield 2022 14,1%
Capitalization 542 B 80 391 M 80 391 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 77 872
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,34 CNY
Average target price 25,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lv Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Gang Song Chief Financial Officer
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.76%80 391
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED6.78%28 517
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.50%22 434
COAL INDIA LIMITED-3.64%16 420
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.89%15 106
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.7.48%8 032