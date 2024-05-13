On April 24, Shengli Energy's Storage and Transportation Center successfully completed the technical transformation of the belt turning with vertical roll under pressure bearing in the coal transportation system of power plants, further consolidating the safety foundation and opening new ground for intelligent operation and maintenance.

In response to improving the stress-bearing points and reducing the axial disturbance and weight impact of the belt turning with vertical roll in the coal belt conveyor, the Center, adhering to the concept of "independent R&D + independent innovation", upgraded and improved the bottom pressure roller bearings of the original belt turning machine, extended the service life of the equipment, and reduced the subsequent maintenance costs. Featuring high efficiency and stable structure, the design leverages pure mechanical principles to achieve maximum benefits with minimal modification costs.

After being put into operation, the device helps guarantee a coal transportation capacity of 2,200 tonnes per hour, providing solid supports for the production and operation of the entire power plant's coal transportation system, further enhancing production efficiency and safety levels.