China Shenhua Energy : Shuohuang Railway 20,000-tonne Freight Trains' Total Coal Transportation Exceeds 1 Billion Tonnes

Author： Shi Bin Source： Shuohuang Railway Pubdate： 2023-05-05 Font size：【LMS】

As of April 23, the 20,000-tonne freight trains of Shuohuang Railway under China Energy had cumulatively transported 1.004 billion tonnes of coal and completed 90,182 trips, laying a solid foundation for China's energy transportation.

As one of the country's only two large-scale railways with regular operations of 20,000-tonne freight trains, Shuohuang Railway averagely operates 33 20,000-tonne freight trains each day, which account for 53% of its total transport volume, contributing significantly to China Energy's efforts to guarantee energy supply. Since the first 20,000-tonne freight train began operating along the railway in March 2016, the company has given full play to its transport capacity and ensured orderly connection of locomotives and trains and maximal marshaling of heavy-haul freight trains through innovating transport management, optimizing transport organization and keeping a close eye on locomotive operation. According to the upstream train arrival plan, it shortens the idle time of 20,000-tonne freight trains to increase the efficiency and taps the potential of Shenchi South Railway Station as a key hub, creating a record of operating 46 20,000-tonne freight trains a day. Moreover, the company continues to enhance train operation quality, and has optimized heavy-haul train operating methods more than 40 times, formulated and revised six versions of train operating tips, and solved 20 difficult problems hindering train operation.

In addition, the company has constantly strengthened heavy-haul train technological innovation to empower the safe operation of 20,000-tonne freight trains. It has updated the LKJ-15 monitoring equipment for 64 locomotives, developed more than 50 derivative functions and applications, and achieved online control of controllable train-rear devices, which have been successfully used more than 1 million times. Moreover, it has independently developed China's first 20,000-tonne comprehensive testing locomotive, which regularly collects testing data for 272 trains, effectively guaranteeing the stable operation of 20,000-tonne freight trains.