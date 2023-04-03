China Shenhua Energy : Shendong's First Self-developed Intelligent Coal-crushing Robot Begins Trial Operation

Author： Yang Shuhan Source： Shendong Coal Pubdate： 2023-04-03 Font size：【LMS】

The first set of intelligent crushing robot for mechanized mining face independently developed by Shendong Coal was recently put into trial operation at the No.22406?fully mechanized?longwall mining?face in the Bulianta Coal Mine. This robot is suitable for handling emergencies caused by large coal block crushing the scraper conveyor under complex geological conditions and realizes unmanned mechanized operation, effectively promoting the safety management technology to a new level.

This set of intelligent coal-crushing robot is the company's first set of self-developed intelligent crushing device, with one-key stretching and contracting function. It helps to achieve convenient and safe coal crushing, greatly reducing the labor intensity and potential safety risks of workers, and ensuring safe and balanced production in coal mines.

"This set of device can not only reduce the labor intensity of human workers, but are safer and more reliable," said Wang Peng, project manager of the mechanized mining technology department in the company's high-end equipment R&D center. "In the future, we'll popularize the robot in mining faces with a height of more than seven meters."