  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:48:04 2023-04-03 am EDT
24.45 HKD   -1.01%
02:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Shendong's First Self-developed Intelligent Coal-crushing Robot Begins Trial Operation
PU
02:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Xinshuo Railway Sets This Year's Record with 550,000-tonne Daily Coal Transport Volume
PU
03/27China Shenhua Energy : 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shenhua Energy : Shendong's First Self-developed Intelligent Coal-crushing Robot Begins Trial Operation

04/03/2023 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shendong's First Self-developed Intelligent Coal-crushing Robot Begins Trial Operation
Author：Yang ShuhanSource：Shendong CoalPubdate：2023-04-03Font size：【LMS】

The first set of intelligent crushing robot for mechanized mining face independently developed by Shendong Coal was recently put into trial operation at the No.22406?fully mechanized?longwall mining?face in the Bulianta Coal Mine. This robot is suitable for handling emergencies caused by large coal block crushing the scraper conveyor under complex geological conditions and realizes unmanned mechanized operation, effectively promoting the safety management technology to a new level.

This set of intelligent coal-crushing robot is the company's first set of self-developed intelligent crushing device, with one-key stretching and contracting function. It helps to achieve convenient and safe coal crushing, greatly reducing the labor intensity and potential safety risks of workers, and ensuring safe and balanced production in coal mines.

"This set of device can not only reduce the labor intensity of human workers, but are safer and more reliable," said Wang Peng, project manager of the mechanized mining technology department in the company's high-end equipment R&D center. "In the future, we'll popularize the robot in mining faces with a height of more than seven meters."

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:48:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 343 B 49 947 M 49 947 M
Net income 2023 66 521 M 9 684 M 9 684 M
Net cash 2023 112 B 16 238 M 16 238 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 10,7%
Capitalization 538 B 78 256 M 78 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 83 029
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,61 CNY
Average target price 24,49 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lv Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Gang Song Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Wen Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.53%78 256
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED9.47%28 707
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.07%22 268
COAL INDIA LIMITED-5.07%16 033
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-6.30%13 638
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.30.21%9 554
