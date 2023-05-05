Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:26 2023-05-05 am EDT
26.75 HKD   +1.90%
04:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Shuohuang Railway 20,000-tonne Freight Trains' Total Coal Transportation Exceeds 1 Billion Tonnes
PU
05/03China Shenhua Energy Logs Over 4% Rise in Q1 Profit
MT
05/01China Shenhua Energy Renews Financial Service Receival Agreement with Affiliate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shenhua Energy : Shuohuang Railway 20,000-tonne Freight Trains' Total Coal Transportation Exceeds 1 Billion Tonnes

05/05/2023 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shuohuang Railway 20,000-tonne Freight Trains' Total Coal Transportation Exceeds 1 Billion Tonnes
Author：Shi BinSource：Shuohuang RailwayPubdate：2023-05-05Font size：【LMS】

As of April 23, the 20,000-tonne freight trains of Shuohuang Railway under China Energy had cumulatively transported 1.004 billion tonnes of coal and completed 90,182 trips, laying a solid foundation for China's energy transportation.

As one of the country's only two large-scale railways with regular operations of 20,000-tonne freight trains, Shuohuang Railway averagely operates 33 20,000-tonne freight trains each day, which account for 53% of its total transport volume, contributing significantly to China Energy's efforts to guarantee energy supply. Since the first 20,000-tonne freight train began operating along the railway in March 2016, the company has given full play to its transport capacity and ensured orderly connection of locomotives and trains and maximal marshaling of heavy-haul freight trains through innovating transport management, optimizing transport organization and keeping a close eye on locomotive operation. According to the upstream train arrival plan, it shortens the idle time of 20,000-tonne freight trains to increase the efficiency and taps the potential of Shenchi South Railway Station as a key hub, creating a record of operating 46 20,000-tonne freight trains a day. Moreover, the company continues to enhance train operation quality, and has optimized heavy-haul train operating methods more than 40 times, formulated and revised six versions of train operating tips, and solved 20 difficult problems hindering train operation.

In addition, the company has constantly strengthened heavy-haul train technological innovation to empower the safe operation of 20,000-tonne freight trains. It has updated the LKJ-15 monitoring equipment for 64 locomotives, developed more than 50 derivative functions and applications, and achieved online control of controllable train-rear devices, which have been successfully used more than 1 million times. Moreover, it has independently developed China's first 20,000-tonne comprehensive testing locomotive, which regularly collects testing data for 272 trains, effectively guaranteeing the stable operation of 20,000-tonne freight trains.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 08:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
04:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Shuohuang Railway 20,000-tonne Freight Trains' Total Coal Transport..
PU
05/03China Shenhua Energy Logs Over 4% Rise in Q1 Profit
MT
05/01China Shenhua Energy Renews Financial Service Receival Agreement with Affiliate
MT
04/28China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
04/28China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Announces Change of Secretary to the Board
CI
04/21China Shenhua Energy : Two Shendong Bases Listed as Science Popularization and Education B..
PU
04/17China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Gets Off to a Good Start in Q1 in Coal Supply
PU
04/17China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal's First Intelligent Frequency-conversion Equalizing F..
PU
04/14China Shenhua Energy Logs 7% Decline in March Coal Sales
MT
04/14China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Reports Production Results for the Month and Year ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 347 B 50 244 M 50 244 M
Net income 2023 69 673 M 10 081 M 10 081 M
Net cash 2023 107 B 15 489 M 15 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,66x
Yield 2023 11,4%
Capitalization 566 B 81 856 M 81 856 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 83 029
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 23,12 CNY
Average target price 24,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lv Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Gang Song Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Wen Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED16.41%81 856
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED5.44%27 481
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.61%20 884
COAL INDIA LIMITED5.51%17 896
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.51%15 305
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.19.58%8 722
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer